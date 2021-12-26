Check out these 8 glamping destinations near Pune if you love the great outdoors

With an enchanting waterfall in its backyard, Glamp Everest sits at a kissing distance from the serene Pawna Lake. Go for a small hike to catch stunning sunsets, stargaze under the open sky, or plan your own barbeque night, Glamp Everest lets you do it all.

Located an hour and a half drive away from Pune, the camping site is available throughout the week. Want to take loads of pictures of your glamping vacation for the gram? Well, they have dedicated photo booths with stunning natural backdrops. A short walk also takes you to a peaceful dam, which offers surreal views of the lush surroundings.

As far as the meals go, reviewers have only good things to say on the internet. Patrons include the likes of actors Pratik Gandhi and Saurabh Raj Jain.

Contact: +91 90151 31134 (WhatsApp)