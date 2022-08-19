You may have to wait until 2024 for your US visa appointment

Planning a visit to the United States? Well, that’s not going to happen anytime soon. You have no other option but to postpone your plans for a good while. If you apply for a visitor visa today, you will have to wait for your US visa appointment approximately till March-April 2024. We explain why.

Why you may have to wait for almost 500 days for a US visa appointment:

America, the country us Indians have always been obsessed with. Our movies have are shot there. Our cousins and friends either study or work there. We have grown up dreaming of taking pictures at the bustling Times Square in New York City or going to Hollywood in Los Angeles. Our favourite sitcoms are American. We have read their bestselling books. One of the largest countries, the United States is on every traveller’s bucket list. Then there are some who visit strictly for business or higher studies. Whatever the case, Indians love the US.

If you too have been planning a holiday or seeking admission to an American university, this piece of news might break your heart a little. According to the latest media reports, Indians will have to wait for at least 400-500 days for their US visa appointment. Such a bummer, right? But that’s the reality.

When Travel+Leisure India checked the US State Department’s website on IST 20:16 pm, Thursday, August 18, the average wait time for a US Visa appointment for Indians turned out to be approximately 558 days or almost one-and-a-half years.

For those applying from Delhi, the appointment wait time for a non-immigrant visitor visa was 582 calendar days. For a student/exchange visitor visa, it was 471 calendar days. The wait time for all other non-immigrant visas was 198 calendar days.

Similarly, for people applying from Mumbai, the wait time was 580 calendar days for a visitor visa, 12 calendar days for a student/exchange student visa, and 100 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas. For Chennai, these figures were 513 calendar days, 8 calendar days, and 185 calendar days, respectively.

The visa page on the website also stated that “the estimated wait time to receive an interview appointment at a U.S. Embassy or Consulate can change weekly and is based on actual incoming workload and staffing. These are estimates only and do not guarantee the availability of an appointment.”

People who want to visit the US for tourism purposes need to obtain a visitor visa. The reason for this delay, according to reports, is an unprecedented surge in visa application volumes in India.

According to an official statement by the US Embassy, the US government is trying its best to reduce wait times and backlogs by trying to fill the consular staffing gaps, which have occurred as a result of the pandemic. This includes onboarding and training new employees.

The US State Department has also doubled the hiring of US Officers over the last year. They are promoting newly-trained employees to overseas consular adjudicator positions in different countries, including India.

The statement added that those who are applying for their first visitor visa may experience a longer wait time. This is because the US government is prioritising applicants who have already had a US visa in the national interest.

Feature and hero image courtesy: Shutterstock