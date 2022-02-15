BucketListGoals: How many of these unusual festivals in India have you attended?

Diverse festivals, traditions, customs, and languages reflect the diversity of Indian culture. It seems like every day is a festival in this country. Owing to the country’s rich history and heritage, India is also home to unusual, rather unique, festivals that you must attend at least once in your life.

Check out the most unique festivals in India you must attend

Lathmar Holi – Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

The highlight of the festival is the women of Barsana beating the men of Nandgaon with lathis, one of the most unique festivals of India. Those who get caught are forced to dress as women and dance in public. Lathmar Holi is a sort of harmless and easygoing rivalry between the men of Nandgaon (Krishna’s village) and the women of Barsana (Radha’s village) near Vrindavan.

According to legend, Krishna visited Radha during the days preceding Holi and ended up teasing her friends. The women of Barsana responded by pulling out lathis (sticks) and chasing after Krishna. Every year, women beat up men with long sticks in these villages as a reenactment of the famous event.

When is Lathmar Holi celebrated?

Four to five days before Holi in Vrindavan, Nandgaon, and Barsana

Rural Olympics – Kila Raipur, Punjab

Competitions include lifting bricks with teeth, pulling vehicles with hair, and lifting ploughs with mouths, among other bizarre activities. This grand confluence of events and activities takes place in Kila Raipur village about 20 km from Ludhiana, commonly known as the Kila Raipur Sports Festival.

Every year, villagers from nearby areas participate in the festival in huge numbers. Horse racing, aerobatics, bullock cart races, and other rural sports make up the rural Olympics.

When is the Rural Olympics festival held?

February

Bhagoria Festival – Khargone Khargone, Dhar, Alirajpur, and Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh

Youths choose their partner and elope together at large marriage fairs, where they are accepted by society and pronounced man and wife afterwards. As one of the most popular tribal festivals in India, Bhagoria is mainly celebrated in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone, Dhar, Alirajpur, and Jhabua districts.

Most of the festival’s participants are from the Bhil and Bhilala tribes. The festival has a big haat (tent), which is a marriage swayamvar, where young people go looking for partners. In addition to marking the advent of spring, the festival is also attended by a large number of people.

When is Bhagoria Festival celebrated?

February–March

Snake Boat Race Festival – Kerala

It is undoubtedly the most popular festival in the South Indian state of Kerala, having existed for close to 400 years. Boat races, once used to fight wars on the water, have now become a carnival and are popular because of the level of energy and intensity they generate.

Known for their distinct canoe shape, snake boats are organised in Kerala’s backwaters. Among the most popular boat races are the Nehru Trophy Boat Race, Champakkulam Moolam (Snake) Boat Race, and Aranmula Vallamkali Boat Race.

When is Snake Boat Race Festival celebrated?

July–September

Theyyam – Kerala

Kerala’s Theyyam is an unusual Indian festival celebrating the ancient rituals and traditions of the state that are nearly 800 years old. In addition to being recognised as the head of their village, Theyyams belong to the upper caste. The well-dressed and decorated men are sought after by devotees seeking blessings.

Nearly 400 types of traditional dances are performed during the festival. A beautiful display of artwork and rituals, Theyyam displays the music and dance of the spirits and the worship of gods and celestial bodies.

When is Theyyam celebrated?

Between December to April

Thimithi – Tamil Nadu

The festival is unique to India as it sees worshippers walk barefoot on coal to honour Draupadi. As depicted in the Hindu epic Mahabharata, Draupadi proved her innocence by walking on the bed of fire after the battle of Kurukshetra. Tamil Nadu has many temples dedicated to her, where devotees pay respect to her by walking on coals.

When is Thimithi celebrated?

It falls between the months of October and November during the Tamil month of Aipasi

Thaipusam – Tamil Nadu

Lord Muruga’s devotees pierce their lips with spears and their mouths with sharp metal objects. In addition, they hook their skin to chains as they pull the chariot to pay their reverence to the deity. Thaipusam is one of the most unusual festivals in India, celebrated primarily in temples dedicated to Lord Muruga in Tamil Nadu.

Turmeric is smeared on devotees’ bodies during the celebrations. The colourful umbrellas that shelter the deities are carried by other devotees while the priests carry the decorated images of deities overhead. Attractions are plentiful during the course of the festival.

When is Thaipoosam celebrated?

January

Sume-Gelirak Festival – Odisha

During this festival, women can choose their partners for life while dancing. Liquor is one of the most significant parts of the festival. The festival involves the sacrifice of birds and animals to appease the tribal deities. It lasts for ten days and includes several ritual practices, as well as folk dances and songs performed by local tribal people.

When is it celebrated?

January

Madai Festival – Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh, the festival is very unique and relevant. There are various ritualistic performances, including folk dances and goat sacrifices. A variety of tribal handicrafts and handicraft shops are set up during the festival. Delicious authentic food is available at several food outlets.

When is it celebrated?

December to March

Sekrenyi Festival – Nagaland

The harvest festival is the main attraction of Nagaland and many people travel there to enjoy it. It is a festival of purification with songs, dances, and ritual performances taking place as part of the jamboree.

At the festival, the Angami folks perform several tribal dances and the men take a bath in the village well. Bridge pulling is another unique aspect of the festival that attracts visitors to the village.

When is it celebrated?

February