Your guide to helicopter rental in India: Cost, companies and other details

Want to charter a helicopter but don’t know how to go about doing so? Our guide to a helicopter rental in India will tell you all that you need to know – from the cost, destinations, companies to check out and the process of booking them, too.

Chartering a helicopter is not a new thing in India. In fact, it plays a vital role in many aspects. For years now, agencies have been operating choppers from the starting points of various religious dhams such as Amarnath and Vaishno Devi, to help devotees travel the distance and pay their respects at respective holy sites.

Helicopter rental is also popular among those who need to cover distances quickly – as long as there’s a helipad or a large open space, covering distances and landing at destinations becomes easier. These are also often used for big events such as concerts and weddings, to allow for smooth and a statement-making entry of celebrities, important personalities or the bride and groom, and also make for a great, fancy travel option.

So, if you’re keen on chartering a helicopter for yourself and don’t know where to start, we have the perfect guide for you!

Why you should opt for a helicopter rental

Charter helicopters come in handy when you need to cover distances within a short span of time. These are great to cover distances to pilgrimage sites, commuting between cities, and transporting passengers/doctors/patients over distances in case of medical emergencies.

These are also being increasingly used for events such as award shows, wedding entries, and a lot more. And, amid the pandemic, helicopter rentals increased in terms of travel, with people choosing these and charter jets over airplanes and trains to commute between cities. This trend began as a means to avoid coming in contact with a large number of people while commuting and keeping the COVID-19 virus at bay.

How to rent a helicopter and how much does it cost

Booking a helicopter is quite easy. Simply log on to the websites that charter such planes, key in your destination and see if there are any choppers available. Complete the booking formalities (number of persons, individual or group bookings and more), and you’re done! All documentation that you need will be mentioned on the booking websites, which take care of most such formalities.

Hiring helicopters for an entire day can cost upto Rs 2.6 lakhs, for a round trip. Some companies offer a seat in private choppers for as low as Rs 12,000 for inter-city transfers, while those at religious sites cost even lower.

Where can you book a helicopter?

