See where your favourite celebrities vacation in India and abroad

For many of us, travelling is a sure-shot way to unwind after toiling for long hours at work. Exploring new places, visiting our favourite hotels for the weekend, or simply going away to a family-owned vacation home brings about a sense of calm. And we’re not alone. Our favourite celebrities, too, own vacation homes in India and abroad, which become their havens if they need a break from their work-life routine. Check some of them out below!

10 celebrities with beautiful vacation homes

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan (Dubai)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Bollywood’s power couple, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan own several properties, the most notable being their vacation home in Dubai’s The Palm Jumeirah. The property has a private pool, six bedrooms and a private beach. No wonder Dubai is one of King Khan’s favourite destinations to visit, right in the lap of luxury!

Salman Khan (Panvel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

It’s no news that Salman Khan owns a sprawling farmhouse in Panvel, but did you know that it is also his favourite place to visit and unwind? Khan has said multiple times in several shows and interviews how he loves being amid the nature there, and he also spent the larger part of the pandemic farming and spending time with his family and friends at this vacation home of his. What’s more, it is also the place where he rang on his birthday in December, in the company of close friends and family members.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Alibaug)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli own several properties – right from their luxurious Mumbai home to a house in Gurgaon, and their vacation home in Alibaug! The couple, along with their family, moved there right before the pandemic, and the actor shared pictures of fun game sessions and more on her Instagram with her family.

Rahul Khanna (Alibaug)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Khanna (@mrkhanna)

Bollywood’s Mr Charming, Rahul Khanna’s fan-following is a class apart. And this suave actor and fashion influencer is one of the many Bollywood celebrities who own vacation homes in Alibaug! One look at his Instagram and you’ll be transported to the beachy locales of the place, complete with his two pet pooches, a lot of sand and sun. If nothing else, it’s these pictures that make us want to pack our bags and go there ASAP!

Kangana Ranaut (Manali)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Kangana Ranaut, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, also owns a vacation home in the beautiful Manali – no wonder she often travels to the town and spends her time there! The property is a beautiful place that’s featured several times on her Instagram posts as well as several live sessions and interviews that she was a part of throughout the pandemic, as she spent most of her time here, with her loved ones.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Gstaad)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

It’s no news that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s favourite travel destination is Gstaad, in Switzerland, which is also where they went for their honeymoon. But did you know that the couple also owns a chalet there? Often visited by friends and family, the star couple entertains a lot of loved ones there, or at the Gstaad Palace hotel in case they’re not staying at their own home.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Goa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Though not many pictures of her home are out there, Priyanka Chopra Jonas owns a beautiful vacation home in Goa, which she often visits with her friends and family, when she is travelling to India. A glimpse of the property was shared by her sister, actor Parineeti Chopra, who was vacationing there with her sister and jiju Nick Jonas a while back, and we can’t help but wait for more pictures to surface!

Suniel Shetty (Khandala)

The ace actor loves being around nature, which is reflected in this Bollywood celebrity’s vacation home in Maharashtra’s Khandala. The sprawling bungalow has soothing earthy tones to it, lush greenery all around, a swimming pool and even a narrow canal!

Ram Kapoor (Alibaug)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor)

Ram Kapoor, who rose to fame with television and has several films to his credit, recently bought a sprawling villa in Alibaug, worth INR 20 crores, to fulfill his wife Gautami Kapoor’s dream! Designed by Sussanne Khan, the home is a blend of nature and modernity, making it comfortable and luxurious. The couple plans on using this home for as many weekends as possible.

MS Dhoni (Ranchi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

The star cricketer owns a beautiful farmhouse in Ranchi, where he spent a lot of his time amid the lockdown. The vast property serves as the ideal vacation home for this cricketer and his family whenever they need some time off. What’s more, the property has hosted several cricketers who’ve stopped by for a meal or two, and the place provides plenty of spaces for Ms Dhoni and wife Sakshi’s daughter, Ziva, to interact with nature!