This Pride Month, dress your best and check out these top LGBTQ+ nightlife spots

We’re celebrating Pride Month, and there is no better way to celebrate than spending a night out with your best friends and well-wishers, and fellow LGBTQ + community members. And, if you’re looking for some places you can spend some fun time with your loved ones, these LGBTQ + friendly nightlife spots in India are where you need to be!

LGBTQ + friendly nightlife spots in India

Kitty Su, Delhi and Mumbai

Among the most popular nightlife destinations for the LGBTQ+ community in India is Kitty Su. Founded by The LaLit Group’s Keshav Suri, the club hosts drag races, parties and more, and has hosted some of the top international artistes and events such as RuPaul’s Drag Race in India and more.

Address: Delhi – Lobby Level, The Lalit Hotel, Barakhamba Rd, Connaught Place, New Delhi; Mumbai – Ground Floor The LaLit Mumbai, Airport Rd, Navpada, Marol, Andheri East, Mumbai

Summer House Cafe, Delhi

Summer House Cafe is the perfect place to spend a fun evening, and the eclectic place is also one of the LGBTQ + friendly nightlife spots in India, hosting people of all communities and backgrounds under its roof. The place also holds LGBTQ + galas, which will make your evenings all the more special.

Address: 1st Aurobindo Place Market, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

PDA, Delhi

Celebrating love like none other, PDA in Delhi‘s upscale Greater Kailash 2 is a great party destination, especially for the youngsters. Whether you are looking to unwind after a long day of work, or if you simply want to let your hair down, the place is open for you and your gang. Be assured that neither you nor your loved ones will be made to feel out of place or uncomfortable here!

Address: M-8A, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II, New Delhi

The Ghetto Pub, Mumbai

Among the LGBTQ + friendly places in Mumbai is The Ghetto Pub, which attracts a lot of the posh Mumbai crowd. The place is also community-friendly, and has a psychedelic atmosphere with old rock music, neon lighting, rebellious graffiti, and some amazing menu offerings – basically, everything that you and your gang would need for a fun night out!

Address: Opposite Tirupati Apartments, 30B, Bhulabhai Desai Marg, Breach Candy, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai

Gay Bombay

Gay Bombay organises LGBTQ + parties across Mumbai, and is a great page to follow on Instagram to be updated about the community-based nightlife spots in India. From musical evenings to cocktail events, there’s something for everyone.

Mist, Pune

From empowering the LGBTQ + community through talks and pride parades to hosting social evenings for the community, Mist Pune does it all, with efficient ease like none other – maybe this is the reason they are among the most respected and loved groups in India. They provide a safe, comfortable environment for members of the community to interact, mingle and get to know each other.

Dude Party India, Bengaluru

This Bengaluru-based group is known for organising various events for the queer community in Bengaluru, from parties to drag events and more. Check out their Instagram to be updated on their latest events.

