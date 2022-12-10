These are the best hotels in Jaipur that give you a taste of royalty

A glorious example of India’s royal heritage, Jaipur preserves the vestiges of the regal past. Renowned for its architectural beauty, rich culture, and warm hospitality, the “Pink City” is thronged by travellers from within the country and abroad. And to accommodate the large number of tourists, there is no shortage of hotels in Jaipur.

How to find the best hotels in Jaipur?

If you ever want to live like royalty even for a day, the Pink City is the place to be. In the land of palaces, havelis, and forts, you will find numerous heritage properties and unique hotels in Jaipur to make you feel like a queen or king. A leading international travel destination, Jaipur is popular among all kinds of visitors. An ideal choice for a dreamlike wedding, family holiday, a fashionable getaway with friends, an attractive option for corporate retreats, or just to go on a soul-finding solo trip – Jaipur answers everyone’s call.

From luxurious resorts, and cosy homestays, to well-equipped workcation options, there are plenty of choices among the hotels in Jaipur to suit your budget. But no matter where you choose to stay, a night at one of the magnificent palaces is a highly-recommended experience, exclusive to Jaipur.

Transport yourself to the royal era at Jai Mahal Palace. Enjoy a pleasant vacation with the entire family at the lavish Hyatt Regency Jaipur Mansarovar. Get a taste of Rajasthan’s old-world charm at Diggi Palace. Or discover your self on a captivating solo trip at Amanbagh.

Check out these 22 best hotels in Jaipur for a splendid trip