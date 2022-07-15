All you need to know about the vistadome coach in the Bangalore-Mangalore train

Vistadome coaches entered Indian trains a few years back, and it is now that their popularity is shooting up. The glass-roofed, wide windowed trains commenced on the Bangalore-Mangalore route last year, and the stunning journey from the bustling city to the serene beachy destination is a visual delight. Here’s all that you need to know about this Vistadome coach journey from Bangalore, that will take you through the ghats of Mangalore.

Train journeys are reminiscent of simpler times. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has been continuously working to make these journeys popular by allowing travellers to create memorable experiences. They are doing so by launching new trains and exciting new coaches to entice passengers to book a seat on these new routes and boogies, and allowing them to go on a journey that is experiential.

Travelling on a vistadome coach in Bangalore

One such upgrade has been the addition of vistadome coaches. These boogies are glass-roofed and come equipped with WiFi, hanging LCDs, rotating chairs, huge glass windows and an observation desk, allowing you to make the most of your journey. And the trip on a vistadome coach in Bangalore, which takes one to Mangalore, comes complete with scenic views of changing landscapes, waterfalls and the pristine Western Ghats.

The best time to take this journey is undoubtedly the monsoons, which brings you misty, rain-soaked views of the lush greenery and the hills, gushing waterfalls, deep gorges and stunning valleys. The journey is akin to the Eurorail, which is probably among the most popular train journeys in the world because of the scenic views it offers (and of course, its popularity in India can be attributed to the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge!)

The train makes for a comfortable ride of over 12 hours, with plush seats complete with a snack table, cup holder and more, and the 45-kilometre stretch from Sakleshpur to Subrahmanya Ghat is what makes the entire trip worth the while. The seats rotate 180 degrees to offer panoramic views, and comfortable bio-toilets, sliding doors and other comfortable amenities make the journey a memorable one.

All that you need to know about the Bangalore-Mangalore vistadome coach

Now, enjoy the beauty of coastal #Karnataka through #Vistadome Coaches: Train No 06211/12 (running b/w Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Jn) is restored to run upto Karwar from 16.8.21 (journey from Yesvantpur) & 17.8.21 (journey from Karwar).@KonkanRailway @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/MHXjPVE4aw — South Western Railway (@SWRRLY) August 13, 2021

Train name: Yeswantpur-Mangalore Express, Yeswantpur-Karwar Express, Yeswantpur-Mangalore Express

Train numbers: 16539/40, 16515/16, 16575/76

Number of seats: 44 in train numbers 16515/16

Timings: Departs from Yesvantpur at 7:00 am, reaches Mangalore at around 4:35 pm

Frequency: Tri-weekly; check the schedules for the respective trains

Fare: Rs 1,525, inclusive of GST

Vistadome coach numbers: EC

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of @SWRRLY/Twitter