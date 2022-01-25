These iconic, legacy bookstores in India have several well-preserved stories to tell

The magic of perusing bookshelves, leisurely reading blurbs on several back covers, and breathing in that distinctive aroma of paperbacks is kept alive by these legacy bookstores across India. Pop by for a touch of comfort and a whole lot of nostalgia.

Reading and the practice of buying books have seen a dramatic shift in the past few years. Quick clicks and payment gateways have replaced the beloved ritual of walking through several isles of books, spending hours being transported into the worlds of different authors, and going over-budget each visit. We’re paying homage to these stores that have been around for decades and continue to welcome bibliophiles with open arms.

