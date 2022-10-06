Enjoy a picturesque journey through India in these vistadome coaches

Over the last few months, a new kind of train coach has taken over the train travel scene leaving passengers intrigued. A vistadome coach, attached to the end of existing trains, offers travellers expansive views of the serene routes across India, enriching their travel experience. With over 20 such trains running in the country at the moment, we tell you everything you need to know about vistadome trains. From what these trains are to pictures of the beautiful, modern coaches that will make you want to book a ticket, get ready for vistadome 101.

Train journeys involve hours of looking out of the window and soaking in the beautiful scenery that the country provides. These range from snowy mountains to arid deserts, lush green forests and mist-soaked hilly terrains. Over the years, train journeys have made for some memorable parts of one’s holidays -from stopping at various stations, drinking hot chai out of kulhads or having freshly cooked local snacks at the various places the train stopped at, the whole experience is a prominent part of our lives.

Adding to the journey now is the availability of a vistadome coach, which ply on some of the most scenic routes and offer an unparalleled view of your surroundings.

What is a vistadome coach?

These coaches offer 360-degree views of the train journey. They come complete with huge glass windows, and rotating chairs so that you can face the windows to soak in the views or turn them around to talk to other passengers. The vistadome coach has been attached to several trains that run on scenic routes, and offer views of the changing landscape, seas, mountains, rivers, waterfalls and so much more. That is not all – to ensure that your journey is comfortable, the coaches have LCD screens, WiFi and an observation lounge, too, to take care of your screen-based and visual needs.

With ambient lighting, and catering to a lot of other facilities, vistadome trains ensure that your trip is comfortable, luxurious and memorable.

How to book the coach?

The process of booking a vistadome coach is fairly simple. Log on to the IRCTC website, and select Executive Chair Car (ECC) while booking your ticket. Doing that will shortlist the trains that have these coaches and allow you to book a seat on your preferred train.

In pictures: Vistadome coaches in India

