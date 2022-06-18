By air, by road, by train: The only travel guide to Meghalaya you need

Among the seven sisters of the northeast is Meghalaya, literally meaning ‘the abode of clouds’. The stunning state was once part of Assam and was carved out of the districts of Khasi and Jaintia Hills and of the Garo Hills. The place is filled with scenic landscapes, mountains, and lakes, and makes for a great destination to be visited. What’s more, the journey till here is as stunning as the actual destination, making for a great long vacation! Here’s the only travel guide you will need to visit Meghalaya.

Your guide to exploring Meghalaya: By air, train, and car

The destination

Nestled amid the serene hills, surrounded by the state of Assam on one side and parts of Bangladesh on the other, lies the state of Meghalaya. Literally meaning ‘the abode of clouds’, the destination is a serene, calming spot filled with misty skies and cloudy peaks.

And that’s not all. The state is home to some stunning root bridges (which have recently been nominated for a UNESCO World Heritage tag), waterfalls, crystal clear rivers and stunning blue pools. All these, combined with the cool, pleasant weather, make for the ideal trip that’s embedded in nature and culture.

The way

By Air

There are direct flights to Shillong from Kolkata, and all major cities have options to reach Kolkata via air. The journey between Kolkata and Shillong is about two hours. If not, you can also board flights to nearby airports such as Guwahati, which is about 128 kilometres from Shillong. From here, board a sharing (or personal) taxi to drive you to your destination, which should take about three hours.

By train

Travel to Meghalaya via train can be a slightly longer route, since the destination does not have its own railway station. The nearest available option is the Guwahati station, which is roughly 100 kilometres from Shillong. Once there, hop onto one of the many shared taxis which will take you to Shillong at affordable rates, or hire a personal vehicle if you are travelling with friends and family.

By car

One of the easiest ways to travel to Meghalaya, roads to the destination are smooth and Google Maps serves as the perfect guide to take you through the journey. Make a road trip of the journey from Guwahati after you’ve arrived there by flight or train. The 128-kilometre or so journey should take you about three hours.

You can reach there from Kolkata as well by road, but the journey will make you drive along the India-Bangladesh border, covering over 1,000 kilometres before you finally reach the state.

Things to do in Meghalaya

Shillong

All roads lead to Shillong, the destination you’ll probably first land in when you enter Meghalaya. The city is the capital of Meghalaya, and is among the most modern places in the area. Explore pubs, local cuisine and make some craft purchases, or simply spend your time walking the streets and exploring the scenic views!

Root bridges

Root bridges in Meghalaya have been nominated for the UNESCO World Heritage tag, and these stunning bridges are made by man, by trailing the roots of the rubber tree and allowing them to grow over ground, eventually forming strong, sturdy bridges that can take the weight of upto 50 people at a time. These bridges last for years, and are a great means of connectivity in one of the wettest regions on Earth, which remains wet and muddy for the most part of the year.

National parks

A travel guide to Meghalaya is incomplete without mentioning its national parks and the plenty of wildlife that one can see. Pay a visit to the Nokrek National Park, Balpakram National Park (which is known as the abode of the rare red pandas that can be found in India) and the Siju Bird Sanctuary to witness the avian creatures in their natural habitat.

Umngot River

The Umngot river has received much adulation in recent times, especially since Anand Mahindra tweeted a photo of the same. The river, which flows close to Dawki, a popular destination in Meghalaya because it acts as a trade route between India and Bangladesh, is crystal clear and makes for a calm, serene sojourn.

Cherrapunji

Among the wettest destinations in the world, Cherrapunji is a stunning place if you want to witness some natural life and habitat. The sleepy destination makes for some of the most scenic views, and its quiet serenity will make place in your heart forever.

Meghalayan cuisine

No matter where in Meghalaya you are, explore the local cuisine there. Ask locals to guide you to the best spots as you travel the length and breadth of Meghalaya, exploring gastronomic delights and sampling some unique meats and dishes.

Shopping

Be sure to pick up some traditional shawls and cloth, along with other handicrafts that are produced in the region. Shillong is your best bet to make purchases since you’ll find products from all regions here.

Best time to visit Meghalaya

The best time to visit Meghalaya is April – June, when the weather is at its best. The bright skies and ambient weather will attract lots of thrill-seekers and adventurers. However, December-February is a great time to visit if you want to soak in the misty views and cloudy skies that the state has to offer.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel + Leisure India.