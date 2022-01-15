This is the type of traveller you’ll be in 2022 as per your zodiac sign

Looking through our zodiac traits can be fun since somewhere, they tend to reveal a lot of things about our personalities that we may have otherwise overlooked or not known. Here’s how your sun and stars reveal what kind of a traveller you’ll be in 2022.

Over time, I’ve realised that my decisions in life have been a reflection of my zodiac traits – from entering a creative field to excelling in things that are some form of art to loving nature – all of them somehow have their roots in my horoscope, and I’ve seen varying degrees of these traits in others who share the same sun sign as me.

So, I thought, why not look up how these signs will determine the kind of traveller we’ll be in 2022?

The kind of traveller you’ll be in 2022 based on your Zodiac

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries are adventurers, and you need that adrenaline rush to excite you. According to Ganesha Speaks, you look at the world as a recreational ground, and travelling is second nature to you. You love luxury travel as much as roughing it out, so no wonder your days and months are filled with adventure and experiences! And because you’re somewhat a leader, you end up talking to people and gaining experiences and perspective.

In 2022, once the lockdown lifts and travel becomes smoother again, your days will be filled with exploring the adventure destinations in India and abroad – be it paragliding in Bir Billing or going on the Bali Pass trek, for starters. Internationally, Bhutan makes for a great adventure destination, while the Maldives will be apt for a beachy, luxe vacay.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Those born into this zodiac sign are more grounded, hardworking and, may I say, laidback. It’ll take a lot of effort for you to actually plan and go on a trip, and even then, you’re someone who prefers to relax, at the end of the day. That being said, you are in fact quite realistic and appreciate the finer things in life, and while you love travelling alone (whenever you do travel), family vacations are those that take you to beaches, with great properties and relaxing views.

In 2022, luxury destinations that allow for a tiny bit of adventure may be your best bet. We’re thinking snorkelling in the Andaman and Nicobar islands, a soulful vacation in Kashmir or a beachy sojourn in Goa. If you want to travel internationally, do visit Tuscany, Italy for the perfect mix of luxury and culture!

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Geminis love to travel in groups, and vacations with family and friends are perfect for their adaptive nature. Wellandgood.com writes that those born into this sign love variety, and trips further from home are sure to excite them. What’s more, you have a somewhat dual personality, and your impulsive nature will ensure there’s no lack of adventure on your trips!

In 2022, you’ll opt for destinations that appease both sides of you – the adaptable and the inquisitive. If you’re travelling with family, destinations such as Udaipur, which offer numerous places to sightsee and relax, is something that will appease you because you can wander on some days and relax on others. Internationally, travel to places that offer a rich history and culture, such as Jerusalem, so that your curious side can soak in the sights you see and the people you meet.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You’re somewhat lost (always), and travelling is no different. You shouldn’t be the one planning group trips because you’ll always be in search of the hotel/hostel, often ignoring your surroundings and the place completely. However, this also means you will immerse yourself in the destination, interacting with the locals and maybe coming across as a wandering soul. However, you’ll always return to your cocoon, i.e. the place you’re staying at, look for some good food and call it a day!

In 2022, we’d suggest giving Manali, Shimla or even Dharamshala a visit – the hill destinations are perfect for your wandering soul, and the ample hostels and eateries will ensure you interact with locals and tourists alike, as you indulge yourself in the food. Internationally, look to travel to destinations such as Morocco, Turkey or even Bhutan.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leos are the zodiac sign that loves attention. You’re the heart and soul of every party, and you wouldn’t have it otherwise. You’re also a natural leader, which is why you attract people wherever you go. And as a traveller, you’re an explorer, so you’ll look for the lesser-visited spots to explore the world as much as you can. You’re also a party animal, and thus the nightlife of a place will also intrigue you, which may also play a role in the decisions you make when travelling.

2022 may bring for you umpteen travels to places with buzzing nightlife, such as Goa or Mumbai. You may even seek to travel to places that are unexplored, such as the various towns and villages near popular tourist spots, or international destinations such as Spain, that offer adventure and culture wherever you go!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re a planner, which is why your group relies on you to plan your excursions. You’re extremely detail-oriented and will do a complete R&D of the place you’re visiting to ensure you get the most out of your vacation. You’re also a budget-friendly traveller, hence your travel group knows you can be trusted to ensure maximum fun in limited cash.

2022 looks promising for you as once travel restrictions are lifted, one of the first vacations you take maybe to a place you’ve visited before – as we said, the R&D is done already, you know exactly what you’ll be getting and there will be no surprises on the route. You’ll also seek mindful vacations, and places such as Amanbagh in Rajasthan or Devaaya in Goa are apt for you. In terms of international travel, look at visiting Bali for some sun and sand, great food and spas, to calm your soul and help boost your mental health.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Quite the romantic, you look for destinations that ooze romance. So, places that have a certain charm will always top your bucket list. What’s more, your experiences and explanations of places will ensure your co-travellers feel they are the stars of a romantic movie!

In 2022, you’ll look for travel that appeals to the romantic in you. You’ll probably have saved enough for that Parisian vacation, or you’ll head to Mumbai to explore the art galleries there. The theatre culture in Delhi will appease you, and its close proximity to Agra’s Taj Mahal, the epitome of love, is just an added bonus!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

My experience of living with a Scorpio has taught me how they simply can’t sit still when on a vacation. Be it a weekend getaway or a long vacation, this zodiac sign is always out and about, exploring the places and hardly ever enjoying the property they’re at. They read up on the place they’re going to, and soak in the natural beauty and their surroundings the best they can. What’s more, they always ensure they’re well-packed for a trip. They’ll rarely forget to carry hand cream and will most likely always have a spare toothbrush on hand!

In 2022, your lust for mysterious locations will intensify, and places with a history and lots of nature will call out to you. Being the meticulous planner that you are, you’ll look for places that offer a lot to do in a short time, such as Jaipur with its many forts and markets, or Almora, which is close to several other hill stations with stunning views. You can also seek adventure in the Lakshadweep islands, as that is an unexplored territory you really want to visit.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

A Sagittarius loves to travel. This zodiac is free-spirited, adventure-loving and enjoys street food. So, their trips are often based on places that can offer them unique culinary experiences. And yes, they are quite adventurous with their food!

In 2022, destinations of wilderness, such as safaris, will excite you as they will heal your soul. In terms of a culinary sojourn, you’ll enjoy exploring Ladakh and Kerala through their food, as they’ll allow you to be free and indulgent. Internationally, Australia has a variety of native foods for you to try, and Japan’s beauty and culinary delights are well-known!

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Always the dreamer, you’re planning your next vacation even before you’re back from your first. You’re also a budget-friendly traveller and love exploring places that have a history. Your zodiac is ambitious and often look at destinations that give you satisfaction.

In 2022, you’ll look at exploring archaeological sites such as Lothal, the various forts that India has – no, not the common ones – and destinations that make them feel on top of the world. Internationally, walking above the Grand Canyon or experiencing the thrill of skydiving are things that will appeal to them.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarians are dreamers, and adventurers. An odd mix, they love to visit places that take them away from their surroundings – if they live in the city, small towns are what they crave. They enjoy at any place, and can’t stay for long at one destination.

2022 will bring to you explorations, but in the meanwhile, your own home will become your destination. When you do travel, Rajasthan and Gujarat will offer ample opportunities for you to roam about from city to city to explore places and the cuisine. Internationally, plan a trip to Cambodia for the ultimate adventure!

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisceans cannot stay put in one place, and one can find them everywhere – from mountains to the beaches to tiny villages that are completely off the grid. Nature lovers, they’ll often go exploring the very interiors of the places they are at, unearthing secrets with their curious nature. This zodiac doesn’t look for a place, but sites they can relish. And they love capturing the moments! Their creative streak is strong, which allows them to explore places with or without the presence of luxury.

2022 calls to you, to pick up your phone or camera and head to capture Darjeeling’s amazing views. Gangtok and Meghalaya are also destinations that will call out to you since your adventurous side will take you there. Internationally, you’ll seek meaningful experiences filled with natural beauty, such as exploring Eastern Asia or hitting the clear blue waters in Mauritius, or scuba diving in the Maldives!

This article was previously published on Travel + Leisure India