Travel with your beau this Valentine’s Day based on their zodiac sign

Roses and chocolates might be on Valentine’s day memo, but a getaway with your partner is just as romantic. And if you aren’t too sure about where to spend the day of love, let the stars play cupid and do the location scouting for you. Here’s a list of the best spots in India to take your partner this long weekend, based on their zodiac sign.

Between new restaurant menus and gift hampers, there are a ton of ways to make your partner feel special on Valentine’s day. However, if you both enjoy being on the road, a romantic weekend getaway might be ideal. That said, zeroing in on a location that they’d enjoy can get confusing. A walk through an art gallery might seem romantic to some, while a secluded cabin in the woods might spell love to others. Here’s where zodiac signs come in.

By highlighting a person’s most dominant personality traits, zodiac signs also offer insights into a person’s love language. And if you believe in a romance that’s written in the stars, here’s where you should take your partner.

A guide to the perfect Valentine’s day getaway based on your partner’s zodiac sign

Aries: Rishikesh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, India (@rishikesh.official)

Aries are action-oriented and one of the most adventurous signs of the zodiac. They appreciate bold gestures, spontaneous plans, and major doses of adrenaline. If your partner was born under this sign, gift them an impromptu vacation to Rishikesh.

The month of February in this town in Uttarakhand comes with slightly chilly, pleasant temperatures that are ideal for river rafting. To kick things up a notch, add other adventure sports like bungee jumping and paragliding to your itinerary. You could also unwind by camping under the stars at night and shopping during the day. This spot promises a fun time that will keep the easily-bored Aries on their toes.

Taurus: Jaisalmer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaisalmer (Travel Blog) (@travel_jaisalmer_blog)

This sign is known to enjoy the finer things in life. Their idea of romance is luxurious stays and spa days. Sunsets are great as well, provided they come with a side of fine dining. And when it comes to travel, the earth sign enjoys places that are rooted in tradition.

Jaisalmer in Rajasthan is brimming with culture and has some of the most luxurious stays and rooftop restaurants in the country. And with the pleasant weather and the desert festival that begins on 14 February, there’s no better time to head here. You could book a 5-star hotel for the event or go with a luxury tent in the Thar desert to witness the festival. The latter often comes with the promise of candlelight dinners and high tea. If you’d like to treat your Taurus partner like royalty, this is the spot to head to.

Gemini: Goa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi | Blogger (@love_urbanutopia)



Geminis are known to enjoy shopping and befriending strangers in a backpacker hostel. Their idea of romance involves witty banter, trying new things together and going to parties, social events, or gaming arenas.

This makes the traveller-favourite beach destination Goa the ideal romantic getaway for this sign. The Goan mornings are all about lazy swims and bustling shopping markets, while the nights are underscored by heart-thumping DJ sets and a lot of alcohol. This fits in perfectly with Gemini’s duality. You could go club-hopping, shopping, and sign up for hot air balloon rides and Goan cooking experiences. With February bringing in clear skies, a cruise might be a good idea as well.

Cancer: Gokarna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EXPLORE GOKARNA 🌴 (@exploregokarna)

Sensitive and emotional Cancers enjoy thoughtful gestures of love and go with the flow. They’re also known to enjoy quintessentially romantic gestures like flowers, chocolates, and watching the sunset together.

An intimate vacation in Gokarna makes for an ideal getaway for them. The water sign feels comfortable and at-home around water bodies and a leisurely walk along the beach as the colours of the sunset bounce off of the waves will set their hearts aflutter. The weather in February is warm and perfect for sea activities in Gokarna. A private snorkelling experience to witness the ocean’s colourful flora and fauna is highly recommended. Round out a trip with a candle-light dinner at a beachside restaurant, complete with dessert.

Leo: Agra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayank Rathor 🇮🇳 (@save_ur_nonsense)

The zodiac sign that’s all about the grand gestures of love, Leos enjoy taking the traditional route when it comes to love. If you’d like to impress your fire sign partner, let them shine on this day.

Start the day off with a visit to the Taj Mahal, the most iconic symbol of love in the country. Get your Leo partner to dress up and do a quick photoshoot as the sun rises at this spot. From there, have a meal at a luxurious fine-dining restaurant in the city (nothing but the best!). Slot in time for a romantic boat ride in Keetham lake and watch the sun go down at Mehtab Bagh.

Virgo: Rann of Kutch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rann Utsav Official (@rannutsav)

For the planners of the zodiac, few things are as romantic as a well-thought-out travel itinerary. Virgos, unlike Leos, don’t need grand gestures. What will woo them is their partner having their entire day planned out.

Not only is the Rann of Kutch stunning this time of the year, but also plays host to the Rann Utsav. All you need to do is book a tent for the event and pick from a host of activities like paramotoring, yoga, archery, flamingo watching, camel cart excursion and a lot more. From cultural shows to food, almost everything is taken care of at the event. Slot in some time for a moonlight walk in the desert and you’re bound to make your Virgo partner happy.

Libra: Gulmarg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manuel Olveira Seller (@chefmanuelolveira)

This sign is ruled by the planet of love and beauty, Venus. Romantics who wear their hearts on their sleeves, Libras are easily impressed and particularly enjoy aesthetically-pleasing views.

A few days in honeymoon central Gulmarg might just be the romantic getaway of a Libra’s dreams. Sip on some pink tea and dig into harissa at a restaurant while taking in the stunning sights of the mountains. Libras are always up for something fun and would love going skiing, trekking, and ice skating with you.

Scorpio, Udipi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thilakraj (@thilakraj_mk)

Unlike Libras, Scorpios are known to be hard to please. They’re drawn to all things offbeat and are said to be mysterious and deeply committed in relationships. To impress them, take them to a place that’s both magical and romantic and introduce them to something they haven’t seen before. A secluded beach destination where they can spend a lot of time with you is also the water sign’s idea of love.

Udipi is the perfect spot for an intimate vacation. Although little is said about it, Mattu beach has the most stunning sunsets. What really draws people here, however, are the dazzling shades of blue that illuminate the waters of the 30 kilometres beach. The breathtaking bioluminescence, courtesy marine invertebrates, fungi, and other microorganisms will intrigue the ever-curious Scorpio. Slot in some time for scuba diving, beach hopping, and picnics by the ocean.

Saggitarius: Ranthambore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranthambore National Park (@ranthambore_national_park)

Intelligent and adventurous Saggitarius enjoys being on the move and discovering new things. Their idea of romance is to be on the go with their partner. Fun, light-hearted, and action-packed experiences, particularly in nature will bring you closer to your fire sign partner.

A glamping experience in Ranthambore is the perfect romantic getaway for this sign. The weather this time of the year is mild and perfect for going on safaris to spot animals. Mornings spent bird watching and afternoons in a hot air balloon will thrill a Saggitarius. Treks and cruises on the chambal river are also great options.

Capricorn: Sikkim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sikkim Tourism Department (@sikkim.tourism)

Grounded, practical, and low-key, Capricorns would find a leisurely, intimate vacation with their partner quite romantic. Add in a mountain destination and the earth sign is sold!

A quiet getaway at a homestay in Sikkim that promises morning views of snow-capped mountains is the mountain goat’s idea of romance. This is a frosty time in Sikkim, so expect to be bundled up with some temi tea. For something boozier, stock up on the local millet beer, chhang. A lake trek to Gurudongmar lake, one of the highest in the world, is also recommended this Valentine’s day.

Aquarius: Hampi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hampi (@incredible_hampi)

Quirky and adaptable, almost anything goes for this air sign. Connoisseurs of art and all things rooted in culture, intelligent conversations win over an Aquarius. An ideal destination for them is a spot that comes with plenty of talking points.

Hampi in February has pleasant, albeit sunny weather. This makes it perfect for visiting all the stunning historical monuments, temples, and ruins from the Vijayanagara empire that are a part of the UNESCO World Heritage sites. A romantic stroll along the Tungabhadra river dam and watching the sunset over Matanga hill are great additions to Valentine’s day itinerary.

Pisces: Kerala Backwaters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerala Tourism (@keralatourism)

Sensitive, emotional, and thoughtful Pisces might already have something in store for you this Valentine’s day. That said, planning an equally thoughtful and romantic getaway is a sure-shot way to warm their hearts.

The backwaters of Kerala are the perfect destination to channel all that deep emotion that water signs are known for. A sustainable resort stay, afternoons spent kayaking, and leisurely meals featuring local fare will appeal to this sign. A houseboat stay here comes highly recommended and the weather this time of the year is the most pleasant for hikes and other outdoor activities.