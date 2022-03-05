Live life on the edge at these bungee jumping destinations in India

Adrenaline junkies, check that heart-pumping adventure off your bucket list and test your nerves at these bungee jumping destinations in India. The breathtaking views are a bonus.

New Zealand’s gift to the world, bungee jumping is not for the faint-hearted. Legend goes that a small group of people in the island nation Vanuatu fearlessly threw themselves off of huge towers for centuries, being tethered merely to a few vines around their feet. Called “land-diving,” the annual event primarily featured women, with men joining in later to prove their courage. The tradition is upheld even today.

New Zealander AJ Hackett, a part of the Oxford University Dangerous Sports Club in the 1970s, saw the ancient ritual and decided to give it a go himself. He, along with his Kiwi friend Henry van Asch, decided to take the plunge while traversing around the ski slopes of Wanaka, with a thick rubber rope around their ankles to keep them from splattering on the ground. The exhilaration was indescribable, prompting them to encourage others to take a leap of faith. Thus the sport was born, with the first commercial site being Kawarau Bridge Bungy on South Island, with a 140-foot drop.

Today, thousands test their mettle, free-falling off of towers and cliffs alike. If you’d like to be a part of the club, head to these bungee jumping destinations in India.

These bungee jumping destinations in India are a thrill-seeker’s paradise

Rishikesh

The most popular destination for those looking to leap into the unknown, this town in Uttarakhand is an adventurer’s paradise. Between river rafting and paragliding, Rishikesh keeps you on your toes. Rishikesh, or more specifically, Mohan Chatti village, is also home to India’s highest bungee jumping range. At 83 metres high, Jumping Heights has a platform that is built over a cliff, with a long, sturdy beam to support it. Down below are stunning rock formations within lush landscapes. The crew here consists of trainers from New Zealand as well as ex-army officers, and COVID-19 protocols are being followed diligently at the moment. Australian and New Zealand Standards Authority Guidelines, now incorporated into Indian Standards, are followed here.

Best time to visit: September-March

Goa

One of the most traveller-friendly destinations in the country, Goa is known for its water sports, featuring the likes of parasailing, paragliding, hot air balloon rides, and more on its many beaches. Adding to this list is bungee jumping, with a host of options across the region. In the village of Vadaval is the water-dipping bungee whose height is at about 60 metres and offers views of crystal clear waters, if you manage to keep your eyes open. In addition to this, Jumping Heights in Goa has launched a permanent bungee jumping site at Mayem lake in North Goa, a few minutes away from Baga beach, with the platform being 55 metres above the ground. Several other bungee jumping projects have popped up around the region, with many taking to the sport like never before.

Best time to visit: Mid-November to Mid-February

Lonavla

A weekend getaway destination in Maharashtra, Lonavla is known to be a relaxing spot. However, a quick drive to India’s largest extreme adventure park Della Adventures, and you’ll hear the screams of people conquering their fears while on a rocket ejector or swoop swing. The place is said to have a 45-metre high platform for adults to jump off of. Also, a feature here is the bungee trampoline, ideal for kids who’d like a taste of the sport. A great option here is IndyaBungy, which offers a 60-metre drop into the water and has a 30-day pass.

Best time to visit: October-February

Delhi

The capital city might not be at the top of the list for adventure sports, but it definitely has something for those willing to jump into the unknown. Wanderlust, located at Lodi Gardens, offers a 52-metre high platform to jump off of and if you pay a bit, you’ll get a t-shirt and a certificate to prove that you’re a braveheart. All the equipment is said to be made in Japan, with the staff trained in Germany. Also here is IndyaBungee with a 55-metre drop.

Best time to visit: October-March

Bengaluru

A popular destination in South India for bungee jumping, Bengaluru’s adventurous thirst is satiated by IndyaBungee. With a platform of about 60 metres high, the company ensures that those participating are not medically unfit to take a leap. Several camps and impromptu bungee jumping events pop up across the city every now and then so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for your next adventure.

Best time to visit: November-May

