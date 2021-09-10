Planning a Goa getaway? Check out the best hotels to escape the crowd

Usually, people wait till New Years to visit Goa as it’s the best time to experience this sun-kissed state, but this year, people are packing their bags and staying in Goa for a longer period to escape their COVID-19 hit cities. And needless to say, Goa is bringing its ace game to host. We found to best hotels in Goa to rejuvenate and de-stress.

This seven-room property with a touch of colonial aesthetic is a 15-minute walk from the clean Majorda beach. Vivenda is far removed from jostling streets and the heritage home is complete with an ozone-cleaned pool, an impressive collection of literature, and a range of board games. The rooms are airy and tastefully decorated with colonial furniture and original art. Its Lorry Bar has a sumptuous breakfast menu with traditional Goan pancakes with vegetables, local jams, and fresh fruits. Do try their famed chicken roast and lasagne.

If you want to leave the busy city life behind, we recommend you to pack your bags and head to this ‘promised land for nature lovers’ called Elsewhere. An idyllic beach house in Goa, it has an abundance of bird and water life, including otters that nest nearby. You can stay in the century-old cottages modified only from the insides for modern conveniences. Elsewhere has an in-house restaurant where you can tuck into authentic Goan delicacies.

Boasting a panoramic seascape view from its ramparts, Fort Tiracol is a unique heritage hotel set in an extraordinary vantage point in Goa. With a design that beautifully marries Portuguese aesthetics with contemporary sensibilities, you can relax in its luxurious suites or treat yourself to an exemplary meal in Tavern, which celebrates the old Portuguese taverns or savour the authentic Goan Txit-kodi (rice and curry) in the garden cafe at the fort.

Located in a quiet village of Mandrem, away from the hullabaloo of the North Goa, WigWam promises a stylish and luxurious stay amidst nature. Offering a retreat-style holiday experience, one can relax in a hammock all day or take a stroll at the beach nearby. And not just this, you can also sign up for yoga classes, healing therapies, and submit to routine breaks with home-cooked organic food at their café. They offer three types of accommodations: tipis, huts, and apartments — all ranging from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000.

A classic detox destination, Shunya is a Portuguese-era heritage home perfect for those looking to reset themselves without leaving the lap of luxury. Hosting 11 villa-suites, Shunya boasts contemporary design, private as well as common pools, fine seafood and vegetarian menu, and yoga programs. A three-minute walk from the villa will take you to the uncrowded Ashwem Beach.

Only 250 meters from Betalbatim Beach in South Goa (wedged between Colva and Majorda beach) is this Villa-style resort, Coconut Grove. Its mustard and rustic facade exude a classic Goan-Portuguese vibe. While the outdoors are mesmerising with vast stretches of golden sand at Betalbatim, the indoors are equally luxe and cosy for Sunday night dinners. From deluxe rooms to suites to amenities such as spa, pool, free wifi, and more — Coconut Grove easily becomes our next go-to holiday destination.

A fully-furnished villa with art-deco furniture and modern amenities is what we call a perfect Goan holiday. Addressed at Anjuna beach, Frangipani Villa is decorated with lavish interiors and tasteful accents and comes with a butler, a housekeeper, and 24-hour security. Here, you have everything a house would but better (TV, washing machine, dishwasher, etc.) so there’s no point being homesick. You can also arrange pool parties and evening soirees in style.

Casa Tota is a 150-year-old charming Portuguese Villa that gets its name from the parrots that house its trees. The house is a harmonious blend of contemporary and colonial aesthetics. The property reflects design sensibilities of its owner Antonia Graham from the British design store Graham & Green. The vintage home has been reclaimed and turned into a vibrant retreat having an old-world vibe to it. The facility is located at an ideal location to sample best of Assagao’s offerings including an Ayurvedic centre and restaurants serving traditional Indian, Chinese, Goan and Mughlai cuisines.

Off the tourist trail, be one with nature in the ultra-luxe villa-suites by Acasa. Relax while basking in the sun or take a refreshing swim in your private pool with Portuguese charm surrounding you. It holds a spectacular living and dining space extending from the indoors to the outdoor dining pavilion and an avant-garde kitchen where you can channel your inner chef. Special diet menus can be requested from the chef’s kitchen. From sun umbrellas to loungers, everything is provided for a truly luxurious vacation at this quintessential Goa home.