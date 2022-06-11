facebook
Home > Travel > Destinations > This Pride Month, dress your best and check out these top LGBTQ+ nightlife spots
This Pride Month, dress your best and check out these top LGBTQ+ nightlife spots
Travel
11 Jun 2022 02:00 PM

This Pride Month, dress your best and check out these top LGBTQ+ nightlife spots

Anushka Goel
This Pride Month, dress your best and check out these top LGBTQ+ nightlife spots
Travel
This Pride Month, dress your best and check out these top LGBTQ+ nightlife spots

We’re celebrating Pride Month, and there is no better way to celebrate than spending a night out with your best friends and well-wishers, and fellow LGBTQ + community members. And, if you’re looking for some places you can spend some fun time with your loved ones, these LGBTQ + friendly nightlife spots in India are where you need to be!

LGBTQ + friendly nightlife spots in India

Kitty Su, Delhi and Mumbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kitty Su India (@kittysuindia)

Among the most popular nightlife destinations for the LGBTQ+ community in India is Kitty Su. Founded by The LaLit Group’s Keshav Suri, the club hosts drag races, parties and more, and has hosted some of the top international artistes and events such as RuPaul’s Drag Race in India and more.

Address: Delhi – Lobby Level, The Lalit Hotel, Barakhamba Rd, Connaught Place, New Delhi; Mumbai – Ground Floor The LaLit Mumbai, Airport Rd, Navpada, Marol, Andheri East, Mumbai

Summer House Cafe, Delhi

Summer House Cafe is the perfect place to spend a fun evening, and the eclectic place is also one of the LGBTQ + friendly nightlife spots in India, hosting people of all communities and backgrounds under its roof. The place also holds LGBTQ + galas, which will make your evenings all the more special.

Address: 1st Aurobindo Place Market, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

PDA, Delhi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PDA (@pda_delhi)

Celebrating love like none other, PDA in Delhi‘s upscale Greater Kailash 2 is a great party destination, especially for the youngsters. Whether you are looking to unwind after a long day of work, or if you simply want to let your hair down, the place is open for you and your gang. Be assured that neither you nor your loved ones will be made to feel out of place or uncomfortable here!

Address: M-8A, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II, New Delhi

The Ghetto Pub, Mumbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Ghetto Pub (@atghetto)

Among the LGBTQ + friendly places in Mumbai is The Ghetto Pub, which attracts a lot of the posh Mumbai crowd. The place is also community-friendly, and has a psychedelic atmosphere with old rock music, neon lighting, rebellious graffiti, and some amazing menu offerings – basically, everything that you and your gang would need for a fun night out!

Address: Opposite Tirupati Apartments, 30B, Bhulabhai Desai Marg, Breach Candy, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai

Gay Bombay

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gay Bombay (@gbgaybombay)

Gay Bombay organises LGBTQ + parties across Mumbai, and is a great page to follow on Instagram to be updated about the community-based nightlife spots in India. From musical evenings to cocktail events, there’s something for everyone.

Mist, Pune

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mist LGBTQ Foundation (@mistlgbt)

From empowering the LGBTQ + community through talks and pride parades to hosting social evenings for the community, Mist Pune does it all, with efficient ease like none other – maybe this is the reason they are among the most respected and loved groups in India. They provide a safe, comfortable environment for members of the community to interact, mingle and get to know each other.

Dude Party India, Bengaluru

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DUDE PARTY (@dudepartyindia)

This Bengaluru-based group is known for organising various events for the queer community in Bengaluru, from parties to drag events and more. Check out their Instagram to be updated on their latest events.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Jason Leung/Unsplash

lgbtqia LGBTQIA+ community LGBT community lgbtq travel LGBTQ+ Friendly Destinations In India LGBTQ+ community LGBTQ nightlife spots LGBT nightlife spots
Anushka Goel
Anushka likes to spend her time reading, scrolling through Instagram for some travel inspiration or looking after her plants. She loves reading about the latest skincare and makeup but tries to make mindful choices and live sustainably.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.