Heritage meets contemporary luxury at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah in London

The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, situated in the exclusive neighbourhood of Knightsbridge in central London, is a beacon of sophistication.

The five-star property, which re-opened in June 2021, was originally launched in 1961 as London’s first tower hotel and was celebrated for being the tallest in London at the time. The Carlton Tower Jumeirah was the epitome of glamour: the place to see and be seen, where international stars came to stay and Chelsea socialites flocked to play. Even today, Knightsbridge is a neighbourhood loved by the global glitterati and local society alike.

The 186 beautifully appointed guest rooms have all been renovated for a new generation of discerning guests, 87 of which offer balconies. They have been designed to offer a sense of tranquillity with an emphasis on light and space. All bedrooms and suites are complete with toiletries by holistic beauty experts Grown Alchemist, Dyson hair dryers and air wraps, bespoke minibars, and intuitive in-room technology.

Its large suites and timeless decor are perfect for guests who want to revel in the luxury of the capital city. Some of these suites boast a balcony, taking advantage of the unparalleled views across London. The dishes curated by their team of chefs and the stunning architecture of the fitness and spa areas add to the charm of the hotel and give guests a holistic experience.

The hotel also has complimentary wifi, on-site underground secure parking, and flexible event spaces, including a versatile ballroom and contemporary Gardens Rooms. The hotel’s enviable position overlooking Cadogan Gardens, the private gardens designed in 1804, reminds guests of their unique access to this covetable green space and tennis courts, normally only open to residents.

The guests also get a memorable dining experience, with fresh ingredients, a good wine list, and excellent service. The hotel’s flagship restaurant ‘Al Mare’ offers exotic traditional Italian gastronomy. ‘Al mare’, which translates to ‘at the sea’, offers light and modern Italian dishes alongside a carefully curated wine list and artisanal cocktails.

Al Mare’s Executive Chef is Italian native Marco Calenzo, who joined the hotel from his role as executive chef for the world-renowned Zuma restaurant. Dishes are a light, modern take on Italian classics, alongside more innovative creations from Marco and his team, who have worked tirelessly to hand curate the best artisanal fare Italy has to offer.

The hotel’s much-loved all-day dining area, ‘The Chinoiserie’, has also now been transformed with a fresh and sophisticated design. It offers an indulgent Afternoon Tea, as well as a wide range of international favourites and an extensive beverage list. Launched in Spring 2022, acclaimed Pastry Chef Jessica Préalpato has partnered with The Carlton Tower Jumeirah to create a unique Afternoon Tea experience, rooted in the concept of Desseralité – a style created exclusively by Jessica. The newly created lobby bar also offers a refined cocktail and spirit experience in a glamorous setting.

The hotel also focuses on fitness as a lifestyle. Set across three floors and offering 360-degree views of London’s iconic skyline, The Peak Fitness Club & Spa have been completely reimagined as part of The Carlton Tower Jumeirah’s historic transformation.

The Members Club Lounge offers an informal atmosphere that belies its stunning architecture and design as well as the superlative views across the city. A space to relax, network, or simply feel at home, the Club Lounge serves drinks and dishes all day.

The second-floor spa area is dominated by a naturally lit 20-meter pool that utilizes the innovative ‘PoolSan’ technology. A series of beautifully designed treatment rooms are cocooned to create the perfect haven for the extensive treatment menu designed to improve body and mind.

Images: The Carlton Tower Jumeirah.