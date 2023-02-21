Dhawa Ihuru opens a new chapter in Diver’s Paradise on North Malé Atoll

Following its rebranding from Angsana Ihuru, Banyan Tree Group’s Dhawa opens in the Maldives with an idyllic island retreat on the North Malé Atoll. The beautiful casual dining establishments of Dhawa Ihuru aim to revive natural immersion and connection through the use of local flavours.

When you decide to take time off work, it should count on improving your physical and mental well-being. While one needs some ‘me time’ in solitude, others want to seize their day with adventures. A stunning and wild paradise on earth, the Maldives has established itself as one of the world’s most popular vacation spots, offering unforgettable experiences. This tropical paradise is a great place for nature lovers to escape thanks to its thrilling water sports and unparalleled solitude.

Banyan Tree Group’s Dhawa launches in the Maldives with an idyllic island retreat on the North Malé Atoll. The all-inclusive villa invites sun seekers and marine life enthusiasts to explore its new dining and leisure options.

All you need to know about Dhawa Ihuru in Diver’s Paradise on North Malé Atoll

Dhawa Ihuru is a collection of casual dining venues designed to promote natural immersion and connectivity through local flavours in stunning settings. It is set amid azure waters and is only 20 minutes from Velana International Airport. The new social hub, the Nest, Dhawa’s signature 24/7 concept, allows guests to connect with other vacationers over delectable beverages at any time of day or night.

The Twin Island dine-around concept gives guests the opportunity to explore premium dining at the sister resort, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru. Nectar allows guests to dine on authentic Japanese, Indian, Chinese, Maldivian, and Western flavours in any location on the island, from the villa to the beach, with a unique bento box-style dining experience. Barception offers a chic yet relaxed dining experience centred on local bites and cocktails, while Nook serves elevated fare all day with breathtaking views of the beach.

The water sports centre is heaven for sea lovers. Private sailing excursions with Kahan’bu Catamaran, which takes guests over the house reef to snorkel among some of the most beautiful reefs in the Maldives and eat on uninhabited islands, complement the activities of windsurfing, wakeboarding, water skiing, and canoeing. Guests will never run out of new dives to try or new diving skills to learn thanks to the PADI 5-star Gold Dive Centre and the 30 dive spots on the house reef.

Furthermore, the 8 LEMENTS Spa offers authentic and effective therapies and practices, such as indulgent massages and cooling and restoring body wraps, for vacationers looking to unwind after a long day in the sun. Wellness-minded vacationers will find everything they need to stay in shape at the resort’s Activa, which features a yoga room with stunning views of the Indian Ocean and a fully equipped fitness centre open 24 hours a day. The resort also provides a room that can be used for meetings and team-building activities. During indoor sessions, this room connects delegates to the outside world and immerses them in a local experience.

Dhawa Ihuru, the ideal island playground in the North Malé Atoll, is accessible through a variety of all-inclusive vacation packages for a wide range of vacationers, including gourmet travellers, wellness enthusiasts, marine adventurers, and young families. When booking a minimum of four nights, guests can take advantage of the special introduction of the All-Inclusive Island Getaway offer, which includes complimentary return speedboat transfers and saves 25% off the Best Available Rate.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Dhawa Ihuru