These water sports destinations in India are perfect for a summer vacay

The sweltering heat doesn’t have to deter you from having an exciting vacation. From scuba diving and parasailing to jet skiing and flyboarding, several destinations in India have a host of fun water sports lined up this summer. We round up a few that you can head to.

Whether you're headed to the hills this summer or are zeroing in on the perfect swimwear for your beach getaway, there's a good chance you'll encounter a few water sports during the course of your vacation. From the ever-popular scuba diving to the newly-introduced surfing and flyboarding, water sports have begun dominating the itineraries of travellers exploring India. And if you're game for some pulse-raising action by the water, head on over to these destinations.

Destinations in India that are known for water sports

Goa

The go-to destination for a tropical vacation in India, Goa has something for everyone. Shopping markets, historical monuments, clubs, fine dining restaurants – you name it, the spot has it. Naturally, it comes as no surprise that the beachside destination also has a long list of water sports to choose from. Scuba diving and snorkelling are common itinerary activities here.

At Palolem beach, one of the most popular watersports in the region, you could sign up for windsurfing, surfing, and jet skiing. Candolim, meanwhile, is the place to head to for kneeboarding, wakeboarding, parasailing, paddleboarding, and more. If you’d like to try your hand at kayaking and flyboarding, head to the Chapora river. The Mhadei river, meanwhile, is the go-to for river rafting.

Andaman Islands

Long coastlines, jade-blue waters, and sunny skies make the perfect recipe for some adventure. The Andaman Islands have pulse-raising activities in store. The corals here are some of the most stunning in the world, bursting with a host of marine life. Naturally, scuba diving and snorkelling across its many beaches comes highly recommended. This is also the first spot in India to offer sea walking, glass-bottom boat rides, and submarine expeditions to tourists.

Port Blair and North Bay Islands are great for parasailing. Elephant beach and Corbyn’s Cove Beach are the go-to spots for jet skiing. You might also spot sailboats at these beaches. If you’d like to go kayaking, head to Neil island or Havelock Island. Surfers will find the best waves at Kumari point on Little Andaman in the south.

Lakshadweep

Stable water temperatures, tropical climate, and stunning coral reefs pave the way for water sports in Lakshadweep. Being home to one of the most stunning coral reefs in the world, several divers head here for a peek at its marine biodiversity.

The islands, a small group of 36 islets, are separated by seawater. Of these, Bangaram and Kadmat are the ones for water sports enthusiasts. On offer are activities like kayaking, canoeing, snorkelling, yachting, and night voyages that make up the offerings here. There are also surf clubs on these islands, and the waves are frequented by professionals and beginners alike.

Kerala

A visit to God’s own country brings you closer to nature. Kerala’s verdant forests and rolling hills are stunning, to say the least. However, it’s the region’s pristine beaches and backwaters that make it ideal for a wide range of water sports.

Alleppey and Alapuzzha are picturesque spots for kayaking and catamaran sailing. Surfers and those interested in parasailing, snorkelling, and scuba diving can head to Varkala beach, Kovalam beach, or Poovar. Besides this, there’s rafting on the Tejaswini river in Kannur and Vythiri river in Wayanad. Perhaps the most unique water sports experience is bamboo rafting in the Periyar lake. Be sure to give that a go if you’re in the region.

Karnataka

This southern state is an adventurer’s paradise, with destinations for rock climbing, angling, trekking and more. Considering it’s got a long coastline and a host of rivers, it’s also got several water sports opportunities.

Go kayaking in the backwaters of Honnemaradu and hop on a coracle in Hampi or sign up for scuba diving in Maravanthe beach and strap on for parasailing at Murudeshwar beach. Surfers can catch the waves in Udupi and rafting enthusiasts can battle with rapids in the Barapole river, Coorg.

Maharashtra

Charming weekend destinations that come with adrenaline-pumping adventure sports opportunities like rock climbing and rappelling – Maharashtra is every traveller’s delight. Located right next to the Arabian sea, the beaches in this state are perfect for a host of water sports as well.

For parasailing, head to Murud, Tarkarli, or Devbagh beach. Kolad, meanwhile, is the perfect place for white water rafting. Jet skis are a common sight in Alibaug while Malvan is known for hosting the best spots for scuba diving. Monsoons are the perfect time for waterfall rappelling at Vihigaon.

Tamil Nadu

This southern state is known for its historical monuments, postcard-perfect hill stations, and dense forests. But it’s the stunning coastlines here that serve as the perfect launchpad for a host of water sports. Go surfing or scuba diving at any of the beaches in Puducherry. For kayaking, check out the Kollidam river and for parasailing, head to Marina beach, Harbour beach, or Manapad beach. Besides this, Kovalam beach in this region is ideal for boat rides and surfboarding.

Uttarakhand

The hills might not seem like the go-to destination for watersports. However, while the picturesque topography and delicious food of Uttarakhand draw travellers from around the world, adventurers set their sights on the rapids at Rishikesh. This makes it a key water sports destination in India. In fact, Rishikesh is hailed as the best for river rafting in the country and involves exploring the Ganga river. Besides this, there’s jet skiing and kayaking on Tehri lake, waterfall rappelling at Chakrata, and boating in Bhimtal.

Feature and hero image: Thomas Ashlock/Unsplash