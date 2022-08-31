Thailand banks on big fat Indian weddings to boost its tourism revenue

Thailand recently stated that it aims to tap into the ‘pent-up demand’ from the lucrative Indian wedding industry to help boost tourism. To do this, officials have teamed up with wedding planners in India, estimating a boost in revenue between Rs 1,30,886 – 1,52,700 crores (THB 600-700 billion) approximately. Here’s all about it.

Known for its stunning white-sand beaches, vibrant nightlife, and historic structures – a visit to Thailand is a bucket-list experience for many travellers around the globe, including India. A few high-spending couples in the country also set their sights on the land of smiles for a destination wedding. Often dubbed ‘big fat Indian weddings’ these celebrations are underlined with meticulously-planned events, expansive decor, jaw-dropping musical performances, and rituals by the ocean with thousands in attendance. The South East Asian country is recovering from the pandemic and hopes to tap into this to increase its tourism revenue by the end of the year.

Thailand relies heavily on tourism for economic growth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazing Thailand (@tourismthailand)

The tropical country relies on tourists to drive economic growth. During the pandemic, foreign arrivals – a report by Business Standard notes – sat at about 4,28,000 as compared to 4 crores (40 million) in 2019. Back then, tourism made up 12 percent of Thailand’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). With pandemic restrictions now being lifted, officials hope for revenue of at least Rs 87,466 crores approx. (USD 11 billion) by the second half of 2022. Part of this plan? Indian wedding parties and honeymooners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazing Thailand (@tourismthailand)

Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, the deputy governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand noted in a report by The Bangkok Post, “Data from the last two years showed that many Indian couples got married, but couldn’t find honeymoon locations” He further stated, “… or held back on getting married because they wanted to have their reception overseas including in Thailand.” These can cost up to 7 crores approximately (THB 30 million) – including catering, decoration, and transportation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazing Thailand (@tourismthailand)

Reportedly, about 60 percent of Indian destination weddings in Thailand were those of Indian residents, while the rest were Indian families from overseas. As such, Thai tourism officials have been expanding partnerships to include wedding planners in Mumbai and New Delhi. Siripakron hopes that tourists would spend at least Rs 1,04,676 approx. (THB 48,000) per trip this year and Rs 1,09,038 approx. (THB 50,000) the next, adding that other high-spending segments include medical tourism and remote working. In line with this, the government also plans to extend a few tourist visas from 15 days to 30 – beginning October – to support longer stays.

All images: Pixabay/Pexels

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.