10 travel essentials to pack if you want to glamp in style this season

Give your regular camping a twist of the novel with the hottest travel trend — glamping.

Glamping is a portmanteau formed when ‘glamourous’ and ‘camping’ come together to form a heady cocktail that will give any traveller a time of their life. Glamping takes the traditional camping experience and adds more comfort with a dash of luxury to it. This new form of camping makes life easier for those who want to try out camping but are afraid of the inconvenience they might face in a regular tent.

If you are planning to turn your glamping mode on, here’s a checklist of everything you need to pack your bags with.