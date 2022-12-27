A glimpse into the Netflix ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ gothic mansion in Greece

If you’re intrigued by the gothic mansion as showcased in ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ recently released on Netflix, well then here’s the tea, the mansion that you’ve been obsessing over is the Villa 20, at Amanzoe, Porto Heli, Greece. So, read along in order to gain deeper insight into the magnificent location.

Winters give us just the right excuse to snuggle and cosy up in our blankets like couch potatoes, followed by binge-watching some of our favourite shows with our fam jam. Having said that do you ever get lured into planning a vacation to a particular place while binge-watching shows and movies while your Netflix and Chill sessions? Well, I don’t know about you guys, but I recently spotted a gothic revival mansion and just want to be there in a blink of a second. Yes, you guessed it right, we are talking about the highly-anticipated Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery recently released on Netflix, starring Daniel Craig as famous detective Benoit Blanc. The movie centers around a murder mystery unfolding on a luxurious Greek island named Glass Onion, filmed at Villa 20 at Amanzoe, Porto Heli, Greece.

All you need to know about Villa 20 at Amanzoe

The masterpiece of Amanzoe’s villas is the Acropolis-inspired Villa 20. Created in harmony with the surrounding landscape, the villa cascades down a hillside in six tiers of sculpture-dotted fragrant gardens. It features nine bedrooms and six private pools, a 650 square-meter spa, combining elegant indoor-outdoor living and space to sleep up to 18 guests. Scattered with Unesco-protected ruins, the beach-fringed Peloponnese has been at the heart of Greek culture for millennia. Resting on the east coast of the Peloponnese near Porto Heli, Amanzoe is a modern-day Acropolis from which 360-degree views encompass olive groves and the Aegean sea. Cabanas, pavilions, and villas all offer private pools with stunning views and fragrant gardens, whilst speedboats await at the beach to zip between nearby islands.

Ideal for events and celebrations, or simply an escape with enough room for the whole family. Amanzoe, Villa 20 even has its very own Greek taverna serviced by the villa’s chef and host, who bring Aman’s intuitive service into what feels like one’s very own private home. So, if the above is enough to lure you into the beauty of Amanzoe, Villa 20 get your calendars out, pack your bags and get ready to have the time of your lives!

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Villa 20.