After a successful stint in Delhi and Chandigarh, the Wonder Carnival is now in Panchkula

The Wonder Carnival has this time set base in Panchkula, Haryana after giving Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh have a gala time. The carnival is on till October 28, 2022, and is everything that you can expect and more.

The Wonder Carnival has become a one-stop shop for all things fun and a great place to spend time with the family, which makes it the perfect hangout spot for this festive season. From adrenaline-pumping rides to mouth-watering dishes, photo stands, performances and shopping, the carnival has something for everyone and the latest version, which is currently set up in Panchkula, is also not lacking in any way from its Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh counterparts.

The Wonder Carnival Panchkula: All the details

The carnival caters to everyone’s needs, be it the young ones or the adults, there are rides for everyone. Not just that, there is a wide range of food joints serving finger foods to proper meals. After enjoying the aerial view from the giant wheel, heading towards the food stall is a great idea.

Other entertaining factors include a live DJ set, children’s toy shops, striking cars, a merry-go-round and a haunted house.

The event that is on till October 28, 2022, is also playing the role of Diwali Mela in Panchkula, Haryana, allowing visitors to shop for all their festive needs from one place. From items to decorate their homes to buying new clothes and jewellery for the festive seasons, the Wonder Carnival is catering to all the needs of visitors.

Event details:

What: The Wonder Carnival

When: Till October 28, 2022

Where: Shalimar Ground, Adjacent to Cactus Garden, Sector 5, Panchkula

Tickets: Have to be bought at the stall

Price: INR 50 onwards

