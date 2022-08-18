8 of the best places to visit in September in India

September is considered the best month to travel. There’s no summer or winter influx of families. Hotels and transport don’t cost a bomb. It’s neither too hot nor too cold. And who doesn’t love treating their eyes with some post-monsoon glory? Convinced enough to pack your bags? Allow us to recommend some of the best places to visit in September.

Best places to visit in September in India

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZOHA ➡️ Travel & Lifestyle (@travelocorn)

Get someone to wake you up when September ends, because that’s when the Ziro Festival of Music is happening. One of the biggest music festivals in India, the Ziro Festival of Music will be held from September 29th to October 2nd this year. If you would like a vacation that’s high on picturesque beauty and higher on some unadulterated fun, book yourself tickets to the festival and let Arunachal Pradesh bowl you over. Home to the Apatani tribe, Ziro Valley is nestled in the Lower Subansiri district. Expect verdant hills embellished with bamboo and pine trees, lush paddy fields, pleasant climes, and friendly peeps.

Ranchi, Jharkhand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WE ARE RANCHI (@weareranchi_)

Ranchi has to be one of the most underrated destinations in India. The capital city of Jharkhand will leave you smitten with its incredibly charming natural beauty. The city makes for a great base to explore the many enchanting waterfalls that bless the Chota Nagpur plateau. By the time it’s September, the waterfalls near Ranchi will cascade in their post-monsoon beauty. Spend a day in Ranchi and visit top spots like Tagore Hill, Pahari Mandir, and Tribal Museum. Start the next day early and make a day trip to Hundru, Jonha, and Sita falls. Your itinerary for the remaining trip must include Dassam Falls, Lodh Falls, Deori Temple, and a meal at Ajam Emba – Ranchi’s first slow food restaurant.

Mumbai, Maharashtra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BAPPA_MAZA_OFFICIAL4 (@bappa_maza_official4)

If you wish to make the most of the festive month, plan a trip to Mumbai. Famous for its Ganpati festival the world over, Mumbai offers an unparalleled experience in September. The Ganesh Visarjan held here on Ananth Chaturdashi has been drawing photographers and travellers from around the world for decades now. Admit it. Watching the procession on news channels has always managed to give you major FOMO. It’s time you witnessed it up close and personal. Ananth Chaturdashi is on September 9th this year. Book your tickets for the Maximum City right away. Once there, go all touristy and visit quintessential places. (Read Gateway of India and Juhu Beach!)

Daman and Diu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by U.S (@mujtravel)

Looking forward to an offbeat beach vacation coupled with old-world charm? Don’t look further than Diu. Goa can wait till December. Separated by the Gulf of Khambat, Daman and Diu promise a memorable holiday. The erstwhile Portuguese colonies are an amazing blend of serenity and colonial vibes. A wholesome itinerary for Daman and Diu must include Nagoa Beach, Diu Fort, Mirasol Lake Garden, St. Paul’s Church, Gangeshwar Temple, Sea Shell Museum, and INS Khukri Memorial. Wtarbabies and adventure lovers can expect a gala time with a range of water sports at their disposal.

Bhimtal, Uttarakhand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by мой джаан аанчал ❤︎ (@innocent_soul223)

This September, ditch Nainital for its quieter sibling Bhimtal. Named after the Pandava brother Bhima, this quaint hill station is every bit delightful. The centerpiece for Bhimtal is its namesake lake. Encompassing the Bhimtal Lake are the magnificent Himalayas of Kumaon, swaying oak trees, high-end luxury hotels, and cute little tourist markets. Bhimtal serves as a paragliding haven and attracts daredevils from far and wide. Enjoy refreshing boat rides in the lake, pay obeisance at Hanuman Garhi, explore the aquarium at the centre of the lake, unwind at Victoria Dam, and shop for wooden handicrafts. Plan a birding and kayaking trip to Sattal and Naukuchiatal and you have the perfect mountain holiday.

Thirthahalli, Karnataka

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharath Simha (@sharath.simha)

Those who have quietude high on the agenda may plan a sojour to Thirthahalli. Stationed at the banks of River Tunga in the Shimoga district, Thirthahalli is a fascinating mix of mythology and nature. Legend has it that Sage Parashurama had installed a shivalinga at the Rameshwara temple here. Thirthahalli is also where eminent Kannada poet Kuvempu was born. The quaint town is snuggled amidst the Western Ghats and holds the promise of a back-to-nature holiday. When here, visit the Sakrebayalu Elephant Camp, Mandagadde Bird Sanctuary, Anandagiri Gudda, and Siddeshwara Gudda. Include day trips to the Jog Falls and the Kaveledurga Fort in your itinerary too.

Lachen-Lachung, North Sikkim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #Denzongwanderedsoul (@sikkim_the_paradise_on_earth)

These postcard-perfect twin towns of North Sikkim are everything discerning travellers yearn for. Lachen serves as the gateway to the utterly magnificent Gurudongmar Lake. Lachung is best known for Zero Point – the last civilian outpost before the Indo-China border. Start with Lachen. Here, you will have to acclimatise at 9,000 ft before you visit Gurudongmar Lake. Perched at an altitude of 17,800 ft, the lake is one of the highest in India. From Lachung, visit Zer Point, Shingba Rhododendron Sanctuary, and Yumthang Valley. Other spots that should make it to your itinerary in Lachen-Lachung include Phensang Monastery, Kabi Longstok, Phodong Monastery, and Munsithang.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kaushik (@karankaushik1711)

Shimla and September are a match made in paradise. The Himachali capital struggle with overcrowding during summers and winters. September is the best month of the shoulder season to visit Shimla. The skies are stunningly blue and the rains fade off leaving the pine-clad hills washed. And most importantly, there are no traffic jams. The erstwhile summer capital of British India continues to charm visitors with its colonial heritage and stunning vistas. All-time favourite spots of tourists include Jakhu Temple, Christ Church, Viceregal Lodge and Botanical Gardens, and The Ridge. The real joy lies in embarking on a shopping spree on the Mall Road though.

Feature and hero image courtesy: Shutterstock