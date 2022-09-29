Food stops on the Mumbai-Goa highway to make your roadtrip worthwhile

If you’re road-tripping, there’s always some snacks in your car. However, in case you want to enjoy a cup of hot chai or a hot meal, check out these food stops on the Mumbai Goa highway for a delicious treat.

Road trips are among our favourite ways to travel. The unending roads take us through untraversed paths, some beautiful views of foliage and green fields. Some roads also take us to the hills, bringing us closer to the winding roads that lead to snow-capped mountains. Some others take us to vast deserts, with endless views of the yellow-golden sand. What makes these road trips special is not just the journey, but the company of our loved ones. Adding to the experience are the pitstops we take to grab a bite, soak in the views or indulge in a cup of hot chai.

The Mumbai Goa highway is among the most popular routes in India. Complete with hilly roads and the Konkan coast, the route offers the best of both worlds – mountains and beaches – and allows you to soak in some stunning views all around. But, what will allow you to get the full experience of the views is a full belly! So, the next time you’re on this highway, do check out these eateries on the Mumbai-Goa highway for a tasty bite.

Food stops on the Mumbai-Goa highway

Amby Valley City, Lonavala

A great place to unwind at, Aamby Valley is a township near Lonavala. The place makes for a somewhat luxurious stop, and is somewhere you can spend the night, too, and soak in the beautiful hill views. There are enough luxe eating joints here, as well as small chai tapris, for you to spend some time at in case you don’t want to stay for long.

Where: Near Lonavala, Maharashtra

Shreekar The Dhaba, Kolad

Shreekar The Dhaba is among the most popular stops when on the Mumbai Goa highway. The restaurant, located in Kolad, remains open till 11:30 pm, and makes for an affordable stop for desi meals and snacks.

Where: Pugaon, Mumbai-Goa National Highway, Kolad, Maharashtra

Hotel Deepak Deluxe, Chiplun

Another popular stop for a quick bite when on the Mumbai Goa highway is Hotel Deepak Deluxe. The place, with a rustic ambience, offers delicious coastal seafood – something you definitely do not want to miss! The place is popular for its fresh catches, as well as its thali complete with Konkani offerings.

Where: Shivaji Nagar, Chiplun, Maharashtra

Shree Datta Dhaba

Shree Datta Dhaba has presence on many routes across Maharashtra. The eatery offers delicious Maharashtrian snacks and meals, along with kadak chai and other beverages to refresh and energise you after an early morning start to Goa (or other destinations closer by)!

Where: Opposite HP Petrol Pump, Mumbai – Pune Expressway

Ekvira Dhaba

Located in Panvel, Ekvira Dhaba is among the first stops you can make when you leave for Goa. The dhaba is a popular breakfast joint because of tired travellers who’ve started their journey early in the morning, and the slight nip in the air will make your early stop worth the while!

Where: Mumbai – Goa Highway, Shirdhon, Panvel, Maharashtra

