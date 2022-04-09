Organic farming to trekking: Summer activities to engage in with your kids

Worried about how you’ll keep your kids engaged during the summer vacations? These activities offer the perfect getaway for you and your children while entertaining them and helping them learn something new!

When the summer vacations approach, most children spend their days at home. But you don’t want your child to spend their days endlessly watching television or playing games on their tabs.

Kids should be exposed to the outdoors as much as possible, engage with the different plants and animals, meet other people and learn from their surroundings. So, if you’re wondering how to best plan your kids’ summers, we’ve got some ideas for you. These activities will help them learn more and become more sensitive toward their surroundings and people.

10 activities that’ll help kids learn and engage this summer

Mountaineering and rock climbing

Mountaineering and rock climbing can be great activities for kids to learn patience, endurance, and discipline. The strenuous activity is a fun one and helps build agility, improve coordination, and help understand that hard work and focus are key to success.

If your kid likes the outdoors or you want to introduce them to activities that involve the outdoors and nature, we suggest you check out rock climbing and mountaineering workshops this summer to keep them engaged and entertained! There are various schools and institutions in India that offer courses for kids and teenagers, such as Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Delhi Rock and more.

Trekking

If you’re an adventure junkie, chances are you’ll want to introduce your kids to the outdoors as soon as possible. And with greater accessibility and comfort, going on adventure trips while your child remains comfortable is easier than ever.

This summer, take your kids on a trek to introduce them to the outdoors. Choose the shorter, easier ones that children can do and where you may be able to carry them easily in case they get tired. Explore the scenic mountains, beautiful lakes and the various creatures you encounter en route and look at an adventure from your child’s eyes. This will help you bond better with them while introducing them to your passion.

Rappelling and ziplining

Rappelling and ziplining are both great activities to do with kids. One helps them be in control of their surroundings, while the other simply helps them enjoy the ride. So, this summer, take your kids to places and adventure camps where they can indulge in these activities and teach them about the outdoors, survival and making the most of the situations they are in!

Visit an organic farm

Food is the main source of nourishment for our bodies, and so it’s important to understand where we source fruits and vegetables. A visit to an organic farm is among the best ways to spend time with your kids this summer.

Organic farms will teach children about activities such as composting and growing food, help them interact with the various soil creatures and taste the freshest produce they can imagine. It’ll also help them understand the hard work that goes into growing each plant and raising animals for meat, milk and eggs, encouraging them to eat more fresh food of all kinds and waste less.

Visit a national park

National parks are great ways for kids to understand wildlife. It helps them stay quiet and patient.

Head to one of the many national parks this summer with your kids and enjoy morning and evening safaris. Go tiger-spotting or witness the one-horned rhinoceros and Asiatic lions in the forests of India, and learn more about the majestic beasts and their life patterns as you enter their natural habitat.

Join an art camp

Art and craft is a great way for kids to spend time learning and tapping into their inner creative potential. Several schools and local teachers host summer workshops for kids, which are great places to meet new people and interact.

Another great way is to look up art camps – music, craft, dance and more – that may be a little farther from your city to help teach your kids independence as well as allow them to explore and navigate through situations on their own.

Snorkeling

Snorkeling is a great way to introduce kids to the underwater world. Snorkeling sensitises children towards the water and its beings, helping them understand the importance of conservation and keeping our water bodies clean. And India has some great places you can go snorkeling – be it the beaches in Goa or the clear blue waters of the Andamans, there’s something and someplace for everyone!

Visit places with a rich history

India is a place with a rich historical past and culture. This summer, plan a vacation with your kids to some of these sites in Rajasthan, Odisha, Hampi, and more. A number of these places also make up UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India and make for great places to experience the rich culture and history of the country. What’s more, because the places are spread across the country, you’ll be able to engage your children in the local culture and cuisine and teach them more about the country.

Explore your city

There’s no better way to spend time in your city than explore your city with your child. Several cities offer bus tours that you can avail or if you want, chalk out a plan and use your car or public transport and make the most of your day. Delhi has a HoHo (hop on-hop off) bus service that takes you to the popular sites in the city, while Mumbai, Jaipur, and more are well-connected with their local sightseeing spots via public transport that you can visit.

Go on a road trip

Road trips are super fun and can be tailored to your needs, which makes them so special and easy. These are also one of the best ways to travel with kids as you can take as many stops as you want, walk around and explore the cities and towns you cross. Road trips are a fun bonding activity, and going to places such as the hills, waters, mountainsides, or just a different city is an experience that is worth having.