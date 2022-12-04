These luxurious hotels in Goa are just perfect for your next vacation

The closest you can come to paradise – Goa beckons travellers with its pleasing white sand beaches, gorgeous scenic views, and charming laidback vibes. An enticing retreat no matter the occasion or time of the year, Goa offers you ravishing spots for your stay, all across the state. From refined luxury escapes to sublime picturesque resorts, there are fascinating spots in the state for all your needs but if you are still confused, this detailed list of the best hotels in Goa will surely come in handy.
How to find the best hotels in Goa?
As a top global travel destination, Goa has much to offer every kind of traveller. Whether you’re looking for a celebration with friends, a family break, a romantic getaway, or an offbeat location for a business meeting; this coastal Indian state offers you plenty of options for accommodation.
With so many inviting choices to stay all across the coastal state, begin with deciding the kind of holiday you will be going on. South Goa is littered with family-friendly, luxurious resorts that give you direct access to pristine white sand beaches. North Goa is a party spot bustling with electrifying nightlife and fun activities.
Enjoy a restful vacation with the entire family at the ritzy Hilton Goa Resort. Escape to a romantic spell with your beloved at The Zuri White Sands. Get the party started with friends at Fairfield by Marriott Goa Anjuna. Or venture on an enthralling solo trip at Ahilya By The Sea.
Here are the best hotels in Goa to make your trip fabulous:
Transport yourself to an exotic paradise at ITC Grand Goa. Spanning a mammoth expanse of area, the resort includes over 240 rooms and six dining spaces. Built in the Indo-Portuguese architectural style, and located right at the Arossim Beach, the resort comes equipped with multiple event arenas, affording dreamy locales, perfect for weddings. A choice of rooms gives you the option of choosing views overlooking the garden, lagoon, pool, or the sea.
Attractions: Spice Plantation and Cashew Factory, multi-level free-form lagoon-style swimming pool – one of the largest in India, beach services, games room, cycling, outdoor sports
Must-try experiences: Kaya Kalp – The Royal Spa, fishing on the River Sal, Mixology sessions at the Pool Bar, culinary history tour with food guide to renowned Goan restaurants
Best food to try: Murgh Angaar at Kebabs & Kurries, Goan Prawn Curry with Rice at Tempero, Pavilion Signature Chocolate Pot at Pavilion at the Village Square, Dal Bukhara at The Royal Afghan Seaside Barbecue & Grill
Address: Arossim Beach Rd, Cansaulim, Goa
Nearby tourist spots: Cansaulim Beach, Naval Aviation Museum, Mangeshi Temple, Church of Holy Spirit
How to reach:
By air: Dabolim Airport, 16.8kms
By train: Cansaulim Railway Station, 2.6kms
By road: Cansaulim, 2.2kms
Ratings:
Booking.com – 5/5
MakeMyTrip – 4.5/5
TripAdvisor – 4.5/5
Image Credit: itchhotels.com
Luxuriate in the pure splendour of top-class facilities, world-class services, and a lavish property set in an entrancing location. Built in an elegant Indo-Portuguese architectural style, showcasing Romanesque arches, pillared verandahs, and bright courtyards, the Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa is an escape into bliss. A melange of old-world charm and modern amenities, the cosy resort is ideal for a family retreat, making you forget the outside world.
Attractions: Terracotta-roof suites and villas, sea views, pet-friendly
Must-try experiences: Award-winning Jiva spa, sunken bar and pool, dinner at Sunset Deck
Best food to try: Crab Fried Rice at The Banyan Tree restaurant, Prawns in Coriander Sauce at Caravela restaurant, Balchao Potato Chops at Beach House restaurant
Address: Taj Holliday Village Resort & Spa, Dando, Candolim, Goa
Nearby tourist spots: Sinquerim Beach, Reis Magos Fort, Fort Aguada Lighthouse
How to reach:
By air: Dabolim Airport, 36kms
By train: Vasco da Gama Railway Station, 40kms
By road: Candolim, 1.7kms
Ratings:
Booking.com – 5/5
MakeMyTrip – 4.5/5
TripAdvisor – 5/5
Image Credit: tajhotels.com
Loosen up in the lush environs of Novotel Goa Resort & Spa, where you can escape from the daily grind of city life. Set amid a green nook in Candolim, the resort cocoons you in a refreshing expansive property done up in Bali-styled tropical look. With a slew of activities to entertain children and adults alike, the resort provides a complete family relaxation package.
Attractions: Views of hills and paddy fields, Asian-style water bodies with lily ponds and zen-inspired tranquillity zones, private cabanas
Must-try experiences: Vitality pool with an outdoor jacuzzi, kids’ club, Goa’s only Turkish Hamam
Best food to try: Chicken Cafreal, Paneer Butter Masala, Novotel Exotic Seafood Platter
Address: Pinto Waddo, Off Candolim Road, Candolim, Bardez, Goa
Nearby tourist spots: Candolim Beach, Church of Our Lady of Hope, St. Alex Church
How to reach:
By air: Dabolim Airport, 41kms
By train: Thivim Railway Station, 18kms
By road: Candolim, 1.6kms
Ratings:
Booking.com – 5/5
MakeMyTrip – 5/5
TripAdvisor – 4.5/5
Image Credit: All.accorr.com
Looking out onto the captivating Bambolim Bay, Grand Hyatt Goa is a charming opulent haven. An award-winning hotel, it boasts rooms offering splendid views and a collection of over 101 experiences to indulge in. Nestled amid tropical gardens and verdant lawns, the sprawling property, one of the top hotels in Goa, presents ample diverse spaces to unwind in. The hotel offers five international cuisines and the best of Indian tastes through its five dining spaces. One of the best 5-star hotels in Goa, Grand Hyatt Goa is an ideal choice for weddings, engagements, and such personal celebrations.
Attractions: Shamana Spa, adventure park, outdoor pool and 25m indoor pool with steam and sauna facilities, The Galleria – a premium shopping space, world-class gaming experience at Casino Strike by Big Daddy.
Must-try experiences: Zip-lining and wall climbing at the adventure park, sailing with a top-of-the-line fleet and certified instructors at Aquasail Sailing Centre
Best food to try: Signature Murgh Mangalram ‘lucknow’ from Chulha restaurant, Tiramisu from The Verandah restaurant, Signature cocktail Fenny and Curry Leaves at Capiz Bar.
Address: Goa University Road, Bambolim, North Goa
Nearby tourist spots: Calangute Beach, Reis Magos Fort, Church of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception
How to reach:
By air: Dabolim Airport, 23kms
By train: Dabolim Railway Station, 18kms
By road: Panjim, 7kms
Ratings:
Booking.com – 5/5
MakeMyTrip – 5/5
TripAdvisor – 4.5/5
Image Credit: Hyatt.com
Hidden away amid lush paddy fields, Alila Diwa Goa is a beguiling refuge in the lap of nature. Blending contemporary Goan architecture with the state’s cultural heritage, the property’s charm lies in its high-pitched roofs, and wide verandahs, sporting teak and red laterite finish. As a sustainable resort, it is also credited with being the first hotel in Goa to install a water bottling plant, apart from adopting several other green initiatives. Oozing cosiness from every corner, Alila Diwa Goa is an enticing hideaway for a relaxing staycation with your family.
Attractions: Spa Alila, pool-side accommodation at Diwa Club, kids’ club at Play Alila
Must-try experiences: Culinary masterclasses at Spice Studio, E-bike tours, complimentary yoga sessions
Best food to try: Coconut Panna Cotta, Jackfruit Kulfi
Address: 48/10 Village Majorda, Adao Waddo, Salcette, Goa
Nearby tourist spots: Palolem Beach, Cabo de Rama Fort, Basilica of Bom Jesus, Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary
How to reach:
By air: Dabolim Airport, 19.5kms
By train: Seraulim Railway Station, 5.5kms
By road: Majorda, 2kms
Ratings:
Booking.com – 5/5
MakeMyTrip – 5/5
TripAdvisor – 4.5/5
Image Credit: Hyatt.com
In Goa for a blast? Head to the party headquarters at W Goa. Set right by the Vagator Beach, this resort is where you can let your hair down for the ultimate chill. Wake up to bewitching sea views and laze back by the golden sands to catch some of the most magnetic sunsets. The peppy interiors of the resort add to the fun vibes, keeping you upbeat throughout your stay. Bouncy music, tempting food, and energetic activities promise to make your Goa trip as exuberant as it gets.
Attractions: Portuguese-style balconies in each room, free bottled water, beachside sunset views, cliff views, poolside bar
Must-try experiences: Away Spa, FIT gym, WET Outdoor pool
Best food to try: Thai Red Curry at The Spice Traders, Dhunghaar Butter Chicken at The Kitchen Table, The Hanz Solo cocktail at WooBar
Address: Vagator Beach, Bardez, Goa
Nearby tourist spots: Vagator Beach, Chapora Fort, The Goa Collective Bazaar
How to reach:
By air: Dabolim Airport, 46.6kms
By train: Thivim Railway Station, 19kms
By road: Mapusa, 10kms
Ratings:
Booking.com – 5/5
MakeMyTrip – 5/5
TripAdvisor – 4.5/5
Image Credit: Marriott.com
Frolic about in the boundless spaces of The LaLiT Golf & Spa Resort Goa, which is perfect for a family getaway or a business gathering. Boasting the only championship golf course in Goa, the hotel welcomes you to an uber-luxurious oasis in the coastal state. Winner of multiple awards, The LaLiT Golf & Spa Resort Goa is counted among the top hotels in Goa that rival international chains.
Attractions: International standard, double-tee 9-hole links Golf course spread over a sprawling 6,303-yard green field, outdoor pool, sea-view restaurants, water sports
Must-try experiences: Rejuve Spa, golfing, candle-light dinner
Best food to try: Rogan Josh, Goan Fish Curry, Crumb Fried Fish and Chips at Canacona restaurant
Address: Raj Baga, Canacona, Goa
Nearby tourist spots: Rajbaga Beach, Palolem Island Reserve, Cabo de Rama Fort
How to reach:
By air: Dabolim Airport, 61kms
By train: Madgaon Junction, 36.6kms
By road: Margao Bus Terminal, 39.4kms
Ratings:
Booking.com – 5/5
MakeMyTrip – 5/5
TripAdvisor – 5/5
Image credit: thelalit.com
A matchless escape into nature for the whole family, Hilton Goa Resort provides you a peaceful shelter in Goa’s heartland with dominating views over the Saipem Hills and the Nerul River. Equipped with world-class facilities that befittingly make it one of the top international brands, the resort caters to all the needs of adults, children, and even pets. If you’re looking for a reliable and hassle-free stay, Hilton Goa Resort is your best bet among the hotels in Goa.
Attractions: Hill-side and river views, four outdoor pools, kids’ club
Best food to try: Zapiekanka sandwich at Doce restaurant, Chicken Cafreal at Saipe restaurant
Address: Pilerne Candolim Road, Saipem, Candolim, Goa
Nearby tourist spots: Candolim Beach, Fort Aguada, Museum of Goa, St. Alex Church
How to reach:
By air: Dabolim Airport, 35kms
By train: Vasco da Gama Railway Station, 37kms
By road: Candolim, 3.5kms
Ratings:
Booking.com – 5/5
MakeMyTrip – 5/5
TripAdvisor – 5/5
Image Credit: Hilton.com
What’s crucial after kicking up your heels all night? A comfortable and satisfying stay. That’s where Fairfield by Marriott Goa Anjuna checks all the boxes to assure you a gratifying time in Goa. Located at close proximity to several popular tourist spots and the buzzing nightlife of Anjuna, the chic hotel offers world-class amenities in a classy setting. Whether lounging by the pool or downing shots at the bar, Fairfield by Marriott Goa Anjuna is a top-notch choice among hotels in Goa to cut loose with friends.
Attractions: Outdoor pool, fitness centre
Best food to try: Kurkura Paneer Tikka, Butter Chicken, Murgh Biryani at Kava restaurant
Address: Survey No 11/14 Plot B C&E, Anjuna, Simvaddo, Goa
Nearby tourist spots: Anjuna Beach, Anjuna Market, Reis Magos Fort
How to reach:
By air: Dabolim Airport, 12kmkms
By train: Thivim Railway Station, 18kms
By road: Mapusa, 9.6kms
Ratings:
Booking.com – 4/5
MakeMyTrip – 4/5
TripAdvisor – 4.5/5
Image Credit: Marriott.com
Stay in luxury amid the thick of things in happening Goa at Le Méridien Goa. Conveniently located near many tourist attractions in Calangute, the celebrated five-star hotel ensures you have a comfortable place to rest after living it up in town. Its décor and natural lighting are done up to honour the style of Goa’s rich art and cultural heritage. A host of indoor and outdoor activities and state-of-the-art facilities ensure you have a memorable time. An offering of delicious local cuisine made by the finest chefs completes your Goan experience in a plush setting. A complete package in the heart of Goan life, Le Méridien Goa is a top choice among hotels in Goa for discerning travellers.
Attractions: Le Meridien Family Kids Club, outdoor pool, game room
Best food to try: Mutton Xacuti, Chicken Parmigiana, Classic Tiramisu at Latest Recipe
Address: Aguada Siolim Road, Calangute, Goa
Nearby tourist spots: Calangute Beach, Mario Gallery, St. Alex Church, Aguada Fort, Chapora Fort, Reis Magos
How to reach:
By air: Dabolim Airport, 40kmkms
By train: Vasco da Gama Railway Station, 40.3kms
By road: Mapusa, 8km
Ratings:
Booking.com – 5/5
MakeMyTrip – 5/5
TripAdvisor – 4.5/5
Image Credit: Marriott.com
Looking for something exclusive? Ahilya By the Sea promises to be a cosy sanctuary, offering you a unique and personal experience of Goa like never before. With nine gracefully decorated rooms across three independent villas, it doesn’t get more private than this. Amalgamating refined living enveloped in comfy environs, Ahilya By the Sea is an offbeat choice among hotels in Goa, making it truly a home away from home.
Attractions: Rich collections of art all around the premises, curated and landscaped gardens
Must-try experiences: Arjun’s Tree House, sunrise infinity pool, Banya Spa, Al Fresco Dining
Best food to try: Red Amaranth Arancini, The Goan Thali, Divine Chocolate Mousse
Address: Coco Maia, 787, Nerul-Reis Margos Road, Nerul, Goa
Nearby tourist spots: Morjim Beach, Basilica of Bom Jesus, Funde Çao Oriente Museum, Reis Magos Fort
How to reach:
By air: Dabolim Airport, 33kms
By train: Vasco da Gama Railway Station, 35.7kms
By road: Nerul, 1.5kms
Ratings:
Booking.com – 4/5
TripAdvisor – 5/5
Image Credit: ahilabythesea.com
One of the best luxurious resorts in Goa, Radisson Blu invites you to extend your Goa holiday pleasures at their bright and peppy hotel, located at an opportune distance from the many tourist hotspots. A premium location for hosting personal or business events, the sizeable resort comes equipped with best-in-class amenities and a range of entertaining activities, making it one of the leading hotels in Goa.
Attractions: Two swimming pools including one exclusively for children, pool and garden view rooms, Sohum spa
Best food to try: Jhinga Kali Mirch at Upper Deck restaurant, Spanakoruzo at Greco restaurant
Address: Cavelossim Beach, Goa
Nearby tourist spots: Cavelossim Beach, Cabo de Rama Fort, Margao Market
How to reach:
By air: Dabolim Airport, 36kmkms
By train: Madgaon Railway Station, 13.4kms
By road: Cavelossim, 2kms
Ratings:
Booking.com – 5/5
TripAdvisor – 4.5/5
Image Credit: Radissonhotels.com
Fancy a taste of Goan living from an era gone by? Nothing beats this 214-year-old ancestral home restored into a hotel. Combining modern amenities while keeping the spirit of the bygone period alive, this is an intimate abode that assures you a Goan experience like no other. Constituting nine rooms, it features four-poster beds, brass fittings, and statement lamps – all carefully preserved and reminiscent of the grand old Goan traditional homes. Add a local flavour to your stay with The Postcard Moira, a top pick among boutique hotels in Goa.
Attractions: Rustic wooden interiors exuding cosiness and warmth, exposed laterite walls, naturally lit, vast gardens, outdoor pool
Must-try experiences: Personalised guided tours and heritage walks exploring Goan architecture, ancestral homes, and culinary tours; guided nature trails; surfing lessons; Dolphin safari; cycle city tours; stroll through Spice Farm
Best food to try: Solachi Kadi and Fish Uddamethi
Address: 497, Calizor, Moira, Moira, Goa
Nearby tourist spots: Calangute Beach
How to reach:
By air: Dabolim Airport, 42.5kms
By train: Pernem Railway Station, 18.2kms
By road: Mapusa, 4.6kms
Ratings:
Booking.com – 5/5
MakeMyTrip – 5/5
TripAdvisor – 5/5
Image Credit: postcardresorts.com
Find your own slice of heaven on the white sands of Mobor Beach at Holiday Inn Resort Goa. This Mediterranean-inspired resort spells a fun time for both business and pleasure. Rooms offering charming sea-views, delightfully manicured gardens, mouth-watering food, and refreshing drinks make Holiday Inn Resort an attractive choice among hotels in Goa.
Attractions: Well-equipped indoor and outdoor spaces for events, pool-side bar, hobby workshops
Must-try experiences: Spa Villa, Sunday Brunch, private dinner on the beach
Best food to try: Pasta Al Pollo at Fig & Olive restaurant, The Beach G&T at Beach Grill, Goan Fish Rechado at Zest Café & Kitchen
Address: Mobor Beach, Cavelossim, Goa
Nearby tourist spots: Cavelossim Beach, Cabo de Rama Fort, Basilica of Bom Jesus
How to reach:
By air: Dabolim Airport, 42kmkms
By train: Madgaon Railway Station, 15.6kms
By road: Cavelossim, 4kms
Ratings:
Booking.com – 5/5
MakeMyTrip – 5/5
TripAdvisor – 4.5/5
Image Credit: ihg.com
Beer as a welcome drink? Bring it on! The Zuri White Sands, Goa Resort & Casino embodies everything that is Goa – fun, friendly, and laidback. Counted among the best beach resorts in the state, this beach-side hideaway offers an authentic Goan experience wrapped in luxury. A meandering long pool, pristine white sands, posh rooms with stately facilities, and bewitching delicacies and drinks make this place a true piece of romantic heaven.
Attractions: Luxurious sea-facing rooms, six restaurants and bars including beach-front seafood restaurant, EV charging station, Deltin Casino, Maya Spa
Best food to try: Dimsums at Sake, signature cocktails at Blue Lagoon bar
Address: Pedda, Varca, Goa
Nearby tourist spots: Varca Beach, Goa Chitra Museum, Cabo de Rama Fort
How to reach:
By air: Dabolim Airport, 34.4kmkms
By train: Madgaon Railway Station, 8kms
By road: Madgaon, 11.5kms
Ratings:
Booking.com – 5/5
MakeMyTrip – 5/5
TripAdvisor – 4.5/5
Image Credit: zurihotels.com
Located in South Goa, St Regis is where you should head to have a luxurious experience. A fresh name in the hotel scene in Goa, this grand property also offers Ayurvedic and Holistic therapies at the spa where the guests can pamper themselves to no end. Moreover, the luxury hotels also host a 12-hole golf course overlooking the Arabian Sea.
Attractions: Apart from the majestic views of the Arabian Sea from the golf course, the property boasts a Children’s club and the guests also get access to their private beach which makes for a dreamy wedding venue.
Must-try experiences: Experience the private plunge pool and the 24-hour butler service. Also, try the local Goan cuisine at the on-property restaurants.
Best food to try: Try the seafood and grilled meat at Susegado, do not forget to get tipsy on the cocktails served at The Lobby Bar. You can also enjoy high-tea at The Drawing Room.
Address: 438 1 34 Mobor, Salcette Cavelossim, South Goa, Goa, India, 403731
Nearby tourist spots: Colva beach and Mobor Beach are the two tourists spots that are extremely close to the property.
How to reach:
By air: Dabolim Airport, 28kms
By train: Cansaulim Railway Station, 31 km
Rating:
MakeMyTrip: 5/5
Booking.com: 5/5
Trip Advisor: 4.5/5
Main Image Credit: all.accor.com; Feature Image Credit: thelalit.com
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Goa has diverse stay options all across the state. Unwind in the lap of luxury at Grand Hyatt Goa, The LaLit Golf & Spa Resort Goa, or Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa. Head to W Goa or Fairfield by Marriott for a fun time with friends. Opt for Alila Diwa Goa or The Postcard by Moira for a secluded romantic break.
Answer: Dudhsagar Falls, Palolem Beach, Anjuna Beach, Basilica of Bom Jesus, Aguada Fort, Baga Beach, Calangute Beach, Arambol Beach, and Chapora Fort are some of the top tourist attractions in Goa.
Answer: Beach water sports, night partying at Anjuna Beach, bicycle tours, beach shack dining, Latin Quarter walk, diving, and bar hopping in Baga are some of the best things to do in Goa.
Answer: Fairfield by Marriott Goa Anjuna, Botanique Goa Assagao, Little India Beach Cottages Baga, Pele’s Windsong Wood Cottage Benaulim, ibis Styles Goa Calangute Resort are some of the in-budget stay options in Goa.
Answer: Grand Hyatt Goa, The LaLit Golf and Spa Resort Goa, Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Ahilya By The Sea, The Postcard Moira, ITC Grand Goa are some of the most expensive stay options in Goa.
Answer: Hilton Goa Resort, Novotel Goa Resort & Spa, The LaLit Golf & Spa Resort Goa, Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, ITC Grand Goa are some of the luxury resorts in Goa.
Answer: Casa Menezes Fontainhas, Arco Iris Homestay Benaulim, Pele’s Windsong Wood Cottage Benaulim, Secret Garden Palolem, Goan Swiss Cottage Anjuna, The Island Sanctuary Chorao are some of the homestay options in Goa.
Answer: Pork Vindaloo, Crab Xacuti, Prawn balchão, Goan Red Rice, Kingfish, Goan Fish Curry, Chicken Cafreal, Chicken Xacuti, Shark Ambotik are some of the best foods to explore in Goa.
Answer: The Hosteller Goa, Coconut Grove Resort, Alcove Resort, The Eternal Wave Calangute, Casa Menezes, Mayfair Hideaway Spa Resort, The Secret Garden are some of the options for a workation in Goa.
Answer: Some of the best hotels near Goa Airport are Bogmallo Beach Resort, Stone Water Eco Resort, and Casa Menezes. Radisson Blu Resort, Alila Diwa Goa, and ITC Grand Goa are close to railway stations.