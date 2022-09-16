Government of Japan announces entry for Indian visitors entering in group tours

The government of Japan announces a policy to resume entry for Indian tourists entering Japan in group tours, conditionally for tourism purposes.

After a long halt in our travel plans courtesy of the global pandemic, it seems like the travel enthusiasts can finally take a sigh of relief after tourism is back and beaming. Even though now we’re permitted to fulfil all our vacation plans after all these months, airports are yet again ready to go from pin drop silent to chirpy, but eyeing the latest guidelines and following the restrictions should be still on priority. Speaking of which, from being on the cusp of reopening to now circulating an official announcement in regards to resuming entry for Indian visitors, Japan resumes its warm welcome for Indian tour groups from the 7th of September, 2022 onwards.

The package tour system seems to remain glued, but with a much-eased out set of restrictions and guidelines. In regards to the guidelines being dropped, for visitors from all the countries including India, PCR tests on arrival and quarantines are no longer being conducted starting from the 7th of September with conditions applied. Increasing the entries of foreign nationals from 20,000 to 50,000 per day, Japan is all set to welcome tourists with even wider arms this time. Moreover, the Japan National Tourism Organisation, Delhi office looks at this announcement as a step toward the full resumption of travel to Japan and will continue to provide the latest information to everyone and make steady efforts to promote travel to Japan from India.

A statement from Satoshi Seino, President of JNTO

“I wholeheartedly welcome the accelerating pace at which the international community is preparing for the recovery of travel for tourism purposes. The government has announced a policy on Japan initiating action to join that effort. I take this as a first step toward the recovery of inbound tourism to Japan. JNTO is working with local governments and DMOs in Japan, as well as domestic and foreign travel agencies, airlines, and other organizations, to prepare for the resumption of inbound travel. In anticipation of major international events, such as the UNWTO World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism in December of this year, the Adventure Travel World Summit (ATWS) in 2023, and Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, we will step up our efforts to release information on tourism. Meanwhile, we plan to roll out promotions in consideration of Japan’s policy on accepting inbound tourists to Japan”.