Relive good times at these Bollywood-inspired summer destinations in India

Apart from the artists and props, one of the significant aesthetics that add to the beauty in a frame is the location. From Howrah Bridge of Kolkata to Pangong Lake of Ladakh, many landscapes have become a centre of attraction for people from all over. So, if you’re a movie buff and planning to take a vacay in the summers, then travel to these breathtaking backdrop locations of hit films.

Top Indian summer destinations inspired by Bollywood

Nahargarh Fort, Jaipur

Located in the pink city Jaipur, Nahargarh Fort is one of the main attractions for Bollywood. The fort is around 700 ft high and has numerous gorgeous landscapes within the premises. A lot of prominent Hindi films like Rang De Basanti, Bol Bachchan, and others have been shot at the fort. In fact, the upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is also being filmed at this location. If you are planning to visit Nahargarh Fort, the ticket costs around Rs 50 per person, and the timings of the place are 10:00 am to 5:30 pm.

Chapora Fort, Goa

If you’re a movie buff, then we bet you’re already in love with this iconic location. Situated in North Goa, Chapora Fort is one of Bollywood’s favourite places to use as backdrops. This beautiful destination with old bricks and vintage ruins has a serene view of the sea on the three sides. Featured in films like Dil Chahta Hai, Dhoom, Golmaal, etc, this place is a perfect one to visit if you’re planning an all-friends trip or a honeymoon with your loved one. Chapora Fort is open for visitors on all 7 days from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Rohtang Pass, Himachal Pradesh

One of the hidden gems of North which have recently gained popularity over the years is Himachal Pradesh’s Rohtang Pass. Beautifully played a cameo in films like Highway, Jab We Met and more, this stretch is covered with white sand on either side. And the beauty of this pass doubles up during winters when it snows in Himachal. It is a must-visit place if you love long drives, be it with cars or bikes.

Udaipur Palace, Rajasthan

Udaipur was certainly the third character apart from Bunny and Naina in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. The film, along with Goliyon Ki Ras Leela: Ram Leela, beautifully captured the essence of the city. Udaipur is also known as the city of lakes, where many old Hindi films like Dev Anand’s Guide has also been shot. And one of the most special attractions of this place is the City Palace which is open throughout the week from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. One can visit this Bollywood inspired travel destination by paying a nominal entry fee of Rs 30 per person.

Howrah Bridge, Kolkata

Howrah Bridge, Kolkata is one of the most filmed Bollywood travel destinations of India. The location has been featured in multiple films, old and new. The bridge reflects the vibe of Kolkata, and it is impossible to mention Bengal without portraying this site in movies. So far, Amar Prem, Yuva, Kahaani, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, VickyDonor, Barfi, Khamoshi and many other iconic films have been shot at Howrah Bridge.

Gulmarg, Kashmir

Kashmir is one of the iconic travel places Bollywood tries to explore. The mystic beauty of this North Indian union territory is absolutely unmatched. Although several locations from Kashmir like Dal Lake, Pahalgam, Sonmargh have been featured in multiple movies, Gulmarg remains the filmmakers’ favourite. Full of snow-capped mountains, this place has found its way in many Hindi movies like Rockstar, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Haider, and more.

Pangong Lake, Ladakh

Famous for its portrayal in movies like Tubelight, Dil Se, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Pangong Lake gained popularity among visitors after it was featured in 3 Idiots. The Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer has put this iconic destination on every new-age traveller’s bucket list. On one side of Pangong Lake, there’s a shooting point of 3 idiots which was specifically built to attract tourists to this destination.

Munnar, Kerala

After the gorgeousness of the mountains, let’s move to the beautiful tea gardens of Munnar, Kerala. This place has been one of Bollywood’s most loved travel destinations. It has been screened in a lot of movies such as Chennai Express, Nishabd, Life of Pi. Not just Bollywood, Munnar has added character to several regional language movies, too. So, if you’re planning to travel here, March to May is the best time for it as the weather remains calm and you get to enjoy sightseeing too.

