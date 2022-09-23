Take a mesmerising ride on this vistadome train from Guwahati to Haflong

In the last few months, the popularity of vistadome trains has increased, thanks to their big windows, comfortable seats, observation decks and other facilities. So, as we introduce you to the many routes these trains travel on, here’s a look at the vistadome train from Guwahati to Haflong.

What is a vistadome train?

A vistadome train is basically a train with a special coach at the end. This coach, which is a vistadome, comes complete with glass windows, an observation deck, 160 degree view of your journey, LCD screens, WiFi and a lot more. The coaches have been added to several trains that take one through picturesque journeys. These include cascading waterfalls (such as the Dudhsagar falls), hilly terrains, deserts, pristine beaches and a lot more. The trains ensure that your journey is one complete with adventure, marvel and wonder.

Journey from Guwahati to Haflong on a vistadome train

The journey begins from the Guwahati station, and is a part of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). The route was introduced amid the pandemic to bring more people back to trains and to make their travels adventurous and memorable. The route takes one through misty, early morning skies, views of oil refineries, lush green fields and more.

Passengers traverse through low-lying mountains and hills, passing through pitch-dark tunnels and experiencing the usual journey in an all-new light. The vistadome coach journey allows travellers to soak in nature and the environment like none other. The exhilarating ride, that’s filled with twists and turns, feels like a roller coaster, especially as one twirls around their chairs in tandem with the train’s movement or simply stands in the observation lounge for an unobstructed view of the stunning scenery that unfolds in front of them.

All in all, the journey is a memorable one to take, so in case you are in Guwahati, do spare a few hours to board this train – you’ll have the journey of a lifetime, and will keep coming back to one of the many vistadome train options in India for more!

Train details

Train Number: #0588 – Guwahati-New Haflong

Distance: 269 kilometres

Journey time: Five hours and 20 minutes

Operational Days: Wednesday, Saturday

