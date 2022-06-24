Global Liveability Index 2022: These are the world’s best cities to live in

Vienna has topped the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Global Liveability Index for yet another year. Here’s a list of the the best cities to live in around the world.

Austria’s capital Vienna is the most liveable city in the world, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit‘s 2022 Global Liveability Index. Each year, this report analyses 140 cities around the world and rates them on a scale from one to 100, looking at over 30 factors in five major categories – stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure – to determine the most (and least) liveable destinations.

European cities have dominated the list, with six of them making it to the top 10. Among the European cities that made it to the list, two are from Switzerland. In terms of the overall country winner, Canada has bagged first place with three of its cities making it to the top 10.

These are the best cities to live in, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2022 Global Liveability Index. Did your favourite city make it to the top 10?

Here are the world’s most liveable cities for 2022

Vienna, Austria

The Austrian capital, Vienna has bagged the top spot on the index. The European city had slipped to the 12th spot on the index in 2021, thanks to its museums and restaurants being shut during the pandemic. Vienna was also ranked the most liveable city in the world in 2018 and 2019. This year, it has replaced New Zealand’s Auckland, which has slipped down to the 34th spot from the first place in the 2021 list.

Copenhagen, Denmark

The Danish capital has got second place on the index. Copenhagen is one of the most alluring Scandinavian destinations, thanks to its exceptional food, architecture, and history. Copenhagen got 98 points to make it to the second spot. Political stability and a strong education system are the reasons behind this feat.

Zurich, Switzerland

The first Swiss city on the list is Zurich. One of the most sustainable cities in the world, Zurich had also bagged the second spot on the 2021 edition of the Smart City Index. Located on the foot of the Alps, Zurich is popular for delicious chocolates, extravagant shopping experiences, and numerous museums.

Calgary, Canada

Next up on the list is the Canadian city of Calgary. Calgary has got the fourth position on the Global Liveability Index 2022. The city serves as a gateway to the mighty Canadian Rockies. This hip city has its own share of lovely charms to sweep you off your feet. Here, some of the best coffee roasts will keep you happily jittery, while long stretches of riverside jogging will give you a dose of calming fun. Calgary was also adjudged as the fourth most liveable city in the world in 2018.

Vancouver, Canada

The next Canadian city to make it to the top ten most liveable cities in the Global Liveability Index is Vancouver. Vancouver has some of the most temperate weather in the entire country, making it an ideal destination to play, explore, and have adventures inside and out. It is a city that is proud of its diversity, its indigenous history, and its tolerance. Vancouver secured a score of 96.1 in this year’s index.

Geneva, Switzerland

Geneva is the second Swiss city to make it to the top ten. The city serves as the headquarters of the United Nations and Red Cross. It has secured a score of 95.9. Encompassed by the Swiss Alps and the majestic Jura mountains, Geneva is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the whole world and offers incredible views of Mont Blanc.

Frankfurt, Germany

Germany’s Frankfurt has got the seventh spot with a score of 95.7 points. Nestled on the banks of the river Main, Frankfurt is one of the most important commercial hubs of Europe. It is also home to the European Central Bank. Frankfurt has climbed 32 places to get to the seventh place and is the only German city to make it to the top ten most liveable cities in the world.

Toronto, Canada

The third Canadian city on the list is Toronto, which has got the eighth position with a score of 95.4 points. Toronto serves as the capital of Ontario and continues to be a vibrant metropolis dotted with skyscrapers. It is also home to the famous CN Tower and lies along the northwestern shore of Lake Ontario.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

One of the most popular cities in the world, Amsterdam has bagged the ninth spot on the list. The capital of the Netherlands got a score of 95.3 points to make it to the top ten list. The city is known for its rich culture and incredible architectural heritage. It’s famous for its unique canal system and continues to be a huge tourist magnet.

Osaka, Japan, and Melbourne, Australia (tie)

Osaka and Melbourne have secured the tenth position on the list, with each scoring 95.1 points. While Osaka is known as one the largest port cities and commercial hubs of Japan, the Australian city of Melbourne is known for its happening lifestyle, and upmarket bars and restaurants.

Feature and hero image courtesy: Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.