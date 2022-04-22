Exclusive video: Making of Sonakshi Sinha’s Lifestyle Asia Cover

Style, substance and creativity, our April cover star Sonakshi Sinha is a woman of many shades. She’s one of the most loved leading actors of Indian Cinema and has established herself as quite the fashionista. Taking the front row with her edgy personal style and experimental movie choices, Sonakshi is a trendsetter in all that she takes up. Already making waves with her upcoming projects, Sonakshi now has all eyes on her.

Sonakshi Sinha enjoys the sun, sand and the sea in the Maldives for Lifestyle Asia India’s April cover shoot.

Speaking of making waves, she’s also got us and her followers charmed with LSA India’s latest cover shoot in the Maldives. A surreal take on ‘beauty by the beach’, Sonakshi donned ethnic shades and silhouettes as she played the most mesmerizing cover star for Lifestyle Asia India. Walking the sandy beaches at Grand Park Kodhipparu, she was our muse on-the-go for our April cover shoot and kickstarted the #TravelWithLSA activity for us.

The trip that started with the most comfortable and smooth ride with Go First Airways, ended with a photoshoot that will stay with us for a long time.

Seizing the moment and capturing her in her element, we take you behind the scenes of the most stunning shoot with the most gorgeous location in the background and a perfect cover star. Take a look.