10 destinations that will make for the most picturesque Indian winter getaway

As India opens its borders up to international travellers, we’ve rounded up ten destinations from across India that will make for the most picturesque winter getaway.

With travellers from across the world venturing out of their countries to escape the pandemic blues, it’s time to start planning our winter vacations. Now that India has opened its borders up to international flyers, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to remind you of the best places to visit to truly experience the Indian winter.

Top 10 destinations to visit in India this winter

Dalhousie

Found high at an altitude of 1970 metres is one of India’s most famous hill stations, Dalhousie. Though temperatures fall to zero degrees celsius at night, the sun provides a glowing warmth during the day. Add in some snowfall and you’ve got yourself a winter wonderland in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. Treks through the town take you past colonial-era buildings, old churches and pine forests that make Dalhousie a storybook setting. Don’t forget to visit the nearby Khajjar a.k.a the ‘Switzerland of India’ – its lake and wildlife sanctuary are a feast for any visitor’s eyes.

Jaisalmer

The golden hues of Jaisalmer form the perfect backdrop to a winter escape. Found in Rajasthan, the desert city is perhaps best experienced in the winter months, which allow one to explore the area without the scorching hot sun beating down on one’s back. The main attraction of the season is the Jaisalmer Desert Festival – an annual three-day-long festival organised by the state’s tourism department. Hosted amidst the dunes of the great Thar desert, the festival celebrates the vibrancy of Rajasthani cultures through puppet shows, folk music and dances, camel polo matches and the longest moustache competition. The festival area is flooded with aromas of delicious traditional local delicacies. A trip to Jaisalmer, however, will be undeniably incomplete without a visit to at least any one of its iconic markets – Bhatia Bazaar, Pansari Bazaar, Manak Chowk and Sadar Bazaar. Leather goods, interior décor, footwear and jewellery line the shops and are definitely worth making space in your suitcases for.

Coorg

The greens of renowned coffee plantations in Coorg have attracted travellers from far and wide, which means you have to make your way to Karnataka this winter. Break away from the mundane routines of lockdown life and enjoy the cool winter climate of Coorg. The obvious attraction is the coffee and Madikeri in Coorg is an oft-visited haunt for connoisseurs. A walk through any one of the many estates will take you through the varieties of roasts, the picking of coffee and its processing. Coorg is also home to one of the most mesmerising Buddhist monasteries in India – the Namdroling Nyingmapa Monastery, also known as the Golden Temple.

Alleppey

Another must-visit destination in South India is Alleppey, Kerala. The famed backwaters, lagoons and the Alappuzha Beach (and its dolphins) make the water-town a charming spot to explore. Stay in houseboats and explore the area on canoes. If you’re lucky, catch the Snake Boat Races of Alleppey, which are also the world’s largest team sport. Rightfully called the ‘Venice of the East’, the town is among the oldest planned towns in India.

Darjeeling

Architecture, enthralling views and dynamic cultures make up the beguiling nature of Darjeeling, one of the many gems of the Himalayas. December in Darjeeling is chilly without the snow, and with less crowds around, makes it the perfect time to visit the hill station. If you’re a chai-lover then a trip to Darjeeling needs to be on your bucket list ASAP. The Teesta Tea and Tourism Festival held in the winter promotes the local tea cultures. Hills come alive in Darjeeling during November with the Darjeeling Carnival. Ten days of rock music, poetry sessions and authentic food make this carnival a beloved local legend. As you journey through Darjeeling, the best way to immerse yourself in local cultures is to find your way to one of its many festivals.

Puducherry

Puducherry is famously known for its melange of Dutch, French, British and local cultures. The idyllic, serene and spotlessly clean city has a lot to offer. Walk through the French Quarter to get some photo-ops in front of colourful buildings, spend some time in Auroville for a spiritual experience and visit iconic landmarks like the Old Lighthouse during your winter trip to the southern city.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Go island hopping through Andaman and Nicobar Islands and relax on its exquisite white sand beaches. Head on to the paradisal beach haven to rejuvenate and just let go. If you’re looking to escape a frosty season, the temperatures at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will protect you from the chill. Explore the coral reefs as you go snorkelling or feel the rush of adrenaline pumping through your veins as you get on banana boats and jet skis.

Ooty

Can’t figure out what to do for the next winter family vacation? Ooty may just be the answer you’re searching for. Nestled in the enchanting Nilgiri hills, Ooty is just the destination for nature aficionados. Trek through the Kalhatti falls or up to the Avalanche Lake to catch hypnotic sights of the landscape. The town, once the summer headquarters of the British, also offer a toy train ride to get a panoramic view of Ooty. The Doddabetta Peak is especially beautiful during the winter months.

Ranthambore

Nothing says winter more than a jeep safari early in the morning. Bundle yourself up in warm woollens and get your cameras ready as you venture through the Ranthambore National Park to catch a tiger or two. The Ranthambore Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is also worth a visit. Look for a rustic luxury lodge and make sure you don’t forget to pack your camouflage best.

Hampi

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi is the “World’s Largest Open-air Museum”. Once part of the prosperous Vijaynagar Empire, the city is home to opulent palaces, marvellous temples, and massive fortifications. The historical attraction is distributed across the Royal and the Sacred Centre, found on the banks of the Tungabhadra river. The fascinating ruins, like the Stone Chariot and the Lotus Mahal, are worth making a trip this winter to what was once one of the richest cities in the world.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.