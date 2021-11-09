Book a charter holiday to Phuket, Thailand starting at Rs 40,000

Thailand recently opened up its doors for travellers, including those from India. Now, MakeMyTrip has partnered with IndiGo and GoFirst to offer charter holiday packages to Thailand starting at Rs 40,000.

One of India’s leading travel booking portals, MakeMyTrip, has partnered with GoFirst (previously GoAir) airlines to launch ‘charter’ trips to Thailand after the country reopened for travel, reports ANI. Mint reports that the travel portal also has partnerships with IndiGo to operate these charter tours.

MakeMyTrip offers charter packages to Phuket

These charter trips, starting early December 2021, will operate on select dates, and aim to offer travellers the best of leisure and stay experiences in Phuket, among the most popular destinations in Thailand. These holiday packages will offer tourists end-to-end travel services, including airfare, airport transfers, Thailand Pass application, hotel stays including early check-in and check-out at premium properties, travel insurance and return RT-PCR assistance, reports India.com.

MakeMyTrip Chief Operating Officer Vipul Prakash said, “Over the past few quarters, our focus has been to build products and services that help make travel during the pandemic easy, safe and convenient. Indian travellers have been waiting to travel to popular south Asian leisure destinations. We want to bring more destinations within reach.”

When do these charter holidays begin?

December 4, 2021

December 9, 2021

December 14, 2021

December 19, 2021

December 24, 2021

December 29, 2021

January 3, 2022

How much will this trip cost?

These charter holiday packages start at Rs 39,999 which can be booked at a special price of Rs 1,000. The trip will include a detailed city tour, visits to the Coral and Racha Island by a speedboat, and a day trip to Dolphins Bay, among other things, the official statement read.

Thailand, which is heavily dependent on travel for its economy, has been among the worst hit by the pandemic. The country, due to being an international beach destination in close proximity to India, is popular among Indian travellers, who could not visit the place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with many being fully vaccinated and even more having received their first dose, people are more confident about stepping out and several countries, too, are opening up their international borders in a move to boost tourism and re-build their economy.

