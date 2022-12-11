A guide to Strasbourg, the official Christmas capital of France

Is there actually a “Christmas Capital of The World?” Yes, there is. Is this capital the greatest of all the Christmas festivities in the entire world? Yes, it is. Does this capital have the most fascinating Christmas markets? Absolutely yes. Stay glued to this article for a spellbinding ride to the official Christmas Capital, Strasbourg, in northeastern France.

What is so special about Strasbourg being the Christmas capital?

As the Christmas tide comes closer, Strasbourg decorates itself at its best. As the sun approaches the horizon, the magical vibe takes all over the city with its gleaming Christmas lights and vibrant decorations. This Christmas capital has been ruling the throne of the best Christmas markets for generations now. Famously celebrated for its extraordinary joyous atmosphere, Strasbourg attracts millions of visitors every year to experience the authenticity of Christmas. The Christmas market is expanded across ten locations and beyond, all placed within the Grande lle region.

As soon as the night starts settling, the city illuminates with gorgeous fireworks, jazzing up every bit of magic to the air throughout the four weeks of the Christmas market. The gigantic Christmas tree on Place Kleber Square stands as the most attractive of all. This grand and stunningly decked-up tree is dramatically placed at a towering height of 30 metres. Additionally, an image of the Alsatian tradition that has been reigning firm for five long centuries, is the minister of the city soaked in bright light.

Why it should be on your bucket list?

Strasbourg happens to be the capital city of the Grand Eastern district, officially regarded as Alsace, in northeastern France. A district that joins hands for rich history, culture, celebratory traditions, and boundaries with Germany. The divided border of these two distinctive customs and cultures gave birth to a French-inspired German accent regarded as Alsatian and a Franco-German culture.

The German tradition comes with Christian morals, a love for beer, ideologies, and certain principles on one hand and romance, art, a love for family, beauty, chivalry, and truckloads of kisses on the other. You would probably never come across such an ideal blend in any other corner of the world. This, altogether, forms Strasbourg the perfect destination for promoting the excellent combination of French and German culture without even having to pay separate visits to the two countries.

A guide to the Christmas markets of the Christmas Capital

The biggest and the most popular Christmas market in France is the Strasbourg Christmas market. It also exists as one of the most famous Christmas markets in Europe. The market, named Christkindelsmarik in Alsatian and Marches de Noel in French, was first inaugurated in the year 1570, actually labelling it as France’s oldest Christmas market. Each year, the Strasbourg Christmas Market starts at the end of November and merrily serves visitors till the end of December. At the entrance of the Christmas Market, every building in the area displays some Christmas decorations as the city braces itself for the best of the best decor for its Christmas markets. This year, the Christmas market began on November 21, and it shall continue till December 23, 2022.

Christkindelsmarik at Hotel de Ville

One of the best Christmas markets in Strasbourg, the market is confined and lengthy, with dazzling trees extending along the Place Broglie and crowning the shadow of Hotel de Ville (city hall). Here, the city hall offers an excellent backdrop for the market and you would come across a projection display narrating stories on Christmas right on the mask of the building. The stories are displayed in German, English, and French.

Le Grand Sapin

The striking highlight of this Christmas market is the stunningly huge Christmas tree that attracts all the attention towards it. An enormous market in Strasbourg, this market is mainly famous for the gorgeous jumbo Christmas tree it exhibits. This market will make you go for an ocean of options to buy. Some of them would be alpine village artefacts, paper stars, colourful boxes, Alsace biscuits and cookies, delectable gingerbread, loads and loads of food and beverage, fancy candy stores, aromatic candles and a lot more.

Le Carre d’Or

Another famous Christmas market in the Christmas Capital, Strasbourg, is placed at Place du Temple Neuf, adjacent to a charming temple. Although a comparatively small market area wise with wood stalls encrypted with Carré d’Or’s logo holds equal competition when it comes to showcasing an outstanding net of lights tuning across the square. The features of this market are mainly the ravishing street that exceeds this market toward the Cathedral. In fact, this is possibly the most prized of all the streets in the Strasbourg Christmas market!

Rue des Hallebardes

The well-known Christmas Capital, Strasbourg has this unique Christmas market with only a single stall! You read that right. But with solely a single stall, how does this count as one of the best Christmas markets in the city? Well, this one single stall has literally a huge collection of everything you would be hunting for. Right from tempting delectables to cute Santa hats and a bulk of a lot more. Additionally, something that is equally worth noticing is the lavish decoration all along this particular market. There aren’t just delicious gingerbreads to gobble but the royal decor of gigantic gingerbread lights to satisfy your eyes!

Place de la Cathedrale

This exclusive Christmas market with a striking picturesque of the skyscraping cathedral is one of the reasons behind it being one of the famous Christmas markets in the Christmas capital, Strasbourg. The Cathedrale Notre-Dame de Strasbourg makes for a legit spectacular location. You will all kinds of attractions in this market. Starting from eye-catching Christmas decorations to light carousels, fragmented incense and candles, attractive souvenirs, delectable cookies, stunning figurines and so much more.

Things to do in the Christmas Capital, Strasbourg

Have a surprising stare at the huge Christmas tree

When you land in Alsace, there is this one thing simply cannot afford to miss and that is the giant Christmas Tree in Strasbourg! It is firmly positioned on Place Kléber, the square where previously many fir tree traders would come together. Its gleaming height of 30 metres embellished with every possible regal apparel makes it the tallest natural Christmas decor in the entire of Europe. In fact, the star placed right on top of the tree is truly a moment of wonder once you see it for the very first time!

Head for a night walk through the lighted streets of the city

All along the Christmas market, the vibe in Strasbourg is genuinely one-of-a-kind. The streets and every corner of the city are so gorgeously decked up that you’ll be stunned in the first turn itself. The windows of the shops all around start glowing, the odour of spices and cinnamon rules the air, and Christmas carols could be heard from the churches. All through December, Strasbourg is one of the most lit-up cities in Europe.

Take a stroll by Petite France

Apart from the lively picture of the Christmas markets, most of the other pictures that you’ll come across are of this serene section of Strasbourg. Given the fact that this town is encompassed by water, the water basically overflows through Petite France, making it one of the cosiest spots in the city. The reflection of the illuminated decorations in the water makes the location appear all glassy as if embellished with a blanket of crystal. This location draws the most number of visitors and photographers, especially during this time of the year.

Visit Barrage Vauban

Barrage Vauban is this resolute bridge that served as a defence wall when it was built in the 17th century. It is this striking building where you can freely walk in and explore its architectural marvel for hours. You can even walk straight up for a ravishing view of the entire landscape. Right on top of this Barrage Vauban, you can absolutely expect the soothing scenery of Strasbourg.

Stop by the Cathedral of Strasbourg

Amidst the enthusiastic Christmas market in Strasbourg, the towering cathedral serves as this eye-catching view, unlike any other church you have dropped by to date! This architectural wonder will amaze you with its intricate details and frameworks. Additionally, if you go straight up to the church, you’ll be surprised to see how breathtaking the bright city looks from the heights!

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.