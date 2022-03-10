Visiting Jaipur soon? This is the only shopping guide you’ll need

Jaipur is a paradise for shopaholics who are left spoilt for choice with the Pink City’s myriad offerings. Block-printed and tie-and-dye textiles, Jaipuri quilts, meenakari and kundan jewellery and Jaipuri mojaris usually top everyone’s list of buys. Shopping in Jaipur is an experience every tourist looks forward to.

Then there are attractive handicrafts that make for amazing souvenirs. Jaipur is an incredible mix of modern and traditional. The city is home to high-end designer boutiques, multi-brand stores, and contemporary home decor stores. Shopping in Jaipur can be a bit overwhelming for first-timers, tbh. We are here to lead you in the right direction. Tag along?

Complete guide to shopping in Jaipur

The Bazaars of Jaipur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geetanjali Banquets (@geetanjalibanquets)

Before we move ahead, it would be nice to know about the main bazaars. All the major markets of Jaipur are housed within the walled city. The road opposite Hawa Mahal is what you call the Sireh Deori Bazaar. The other main markets are located around the old city’s Badi Chaupar and Choti Chaupar. To the Badi Chaupar’s south is the Johari Bazaar, to its east is the Ramganj Bazaar and to its west is the Tripolia Bazaar.

The narrow alleys of the walled city are called raastas. The alleys popular among shoppers are Gopalji ka Raasta, Haldiyon ka Raasta, and Maniharon ka Raasta. Around the Choti Chaupar, you will find little markets like the Gangauri Bazaar and Kishanpole Bazaar. The other two prominent markets in the walled city are Bapu Bazaar and Johari Bazaar. These two are the most famous bazaars of the city and sell everything from apparel to handicrafts to jewellery and more. Right outside the walled city is the legendary Mirza Ismail Road (MI Road) known for its upmarket jewellery and apparel stores.

Here’s a lowdown of what to buy from where.

All things Jaipuri from Bapu Bazaar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aisa Ipac (@paxieness)

Your first stop should be Bapu Bazaar. Lined with traditionally-constructed pink shops, the bustling market is a one-stop shopping destination for all. From bandhani and lahariya dupattas and sarees to Bagru-printed kurtis, sanganeri bedsheets, and Jaipuri quilts, Bapu Bazaar will leave you in awe of its colourful offerings. You can also buy dupattas with Jaipur’s famous gota work. The market is also home to shops selling mojaris, handicrafts, toys, artificial jewellery, and more. Meandering through its narrow lanes and stopping for a quick byte of pani puri or piping hot kachoris is a divine experience.

Traditional Jewellery from Johari Bazaar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KINSHIP STORIES (@kinshipstories)

Perhaps the oldest market of Jaipur, Johari Bazaar is famous for exquisite Jaipuri jewellery made of gold, silver, diamonds and emeralds. Some of the city’s most well-known jewellers have their showrooms in Johari Bazaar. To see the famed meenakari artisans, gem-cutters and polishers at work, head to Gopalji ka Raasta and Haldiyon ka Raasta, just off Johari Bazaar. The market is also famous for bandhani and block-printed textiles. What makes a visit to the Johari Bazaar even more satisfying for a tourist is the incredible architectural heritage of the walled city. If you are feeling peckish, visit the Windview Cafe opposite Hawa Mahal for nice food and great views.

Lac Bangles from Tripolia Bazaar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louisa de Jong (@louisa_de_jong)

Tripolia Bazaar starts from Badi Chaupar and is famous for its metal shops. The market has the city’s best collection of lac bangles. At a small lane called Maniharon ka Raasta, off Tripolia Bazaar, you can watch lac bangle-makers at work. When done shopping for bangles, head to the Kishanpol Bazaar for wood cots and silver items. You can club your outing with the Chandpol Bazaar, where you can explore the marble crafts and paintings of Jaipur at the Khazane Walon ka Raasta.

Jaipuri mojaris from Nehru Bazaar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mario Colbacchini (@iviaggidimario)

If buying a pair of beautiful Jaipuri mojaris or jootis is high on your shopping list in Jaipur, head straight to the Nehru Bazaar. Jaipur is famous for its traditional and intricately designed jootis and Nehru Bazaar is where you’ll get the best jootis at affordable prices. Don’t forget to put your bargaining skills to some good use, when here. For a quick bite, you can visit Mohan Restaurant and Mahaveer Dhaba. Make sure to take a trial walk in the jootis as they can be a bit difficult for your skin in the beginning.

Street shopping at Sireh Deori Gate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Concept French Jewellery (@conceptfrenchjewellery)

Right beside the Hawa Mahal is the Sireh Deori Gate market. Even though the market is not as well-known as the others, it has an impressive collection of intricately designed Jaipuri quilts, blankets, shoes. You can also try out some yummy Rajasthani snacks when here. The bestselling item on this road is leather bags, which must be bought for their fashionable designs, rich embroidery, and good utility.

Wedding shopping at Purohit Ji ka Katla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaipur Beat (@jaipurbeat)

There’s no denying the fact that we Indians derive an unmatched pleasure in shopping for weddings. Jaipur caters to these ambitions in a wonderful way. Purohit Ji ka Katla on Johari Bazaar Road is a wedding shopping heaven for brides-to-be. From bridal lehengas to trousseaus to fine silk and georgette sarees, there’s a wide range for everyone in the family. You can also purchase matching jewellery and accessories like handbags to go with your dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kaushik (@karankaushik1711)



Fake currency note garlands and sherwanis for the groom, affordable invitation cards, gifting envelopes, gift boxes, souvenirs. You name it and this little market has it. You can also get safas for the entire groom brigade from Murad Ali and Mausam Ali’s popular open-air safa shop at Choti Chaupad.

Shopping in Jaipur for Blue Pottery and handicrafts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaipur Blue Pottery Art Centre (@jaipurbluepottery)



You can’t return from Jaipur without a nice souvenir. Chandpole Bazaar is great for street shopping for handicrafts. From puppets to umbrellas to lac artefacts, you will get it all here. For a more sophisticated experience, you can visit designer souvenir stores like Jaipur Pink and Rajasthali. Juneja Art Gallery has the city’s best artworks.

For blue pottery items, you must check out Padamshri Kripal Singh Shekhawat’s studio Kripal Kumbh in Bani Park. Jaipur Blue Pottery Art Centre at Amer Road deals in blue ceramic artefacts, utility items, and decorative pieces. They also sell intricately carved marble handicrafts and beautiful Rajasthani miniature paintings. Neerja International in C-Scheme is best for utility items in blue pottery.

Designer Boutiques in Jaipur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOMA (@somablockprints)

Being the royal city that it has always been, Jaipur does a fantastic job of retaining its panache. Popular for its comfortable textile fabrics, the city has a special relationship with clothing. Jaipur is home to chic high-end designer boutiques. Most of the city’s luxurious and premium boutiques are conveniently located in C-Scheme.

Soma is known for its block-printed designs and ethnic homeware. Then there’s RASA, also known for its block-prints and contemporary designs. You can also buy classy cushion covers and bed linen when here. Suvasa and Anokhi are other prominent designer stores known for their clothing, furnishings and quilts. Ratan Textiles is slightly budget-friendly and has excellent prints. Nila House is known for its sustainable designer textiles. Israeli designer Alon Molay’s 91 Degree sells everything from lamps to glass furnishings to wall decor items.

Best Jewellery Stores in Jaipur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by khamagani ji 🙏 (@prat_ikraj2003)

Jaipur is known for its gems and jewellery all across India. The city is home to thousands of big and small jewellery stores that are flocked by shoppers throughout the year. The most iconic jewellery stores in Jaipur include Bhuramal Rajmal Surana Jewellers and Kalajee Jewellers in C-Scheme, Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers and Amrapali Jewellers on MI Road, and Motisons Jewellers (known for its grand lotus-shaped building) at Tonk Road. If you’re looking for high-end meenakari and kundan jewellery, there’s no better place than The Gem Palace on MI Road. Fair warning, be prepared to splurge.

Shopping Malls In Jaipur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaipur highlights (@jaipur_highlights)

If you are looking for your usual branded stuff, Jaipur has no dearth of good shopping malls either. From Calvin Klein and Tommy to Marks and Spencer and Zara, the malls of Jaipur offer all major clothing brands. Some of the popular malls in Jaipur are World Trade Park on JLN Marg, MGF Metropolitan at Baisgodam, Pink Square Mall in Raja Park, Gaurav Towers in Malviya Nagar, and Triton Mall in Jhotwara. Here, you will find major retail chains like Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, and Reliance Trends. The city’s Tonk Road has some nice branded stores too.