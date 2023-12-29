Harry Potter: The Exhibition at The Londoner Macao is your access to the wizarding world 

Magic is in the air with the Asia Pacific premiere of Harry Potter: The Exhibition at The Londoner Macao. The all-new, behind-the-scenes, interactive touring exhibition is the most comprehensive exhibition ever presented on Harry Potter and the entire Wizarding World.

The year 2001 introduced us to the iconic world of wizards, courtesy of Harry Potter and ever since that day, the wizarding world has been part of us since our childhood. If Hogwarts accessories and posters weren’t part of your childhood memories you missed out on something special. The Harry Potter franchise has kept us hooked ever since its advent in the world of cinema, and now the popular touring exhibition celebrates Harry Potter and the entire Wizarding World at the Londoner Macao. The exhibition will delight visitors through powerful storytelling and innovative technology, as they explore beloved moments from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, as well as the Tony award-winning Broadway production Harry Potter and The Cursed Child.

All you need to know about Harry Potter: The Exhibition at The Londoner Macao

From the start to the end, the exhibition is a treat for the Harry Potter fan inside of you. Upon entry, each guest is given an exhibition wristband to support their personalized experience using best-in-class immersive design and technology. From selecting a Hogwarts house to picking a wand and Patronus, visitors can create their own uniquely magical moments while earning points for their house with each interactive activity. Spanning more than 30,000 sq. ft., with over twenty celebratory galleries, the exhibit is a perfect complement for The Londoner Macao. Furthermore, to mark this momentous occasion, a launch ceremony took place at The Londoner Macao, with guests enjoying an exclusive VIP tour. The event was attended by some celebrated names like Bai Bing, Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office and more.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, President of Sands China Ltd. said, “We are absolutely delighted that The Londoner Macao is the first touring destination in Asia Pacific for Harry Potter: The Exhibition. One of our goals is to offer a diverse range of world-class entertainment that is family-friendly. This touring exhibition is truly spectacular and will appeal to a broad audience of all ages. We look forward to welcoming long-time Harry Potter fans as well as those just starting to experience the magic from around the world to Macao.”

In addition to the above, Julian Moon, SVP of Warner Bros. Discovery says “The Harry Potter: The Exhibition with its inclusion of technology, attention to detail and integration of magical touches extends the storytelling of the Wizarding World for fans in such a special way, we are elated to be bringing the world tour to our fans in Macao.”

Page-to-screen gallery, Hogwarts Castle gallery, The Great Hall gallery and Hogwarts Houses gallery are a few of the many highlights of the exhibition. All in all, the exhibition is an incredible and record-breaking one, as ever since its premiere in Philadelphia over a year ago, more than 1.7 million visitors have enjoyed this captivating exhibit, which is also now on view in New York and Barcelona. So, it is nothing short of an experience that’ll transport you into the land of magic and allow you to be part of the wizarding world you have been dreaming about since childhood.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy The Londoner Macao