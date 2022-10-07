5 Ways SAii Laguna Phuket satiated our lust for good food

Good food is essential to any holiday. It’s often the biggest takeaway, the most shared tip and the fondly remembered memory from any vacation. Our experience at the SAii Laguna Phuket captured this essence with its varied culinary offerings and here are the 5 reasons we will be returning to relive this experience.

On a recent trip to Thailand to explore the hidden wonders of the newly-reopened Maya Bay (Phi Phi Islands) we came across an unexpected culinary gem, aka the restaurants at Saii Laguna Phuket. The luxury resort might be located in Phuket’s Laguna community, with its bounty of natural, cultural and culinary attractions but there’s little reason to step outside. Especially after sampling the culinary delights and sublime hospitality they offer. Here’s a mouth-watering tour of the restaurants and it’s best dishes at Saii Laguna Phuket.

Reasons to indulge at Saii Laguna Phuket:

1. Mediterranean cuisine at Miss Olive Oyl

From candlelit dinners to entertaining Sunday brunches, Miss Olive Oyl fits the bill. It’s the place you go for the refreshing flavours, the diverse dishes and a free hand with herbs. Authentic Greek olive oil is placed on each table that can be paired with the Insalata Panzanella or grilled dishes. The menu might seem casual but it’s got ample offerings from the land and the sea to satiate your hunger. The airy, elegant restaurant has a large indoor area that’s usually bustling with buffet lovers and families while the outdoor patio appeals to couples looking for a relaxed evening with cocktails and a hearty meal. One of our favourite dishes includes the Vegetarian Tajine which is slow-cooked vegetables with Moroccan spices paired with royal couscous.

2. The big buffet spread at Locavore

One of the joys of being on a holiday is treating yourself to a great breakfast buffet that will surely fuel your inner fire. So whether you are looking for comfort food or exploring the delicacies of the world, the breakfast buffet spread at Locavore at Saii Laguna Phuket is for you. Located at the lobby level, it’s got an elegant yet informal atmosphere inspired by the local architecture. The structure resembles a traditional Thai house with an exhibition kitchen for hot buffet items and a wide cold buffet spread as well. The breakfast spread includes in-house-baked pastries, exotic fruits, fresh juices and salads, cereals and traditional jams. At the same time, there’s a live cooking station with a variety of traditional Thai, Indian, Chinese and Western dishes.

3. Local cuisine with exotic beach views at Mr Tomyam

We truly loved how Saii Laguna Phuket has added titles to the names of its restaurants. It almost lends them a personality, and Mr Tomyam has one that is fun, vibrant and laidback. This Thai-inspired eatery and bar is located by the beachside and is the perfect place to grab cocktails at sunset. On the menu are a variety of local dishes with sour, sweet, salty, bitter and spicy flavours that are unique to Thailand. At the same time, you can indulge in a hearty European or Western meal with your typical pick of pasta, pizzas, burgers and grills. Don’t forget to sample the sorbets after an indulgent meal.

4. Canapes and cocktails at the Club Lounge

If you’re checking into one of the Club and Suite rooms at Saii Laguna Phuket, you’re in for a treat in the form of access to The Club lounge. An exclusive area with panoramic views of the lagoon. It’s the perfect place to get drinks, especially with the extensive wine list and an experimental cocktail menu they have on offer. Paired with delectable canapes, it was our go-to for some serene views and alone time. Did we mention, they have a beautifully curated breakfast spread too.

5. An Indian chef who knows how to add spice to your meals

Even as you escape to Thailand to explore its myriad culinary options, there’s comfort in finding food that hits closer to home. And with the recent appointment of an Indian chef at SAii Laguna Phuket, there are ample options for travellers who like a taste of India even far from home. Having worked with various leading restaurants and hotels across the world, Amit Gusain brings flavours of authentic north Indian cuisine to the table. His signature dish – lamb rogan josh is a rich and deep curry along with many other delicacies from the region.

All Images: Courtesy Saii Laguna Phuket.