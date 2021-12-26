Check out these 8 glamping destinations near Pune if you love the great outdoors

There’s nothing quite like mixing the good old camping with a little bit of luxury. Glamping gives you the wonderful opportunity to merge your love for nature and the great outdoors with comfort and class.
There are two kinds of people. Those who love offbeat adventurous experiences. And those, who prefer luxury over adventure. Then there are some who like to blend the two. These are the people who have made glamping a top travel trend in recent times.
Best glamping destinations near Pune
With an enchanting waterfall in its backyard, Glamp Everest sits at a kissing distance from the serene Pawna Lake. Go for a small hike to catch stunning sunsets, stargaze under the open sky, or plan your own barbeque night, Glamp Everest lets you do it all.
Located an hour and a half drive away from Pune, the camping site is available throughout the week. Want to take loads of pictures of your glamping vacation for the gram? Well, they have dedicated photo booths with stunning natural backdrops. A short walk also takes you to a peaceful dam, which offers surreal views of the lush surroundings.
As far as the meals go, reviewers have only good things to say on the internet. Patrons include the likes of actors Pratik Gandhi and Saurabh Raj Jain.
Contact: +91 90151 31134 (WhatsApp)
“I can go back to this place million times and never get bored.” This is how a satisfied guest has reviewed the glamping site on their website. The Triangle Glamping experiences at their campsite will be the perfect fit for your long weekend plans this new year.
Blessed with positive vibes and peaceful environs, the glamping site offers triangle tents and special tents. The non-vegetarian delicacies served here are simply yum. Learn a thing or two about farming at their beautiful farm or take a refreshing dip in the swimming pool, the glamping site will make sure you have a great unwinding experience.
If you are travelling to celebrate something special, call them in advance and the generous staff would be more than happy to curate a memorable experience for you. They can organise private bonfires and riverside camping. You can also have a private chulah to yourself in case you are in the mood to cook.
Contact: +91 92848 00759
As the name suggests, this place has only good and bohemian vibes for you. That too in Alibaug. Could it be any better? Well, maybe Milind Soman and his wife Ankita would know. They vacationed here after all.
A much sought-after place to put up with your loved ones in Alibaug, Bohemyan Blue Stay has a restaurant that serves great food, a snack bar, an outdoor pool, and a children’s playground. Every luxury camp here comes with an attached bathroom, a television, and a microwave.
But you won’t feel like switching on the television here. There’s hiking, cycling and a lot of harmless beach fun to be had. Kihim Beach is only 2.5km from the site. For breakfast, they serve continental. You could have a buffet breakfast too.
Contact: +91 77982 66600
You’ll be spoilt for choice during your glamping experience at Kamshet Highland Glamping Resort. From savouring glorious sunsets at Uksan Lake to seeking blessings at the Kondeshwar Temple to walking through the annals of history at the Bendse Caves to picnicking around Lake Wadiwale, there’s a lot to look forward to. They specialize in Agro tourism too.
A perfect countryside experience, the luxurious camping site serves authentic Maharashtrian cuisine. They will also arrange for cycling and paragliding if you are up for a little adventure. They also have dedicated spaces for outdoor games like badminton and volleyball.
If you are in a mood to observe the slow-paced life, head out to the nearby locality, dotted with tiny traditional houses and green fields. You may also fancy a tractor or bullock cart ride and learn a bit about paddy cultivation. The property is only an hour’s drive from Pune.
Contact: +91 86987 81818
Another great option for those travelling to Pawna Lake, Moonstone Hammock is all about boho vibes, restorative campfire nights, and barbeques. Hip is the word, we’d say. The waterproof tents here offer stellar views of the Pawna Lake and feature charging points, lamps, table fans, and queen-sized beds.
Be ready for a movie night, if travelling over the weekend. They do movie screenings under the star-studded night sky on Fridays and Sundays. Saturdaying here will be about enjoying mesmerizing performances by live music bands. The Hippie Café here provides the perfect setting to enjoy a game of chess or monopoly with your friends and folks.
The best part about glamping at Moonstone Hammock is that you can also take your furry friends along. From here, you can go and visit the Tungi Fort, a short distance away. They also arrange paragliding trips and sunset trails around the lake.
Contact: +91 93219 92712
Also known as Nivara Camping, Camp Max glamping site lies on the banks of Lake Kalore in Khopoli. The majestic Sahyadri ranges encompass it. When here, you can indulge in kayaking, ziplining, and fishing, among other activities.
There’s a nice trek too, that leads to a nearby waterfall. The property also has dedicated courts for badminton and table tennis, among other board games. All the luxury tents at this glamping site are waterproof and offer a nice mix of nature and luxury.
Meals at Camp Max are scrumptious much, with the barbecue dishes and non-veg delicacies, being the highlight. The campsite also features a grand amphitheatre that guarantees a good time with your mains.
Located between Karjat and Khopoli, the campsite is beautifully nestled amidst the gorgeous valley of Mount Max.
Contact: +91 88797 93099
If Swiss tents are what sum up your definition of luxury, Camp Temgarh Resort in Mulshi is where you should spend a vacation with your friends and folks.
The cottages and luxury tents here are tastefully embellished and come equipped with all the necessary mod cons. They are spacious and would easily accommodate that friend of yours who decided to join last minute. Nestled amidst lush surroundings in the charming little village of Mulshi, this nature retreat serves as the perfect weekend refuge for your overworked self.
They have a gazebo too, where most of the action usually takes place. Fancy watching a romantic comedy with your partner. Request them to set up a projector for you. Mornings can be spent exploring the beautiful hills and gentle streams.
Contact: +91 94225 16089
Gypsy Soul is known for its amazing live music performances. This year too, they are hosting the much-awaited Gypsy Weekender, their annual Christmas fest on December 25. They’ll be screening Harry Potter in their open-air theatre.
During your stay here, expect open-air movie screenings, open mics, live performances, fun workshops, beautiful treks, lake-view tents, unlimited buffet dinners, waterfalls trails, board games, and more.
Stargazing is also something you must look forward to when vacationing here. They are a pet-friendly property and will make sure your cutie enjoys as much as you do.
Contact: +91 90119 18844
This story was first published on Travel + Leisure India