Accor’s Loyalty Programme for travellers: A boon for members and their lifestyle

As travel restrictions ease and international travel seems possible again, Accor’s new loyalty offers come across as a boon for members of its lifestyle loyalty programme ALL – Accor Live Limitless.

With an impressive portfolio of over 5,100 properties and 10,000 F&B venues spread across 110 countries, Accor is undoubtedly one of the world’s leading hospitality groups. It keeps its patrons happy with its dynamic lifestyle loyalty programme, ALL (acronym for Accor Live Limitless). In its latest offering, the group announces new offers–in alignment with the hotel’s ALLSAFE programme that extends the best of safety and hygiene standards across Accor hotels–for its loyalty members.

Redeemable upgrades, experiences & more

To begin with, the enticing new offering allows members to collect redeemable loyalty points that can be used on stays across any of the 3,960 Accor hotels around the globe. They can be redeemed on upgrades, elite experiences, shopping and more. Additionally, status credits are being doubled to enable faster tier upgrades, which means that members of ALL will earn double Status points and Status nights on all eligible stays, until the end of this year.

Register & book now, enjoy later

In fact, at Accor’s newest hotels, such as the recently launched Raffles Udaipur, you can earn four times the points. All you have to do is register for the offer now and avail of additional benefits until November 30, 2021. Members can even earn up to 6,000 bonus points against each stay, if they book by November 4, 2021, and choose one of the selected 54 hotels across India and Sri Lanka, including Movenpick Colombo, Grand Mercure Bengaluru Gopalan Mall, Novotel Goa Resort & Spa, and the hotels under ibis and ibis Styles.

Dine with double points

Even if you’re simply dining at one of the Accor hotels in India and Sri Lanka, you get to earn one point for every Euro spent, as a member of ALL. Popular restaurants and bars from the Accor network, at properties such as Sofitel Mumbai BKC and Grand Mercure Bangalore and the soon to open ibis Mumbai Vikhroli, are part of the offer. Till the end of November 2021, ALL members can earn double the points for dining at Accor properties in India and Sri Lanka, nevertheless.

Earn from events

Be it a corporate event, a wedding, or a birthday party, Accor offers the benefit of double the points on group events too. Choose from one of the brand’s beautiful venues such as Fairmont Jaipur, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, and more. Together with the ALLSAFE Cleanliness & Prevention Label, which represents some of the most stringent cleaning standards & operational protocols in the world of hospitality, rest assured that your well-being is taken care of.

This story first appeared on TravelandLeisure India.