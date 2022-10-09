Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives to host football fans for the best FIFA-viewing party of the season

One of the most awaited and exciting sporting events in the world, FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to keep fans occupied for a whole month, starting November 20, 2022. The quadrennial men’s international football championship is being held in Qatar this year, for it’s 22nd edition. If you’ve not secured a seat at the stadiums, do not worry. You still have a chance to watch some of your favourite matches in one of the most exotic and loved destinations around the world. Yes, you heard us right. Surrounded by the pristine waters and the clear skies, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives invites all football fanatics for a special seasonal offer than will take your FIFA viewing experience several notches higher.

Visit Grand Park Kodhipparu this FIFA season:

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, a one-island-one-resort paradise for globetrotters is offering the finest seasonal packages to all FIFA lovers who want to enjoy the championship season with fellow-fanatics and football lovers. Making each match a viewing party for football fans, Grand Park Kodhipparu Madlives offers an elaborate and well-curated experience for you this FIFA season. Screening all the matches from the tournament, the resort offers you a round of beer pitchers, on the house while you enjoy some nail-biting sporting action from the most relaxing place on earth.

The package further offers several amenities at jaw-dropping prices. A 20% discount on spa treatment, Schiller Water Bike excursion at the sports center, floating breakfast and so much more, Grand Kodhipparu is going to help you celebrate each day with luxury and style.

Here’s are some exclusive benefits of the FIFA World Cup Offer:

A round of beer pitchers, each day during the time of the matches at the Breeze Bar

20% off on Spa treatments at our resort Spa

Schiller Water Bike excursion at the Marine Sports Center for 30 minutes

Complimentary Aura reading session at the Spa.

Daily breakfast for two at The Edge Restaurant

Unlimited Wi-Fi throughout the resort

Access to the Beach Club facilities – Table Games, PlayStation, Gymnasium, Steam Room, and Kids’ Club

Furthermore, if you’re looking to visit the island before or after the World Cup to enjoy a relaxing time in the Maldives, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has a special offer for you as well. With their ‘Discover Maldives’ package, the resort offers you discounted rates with a special villa upgrade, complimentary meals, discounts on their spa and so much more.

Here are some benefits of their ‘Discover Maldives’ package:

Complimentary roundtrip speedboat transfers

Complimentary tropical fruit basket on arrival

Complimentary bottle of wine on arrival

Daily buffet breakfast at The Edge restaurant

Daily dinner with dine-around at three of our restaurants

20% Discount on selected spa treatments

An upgrade to the next villa category and late check-out upon availability

Double PARK$ which can be redeemed for hotel and dining vouchers

So, if you’re ready to pamper yourself in one of the most beautiful places in the world, head to Grand Park Kodhipparu and elevate your vacation experience with some exciting offers and special prices for the upcoming holiday season.