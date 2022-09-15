Forex Card for travel: All you need to know, and the best ones to choose from

While travelling abroad, a lot of questions play on one’s mind – how to travel, when to travel and how much money to carry. While it isn’t advisable to carry a lot of cash, money is definitely a requirement – an important one – when travelling internationally. What comes in handy for the same is a forex card, and we’ve curated an all-you-need-to-know guide for the same.

What is a forex card?

These cards are prepaid cards that are pre-loaded with cash. This cash, which the user tops up their card with, can then be used for various types of international transactions – online, offline, ATM withdrawals, and more. You can load foreign currency onto these cards and use them for any monetary exchanges when travelling abroad.

These cards are like credit or debit cards in terms of their use. You can get them from registered banks, and when travelling, simply swipe them on machines or use the pin (as for any other card) to make payments and other transactions. You will also keep receiving messages and emails after your transactions so that you know the balance amount you have, and can top up when necessary.

Different types of forex cards

These cards can either be single currency cards or multicurrency cards – the former is a forex card with just one international currency, and can be used in that country itself. The multicurrency card allows the user to preload it with multiple currencies and use the same card across different destinations when travelling.

How to choose the best card for your needs

Choosing the best card for your needs depends on multiple factors:

Opt for multi-currency cards if you are a frequent traveller and visit different countries on a regular basis.

Your card should have the option of online payments. When travelling, you may want to book a hotel or a flight online, and in times like these, you will need to have an option available to make online payments.

Choose cards that send you messages and card balance after transactions – this will ensure that you are able to maintain sufficient balance on your card while on the go.

Carrying on from the earlier point, make sure that your forex card allows online top-ups. Thus, you will be able to add money from your bank account instantly, without any hassles.

Next, make sure you choose a forex card that allows you to withdraw from ATMs. While the world is going cashless, there might be times on your trip when you are unable to make payments online, and having some cash in hand is always a good idea for times like these.

This last one might be obvious, but it is important to choose a forex card that comes with safety features. Card scams and financial frauds can be stressful situations to deal with abroad, so choosing a card which allows secure, safe transactions is your best bet to stay safe and enjoy stress-free.

Benefits of forex cards

Forex cards allow users to travel at ease, without the hassle of losing money. These are also helpful in easier, smoother transactions internationally. Additionally, these don’t require an additional bank account – simply load the card with money from your existing bank account and use this forex card like any normal debit or credit card. These are also more affordable when making transactions, as the types and amounts of processing fees are much less.

Best cards to choose from

Axis Bank World Traveller Card

Currencies accepted: USA Dollar, Euro, Pound Sterling, Saudi Riyal, Thai Baht, New Zealand Dollar, Hong Kong Dollar, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Swiss Franc, Swedish Kronor, Japanese Yen, Indian Rupee, Singapore Dollar, UAE Dirham, Danish Krone, South African Rand

Features: Smooth, secure transactions using contactless technology, chip + PIN, locked-in exchange rate that can allow you to save up to four percent on exchange rates, earns you awards for every USD 5 (Rs 300) spent on the card.

Additional benefits: Trip Assist for emergency assistance, miles program, welcome bonus of 1,000 air miles and 2,000 bonus miles if you load more than USD 4,000 on the card (Rs 3,18,822), remaining cash can be used as Indian currency via the Rs wallet

How to get: Click here

HDCF Multicurrency Forex Card

Currencies accepted: USA Dollar, Euro, Pound Sterling, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, Singapore Dollar, Swedish Kronor, UAE Dirham, Thai Baht, Saudi Riyal, Kuwaiti Dinar, Danish Krone, South African Rand, Omani Riyal, Qatari Riyal, Hong Kong Dollar, New Zealand Dollar, Korean Won, Norwegian Krone, Bahraini Dinar

Features: PINe-based transactions, embedded chips, contactless card, backup card facility in case the primary card is lost or stolen

Additional benefits: Emergency cash delivery assistance in case you lose your card or the card fails, assistance for lost passport and luggage, free complimentary international SIM with a talktime worth Rs 200, insurance of Rs 5 lakh to protect the card against misuse

How to get: Click here

State Bank Multi-Currency Foreign Travel Card

View this post on Instagram A post shared by State Bank of India (@theofficialsbi)

Currencies accepted: USA Dollar, Pound Sterling, Euro, Singapore Dollar, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham

Features: Chip and PIN protected, additional card for backup, 24/7 global assistance, card is not linked to your bank account

Additional benefits: Easy top up, ATM withdrawals supported

How to get: Know more here

IndusInd Bank Multi-Currency Forex card

Currencies accepted: USA Dollar, Euro, Australian Dollar, Pound Sterling, Saudi Riyal, Canadian Dollar, Singapore Dollar, UAE Dirham, Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen, Hong Kong Dollar, New Zealand Dollar, Thai Bhat, South African Rand

Features: Highly secured, facilitates easy transactions, allows ATM withdrawals, comes with a backup card, allows easy encashing of remaining balance when in India.

Additional benefits: Instant alerts for transactions, replacement available in case of loss or damage to card, two free ATM withdrawals per currency per month

How to get: Click here

HDFC Bank ISIC Student ForexPlus Card

Currencies accepted: USA Dollar, Euro, Pound Sterling

Features: Students can avail of special discounts and exclusive benefits, EMV chip to protect from frauds, card is accepted as student identity card across the country.

Additional benefits: Added benefit of insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakhs along with accidental death coverage, free, complimentary international SIM with talk time worth Rs 200, baggage loss and passport reconstruction help

How to get: Click here

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia