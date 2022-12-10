These are the best hotels in Jaipur that give you a taste of royalty

A glorious example of India’s royal heritage, Jaipur preserves the vestiges of the regal past. Renowned for its architectural beauty, rich culture, and warm hospitality, the “Pink City” is thronged by travellers from within the country and abroad. And to accommodate the large number of tourists, there is no shortage of hotels in Jaipur.
How to find the best hotels in Jaipur?
If you ever want to live like royalty even for a day, the Pink City is the place to be. In the land of palaces, havelis, and forts, you will find numerous heritage properties and unique hotels in Jaipur to make you feel like a queen or king. A leading international travel destination, Jaipur is popular among all kinds of visitors. An ideal choice for a dreamlike wedding, family holiday, a fashionable getaway with friends, an attractive option for corporate retreats, or just to go on a soul-finding solo trip – Jaipur answers everyone’s call.
From luxurious resorts, and cosy homestays, to well-equipped workcation options, there are plenty of choices among the hotels in Jaipur to suit your budget. But no matter where you choose to stay, a night at one of the magnificent palaces is a highly-recommended experience, exclusive to Jaipur.
Transport yourself to the royal era at Jai Mahal Palace. Enjoy a pleasant vacation with the entire family at the lavish Hyatt Regency Jaipur Mansarovar. Get a taste of Rajasthan’s old-world charm at Diggi Palace. Or discover your self on a captivating solo trip at Amanbagh.
Check out these 22 best hotels in Jaipur for a splendid trip
- The Leela Palace Jaipur
- The Oberoi Rajvilas
- ITC Rajputana
- Amanbagh
- Rajmahal Palace RAAS
- Alila Bishangarh
- Samode Haveli
- Rambagh Palace
- Jai Mahal Palace
- Fairmont Jaipur
- Trident Jaipur
- Hyatt Regency Jaipur Mansarovar
- Hilton, Jaipur
- Le Meridien Jaipur Resort & Spa
- Diggi Palace
- Jaipur Marriott Hotel
- The LaLit Jaipur
- Shahpura House
- Devi Ratn – IHCL SeleQtions
- Clarks Amer
- Holiday Inn Jaipur City Centre
- Crowne Plaza Jaipur Tonk Road
Step into the grandiose bliss of The Leela Palace Jaipur, where opulent heritage combines with traditional art and avant-garde facilities to give you an unparalleled stay in the Pink City. Situated against the Aravalli Range, its handsomely manicured gardens, fanciful rooms, and lavish cuisines make it one of the most ostentatious hotels in Jaipur. Submit yourself to a divine royal experience, perfect for special occasions in your life.
Attractions: Fountain courtyard, Kanishka Bagh, The Spa
Must-try experiences: Guided artistic walking tour to learn the art and architecture of Rajasthan, culinary masterclass, hot air balloon ride
Best food to try: Mutton Nihari at Sukh Mahal restaurant, Banjaara Chaap at Mohan Mahal restaurant, Valencia Orange Cheesecake at Preet Mahal restaurant
Address: Jaipur-Delhi Highway, NH 11, Kukas, Rajasthan
Nearby tourist spots: Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal, Patrika Gate
How to reach:
By air: Jaipur International Airport, 29.3kms
By train: Jaipur Junction Railway Station, 22.4kms
By road: Jaipur Bus Stand, 17.9kms
Ratings:
Booking.com: 5/5
Trip Advisor: 5/5
MakeMyTrip: 5/5
Approximate Price: Rs 20,000
Stately landscaped gardens, flaming mashaal torches, and imposing architecture greet you at The Oberoi Rajvilas. Glorious accommodations, including grand luxury tents inspired by the era of the Maharajas, splendid cuisines specialising in regal Rajasthani fare, and impressive hospitality come together to create an unforgettable experience. Dreamy views and sublime backdrops make The Oberoi Rajvilas a perfect location for fairy-tale weddings.
Attractions: The Oberoi Spa, temperature-controlled pool, pool-side dinner with live music
Must-try experiences: Romantic high tea by the sunset at Naila Fort, private cooking lessons by an Oberoi chef, Breakfast in the Herb Garden
Best food to try: Rajasthani Pyaz ki Kachori at Surya Mahal restaurant, Jodhpuri Govind Gatta curry at Rajmahal restaurant
Address: The Oberoi Rajvilas, Goner Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan
Nearby tourist spots: Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal, City Palace
How to reach:
By air: Jaipur International Airport, 14.2kms
By train: Jaipur Junction Railway Station, 12.8kms
By road: Jaipur Bus Stand, 10.7kms
Ratings:
Booking.com: 5/5
Trip Advisor: 5/5
MakeMyTrip: 5/5
Approximate Price: Rs 24,700
Rustic red brick exteriors, latticework, long corridors, secluded courtyards, and majestic fountains recreate the splendour of the bygone era at ITC Rajputana, Jaipur. Built in the style of Rajasthan’s traditional havelis, this expansive abode is one of the most luxurious hotels in Jaipur. Offering rooms, cuisines, and experiences fit for a king, the hotel promises to make your stay truly regal.
Attractions: Kaya Kalp – The Spa, Ollie’s Club – a fully equipped children’s play area, customised yoga sessions, Marwarhi Bazar – a shopping arcade
Must-try experiences: Curated city excursions, culinary tour around the city by the hotel’s chef
Best food to try: Dal Bukhara from Peshawri restaurant, Dal Makhni from Jaipur Pavilion restaurant, breakfast buffet at Jal Mahal restaurant
Address: Palace Road, Gopalbari, Jaipur, Rajasthan
Nearby tourist spots: City Palace, Hawa Mahal, Jal Mahal
How to reach:
By air: Jaipur International Airport, 11.6kms
By train: Jaipur Junction Railway Station, 600m
By road: Jaipur Bus Stand, 4.1kms
Ratings:
Booking.com: 5/5
Trip Advisor: 4.5/5
MakeMyTrip: 5/5
Approximate Price: Rs 11,500
A literal oasis in arid Rajasthan, Amanbagh is a refreshing pastoral hideaway. Influenced by Mughal architecture, the resort features high domed ceilings and meshwork, allowing light and air to permeate the interiors. If you’re looking for an exclusive stay, away from the mad rush of the city centre, Amanbagh assures you of a revitalising escape. With its peaceful environs and rejuvenating experiences, it is a perfect choice for a workcation.
Attractions: Instagram-worthy landscaped gardens with fruit trees and flowering shrubs, private pools, individual wellness programmes
Must-try experiences: Guided tour of the rural countryside and ancient ruins, personalised arrangement of Rajasthani Kalbeliya folk dances, safari tour of Sariska Tiger Reserve
Best food to try: Rajasthani Thali, Kaddu Aur Palak Ka Kofta, Bater
Address: Ajabgarh, Rajasthan
Nearby tourist spots: Ajabgarh Fort, Somsagar Lake, Sariska Tiger Reserve
How to reach:
By air: Jaipur International Airport, 19.8kms
By train: Bhan Kari Railway Station, 33.3kms
By road: Jaipur, 91.5kms
Ratings:
Trip Advisor: 5/5
MakeMyTrip: 5/5
Approximate Price: Rs 1,01,150
Infusing modern world-class facilities with 19th-century aristocratic resplendence is Rajmahal Palace RAAS Jaipur. Redefining historic properties, Rajmahal Palace ranks high up among the most impressive heritage Indian properties. The erstwhile home of Maharaja Sawai Man Singh and Maharani Gayatri Devi, the opulent residence is ideal for extravagant weddings and bespoke events.
Attractions: Art-deco styled swimming pool, display of the Royal family’s memorabilia, over 1,00,000 sq ft of elegant gardens
Best food to try: Jholdar Murgh at The Colonnade restaurant, Asparagus and Leek soup at 52 Shades of Pink restaurant
Address: Sardar Patel Marg, Shivaji Nagar, Hathroi, Jaipur
Nearby tourist spots: Birla Mandir, Jantar Mantar, City Palace
How to reach:
By air: Jaipur International Airport, 8.7kms
By train: Jaipur Junction Railway Station, 2.4kms
By road: Jaipur Bus Stand, 4kms
Ratings:
Trip Advisor: 5/5
Booking.com: 5/5
MakeMyTrip: 5/5
Approximate Price: Rs 33,000
Fancy staying at a fort? Where else can it be possible but in Rajasthan? As India’s only fort-restored hotel, Alila Bishangarh is without doubt one-of-a-kind among hotels in Jaipur. Perched atop the Aravalli Hills, offering sublime views of nature and balmy village scenes, this 230-year-old heritage property is the stuff of dreams.
Attractions: Jaipur Gharana architecture, five lavish dining spaces, Play Alila club for children
Must-try experiences: Day-long wellness experience, Jeep safari to Sariska Tiger Reserve, hot-air balloon ride, Bishangarh Village Market excursion, horse riding
Best food to try: Turkish Lamb Baklava at Amarsar restaurant, Silbatta Kebab at Nazaara restaurant
Address: Off NH-8 at Manoharpur, Bishangarh Village, Jaipur, Rajasthan
Nearby tourist spots: Sariska Tiger Reserve, Dargah Burhanuddin
How to reach:
By air: Jaipur International Airport, 67.8kms
By train: Chomun Samod Railway Station, 38.3kms
By road: Jaipur, 54.7kms
Ratings:
Booking.com: 5/5
MakeMyTrip: 5/5
Trip Advisor: 4.5/5
Approximate Price: Rs 24,000
Luxuriate in the unabashed opulence of the 225-year-old heritage Samode Haveli. The former residence of the rulers of Samode, this ostentatious mansion oozes with grandeur from all quarters. Sprawling courtyards surrounded by stately apartments welcome visitors to this historical space, easily one of the most majestic hotels in Jaipur. Offering a resplendent backdrop, it makes a dreamy destination for weddings.
Attractions: Indo-Saracenic style of architecture, Moorish-style pool, hand-painted dining hall
Must-try experiences: Curated morning walk through the Pink City, guided cycling tours, Jhalana Park Safari
Best food to try: Gilafi Seekh Kebab, Rashmi Biryani, Junglee Maans at Samode Haveli Restaurant
Address: Jorawar Singh Gate, Gangapole Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan
Nearby tourist spots: Amber Palace, Hawa Mahal, Jantar Mantar
How to reach:
By air: Jaipur International Airport, 13.9kms
By train: Jaipur Junction Railway Station, 6.8kms
By road: Jaipur Bus Stand, 2.9kms
Ratings:
Booking.com: 5/5
Trip Advisor: 4.5/5
MakeMyTrip: 5/5
Approximate Prices: Rs 16,000
Feel like a queen or king at this real palace, which was the former home of Maharani Gayatri Devi and Maharaja Sawai Man Singh. Built in 1835, this splendorous royal residence has been transformed into one of India’s foremost heritage hotels, under the aegis of the Taj Group. With its intricate hand-carved ‘jali’ work in marble, sandstone balustrades, graceful ‘chhatris’, and exquisite Mughal Gardens, Rambagh Palace epitomises traditional Rajasthani architecture and style.
Must-try experiences: Guided heritage walk through the palace’s history, exclusive gazebo dining experience, Jiva Grande Spa
Best food to try: Masaledar Mutton at Suvarna Mahal restaurant, Buffalina Pizza at Steam restaurant, Clay oven roasted Norwegian Salmon on Awadhi Sheermal at The Verandah Café, Traditional Laal Maas at The Rajput Room, Kebab Platter at The Polo Bar
Address: Bhawani Singh Rd, Rambagh, Jaipur, Rajasthan
Nearby tourist spots: Hawa Mahal, City Palace, Jantar Mantar
How to reach:
By air: Jaipur International Airport, 10.5kms
By train: Jaipur Junction Railway Station, 4.8kms
By road: Jaipur Bus Stand, 5.3kms
Ratings:
Booking.com: 5/5
MakeMyTrip: 5/5
Trip Advisor: 5/5
Approximate Price: Rs 35,700
Transport yourself to the royal era at Jai Mahal Palace. Built in 1747 in Indo-Saracenic architecture, the edifice is a scintillating symbol of the regal heritage of Rajasthan and is counted among the best palace hotels in Jaipur. Owned by the Taj Group today, it stands lording over acres of landscaped Mughal gardens.
Attractions: Luxurious private dining, Jiva Spa, historical tour of Rajput heritage and culture
Best food to try: Gatta Curry at Marble Arch restaurant, Penne Alfredo at Giardino restaurant, Subz Kesari Pulav at Cinnamon restaurant, Chocolate Martini at Marigold Bar, Pineapple Pastry at La Patisserie
Address: Jacob Rd, Civil Lines, Jaipur, Rajasthan
Nearby tourist spots: Amber Palace, Hawa Mahal, City Palace
How to reach:
By air: Jaipur International Airport, 11.1kms
By train: Jaipur Junction Railway Station, 2kms
By road: Jaipur Bus Stand, 4.4kms
Ratings:
Booking.com: 5/5
Trip Advisor: 4.5/5
MakeMyTrip: 5/5
Approximate Price: Rs 20,000
Looking for a calm retreat to wash away the weariness of the week? Fairmont Jaipur invites you to its harmonious lavish space in a regal setting. Nestled against the Aravalli hills, the hotel incorporates state-of-the-art facilities with Rajasthani heritage. The Mughal style architecture and 90,000 sq ft of convention grounds add an understated grandeur to the place, making it an excellent choice for a workcation or a quiet solo trip.
Attractions: Large outdoor pool, Ruhab Spa, Tingar kids’ play area
Must-try experiences: Hot air balloon rides, guided tour to Elephant Village, customised city and bike tours
Best food to try: Nadru Ke Kebabs at Zarin restaurant, Laal Maas at Zoya restaurant
Address: 2 Riico, Kukas, Rajasthan
Nearby tourist spots: Amber Palace, Jaigarh Fort, Nahargarh Biological Park
How to reach:
By air: Jaipur International Airport, 27.7kms
By train: Badi Chaupar Railway Station, 17.2kms
By road: Jaipur, 20.8kms
Ratings:
MakeMyTrip: 5/5
Booking.com: 5/5
Trip Advisor: 4.5/5
Approximate Price: Rs 13,000
Offering fascinating views, Trident Jaipur is a sublime choice for a place to chill with friends and family. If you’re looking for a short getaway to do nothing but lounge around drinking in the sights and sounds of Rajasthan’s culture and heritage, Trident Jaipur is one of the best hotels in Jaipur to ensure a satisfying time. Integrating world-class facilities with traditional appeal, this flamboyant hotel fulfils all your needs for a perfect staycation.
Attractions: Impeccable views of the Mansagar Lake and Jal Mahal, Trident Kids’ Club, Trident Spa, Fitness Centre, outdoor swimming pool
Best food to try: Laal Maas at Jal Mahal restaurant, Goat cheese ice cream at The Verandah restaurant
Address: Amber Fort Road, Opposite Jal Mahal, Jaipur, Rajasthan
Nearby tourist spots: Jal Mahal, Mansagar Lake, Amer Palace
How to reach:
By air: Jaipur International Airport, 19kms
By train: Badi Chaupar Railway Station, 4.6kms
By road: Jaipur, 9kms
Ratings:
Booking.com: 5/5
Trip Advisor: 4.5/5
MakeMyTrip: 5/5
Approximate Price: Rs 5,200
Submit yourself to bespoke indulgence in the lap of luxury at Hyatt Regency Jaipur Mansarovar. Tastefully complementing modern décor with traditional architecture, the hotel is renowned for its world-class amenities, exceptional service, and matchless ambience. From peerless weddings to unforgettable family vacations, Hyatt Regency Jaipur Mansarovar is your perfect stage for any occasion, making it one of the top hotels in Jaipur.
Attractions: Large outdoor pool, Mudita Spa, 24/7 Business Centre, Regency Club
Must-try experiences: Breakfast at Shikar Hodi, Guided tour to Hathi Gaon, Jhalana Jungle Dinner
Best food to try: Thikri Ki Daal, Matheera Maas, Amba Haldi Prawns at Shrot restaurant
Address: ISKON Road, Mansarovar, Jaipur, Rajasthan
Nearby tourist spots: Amber Fort, Jhalana Jungle Safari
How to reach:
By air: Jaipur International Airport, 7kms
By train: Sanganer Railway Station, 3.7kms
By road: Jaipur Bus Stand, 19.6kms
Ratings:
Booking.com: 5/5
MakeMyTrip: 5/5
TripAdvisor: 5/5
Approximate Price: Rs 17,000
Revel in luxury in the heart of Jaipur as Hilton Jaipur takes care of all your needs to ensure you a flawless stay. Conveniently located in the city centre, close to all the major tourist attractions, Hilton Jaipur is an ideal choice for any occasion, be it a family vacation or a business meeting. Pledging world-class amenities and service, it is undoubtedly an outstanding option among luxury hotels in Jaipur.
Attractions: Outdoor pool, fitness centre, spa
Best food to try: Paneer Tikka Khaas at Chaandi restaurant, Lal Mirch Ka Paneer Tikka at Krystal Bar, Hot Chocolate Mud Cake at Aurum restaurant
Address: 42 Geejgarh House, Hawa Sadak, Jaipur, Rajasthan
Nearby tourist spots: Albert Hall, Amber Fort, Bapu Bazaar
How to reach:
By air: Jaipur International Airport, 11kms
By train: Jaipur Junction Railway Station, 3.8kms
By road: Jaipur Bus Stand, 6.3kms
Ratings:
Booking.com: 5/5
MakeMyTrip: 5/5
Trip Advisor: 4.5/5
Approximate Price: Rs 6,070
Escape into a luxurious sanctuary amid lush nature at Le Meridien Jaipur Resort & Spa. Enclosed by 25 acres of verdant gardens bursting with life, the lavish resort offers you a breath of fresh air away from the bustling and arid Pink City. Allow yourself to be besieged by the highest standards of luxury, world-class amenities and service, and the warmest hospitality characteristic of the desert state.
Attractions: Range of accommodation including luxury rooms, suites, and villa; kids’ activities, outdoor and kids’ pool
Must-try experiences: Horse-riding, Explore Spa
Best food to try: Chocolate Éclair at Latest Recipe, Jalapeno Mozarella Poppers at Madeira Bar
Address: Number 1, RIICO, Kukas, Jaipur, Rajasthan
Nearby tourist spots: Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal, City Palace
How to reach:
By air: Jaipur International Airport, 27.7kms
By train: Badi Chaupar Railway Station, 17.3kms
By road: Jaipur, 20.8kms
Ratings:
Booking.com: 5/5
MakeMyTrip: 5/5
Trip Advisor: 4.5/5
Approximate Price: Rs 7,000
Renowned among the heritage hotels in Jaipur, Diggi Palace is a glittering jewel in the Pink City. Built in 1860 by the then-ruling Diggi family, the palace, now converted into a hotel, still preserves its rich royal heritage and essence. Get a taste of the bygone era with its dainty architecture, art, and rooms that take you back in time.
Attractions: Lifestyle exhibitions, food and beer festivals, visit organic farm
Best food to try: The SOBO Salad at Labrass at Diggi lounge
Address: Diggi House, Shivaji Marg, Sawai Ram Singh Rd, C Scheme, Jaipur, Rajasthan
Nearby tourist spots: Albert Hall Museum, Amer Fort, Nahargarh Fort
How to reach:
By air: Jaipur International Airport, 10.3kms
By train: Jaipur Junction Railway Station, 4.9kms
By road: Jaipur Bus Stand, 3.5kms
Ratings:
Trip Advisor: 4/5
MakeMyTrip: 5/5
Booking.com: 5/5
Approximate Price: Rs 7,000
Looking for something modern and contemporary while in Jaipur? Feel at home at Jaipur Marriott Hotel. Equipped with world-class facilities and peerless service customary to the international chain of the Marriott brand, Jaipur Marriott Hotel engages you as a reliable name among hotels in Jaipur. Conveniently located in the heart of the city, it is an ideal place for business meets or corporate retreats.
Attractions: The Palms Spa, fitness centre, outdoor swimming pool and children’s pool
Best food to try: Palak Paneer and Butter Roti at Okra restaurant, Laal Maas at Saffron restaurant, Red Velvet Cake at Jaipur Baking Company
Address: Ashram Marg, Near Jawahar Circle, Jaipur, Rajasthan
Nearby tourist spots: Albert Hall Museum, Jaipur Zoo, Birla Planetarium
How to reach:
By air: Jaipur International Airport, 2kms
By train: Jaipur Junction Railway Station, 10.3km
By road: Jaipur Bus Stand, 12.4kms
Ratings:
MakeMyTrip: 5/5
Trip Advisor: 4.5
Booking.com: 5/5
Approximate Price: Rs 7,700
A leader among the best five-star luxury hotels in Jaipur, The LaLit Jaipur presents world-class amenities and superior service. Its location – being near the Jaipur International and Domestic airport, railway station, and several tourist attractions – makes it a hot favourite among jet-setters. Ideal for business meets and grand celebrations, the hotel ensures you a hassle-free stay in Pink City.
Attractions: Outdoor swimming pool and children’s pool, Rejuve Spa, gym, salon, Aum shop
Best food to try: Paneer Makhani at 24/7 Restaurant, Dal Baluchi at Baluchi restaurant, The Lalit Signature Pizza at The Lalit Boulangerie, Laal Maas at The Circle Bar
Address: 2B & 2C, Jagatpura Road, Near Jawahar Circle, Jaipur, Rajasthan
Nearby tourist spots: Patrika Gate, Jal Mahal, Amer Fort
How to reach:
By air: Jaipur International Airport, 1.1kms
By train: Jaipur Junction Railway Station, 11.4km
By road: Jaipur Bus Stand, 11.6kms
Ratings:
Booking.com: 5/5
Trip Advisor: 4.5/5
MakeMyTrip: 5/5
Approximate Price: Rs 7,800
Feel like a true princess or prince on your big day with a dream wedding at Shahpura Haveli. Dripping in ornate opulence from all corners, this historic residence of the royal family of Shahpura is now a most coveted location for destination weddings. Preserving the grandeur and regalia of the bygone era, the dazzling hotel fuses tradition with modern enhancements to create incredible moments.
Attractions: Rooms embellished with marble and semi-precious stones, private verandahs in each room, marble bathrooms
Best food to try: Surkh Lal Paneer Tikka, Laal Maans, Anjeer Kofta at Rasa restaurant
Address: D-257, Devi Marg, Bani Park, Jaipur, Rajasthan
Nearby tourist spots: Amber Palace, Hawa Mahal, Nahargarh Fort
How to reach:
By air: Jaipur International Airport, 13.2kms
By train: Jaipur Junction Railway Station, 1.2km
By road: Jaipur Bus Stand, 1.2kms
Ratings:
MakeMyTrip: 4/5
Booking.com: 4/5
Trip Advisor: 4.5/5
Approximate Price: Rs 6,000
Escape to a truly offbeat locale for total revitalisation at Devi Ratn. A secluded refuge away from the city, the resort stands out for its unconventional architecture, which is inspired by the Jantar Mantar, with its geometric designs and coral pink colour. Striding across a sprawling property at the foot of the Aravallis, the resort provides a unique experience that combines the essence of Rajasthani culture with state-of-the-art provisions.
Attractions: Views of the Aravalli hills, infinity pool, pool-side café, spa, pet-friendly
Must-try experiences: DIY block-printing, air-gun shooting, archery, indoor games, cycling
Best food to try: Farfalle Genovese at Vyom restaurant, Gintini at Mandala Bar, Thai Fish Cake Burger at Jal Poolside Cafe
Address: Tehsil, Agra Rd, Jamdoli, Ballupura, Rajasthan
Nearby tourist spots: General Amar Singh Kanota Museum and Library, Amber Palace, Jantar Mantar
How to reach:
By air: Jaipur International Airport, 12.3kms
By train: Badi Chaupar Railway Station, 5.4km
By road: Jaipur, 17kms
Ratings:
MakeMyTrip: 5/5
Trip Advisor: 5/5
Booking.com: 5/5
Approximate Price: Rs 15,000
Looking for a hassle-free stay with modern conveniences in the heart of Jaipur? Clarks Amer meets all your requirements for a smooth stay. Outfitted in a contemporary design and ambience, keeping the local flavour alive, the five-star hotel is ideal for business meets and workcations.
Attractions: Conveniently located near Jaipur international airport, gym, spa, outdoor swimming pool
Must-try experiences: Help out in Clarks Amer’s animal welfare organisation by adopting, fostering, volunteering or donating; feed the geese at the Geese Farm; nature walk; organic farming tour by in-house chef; plant a tree
Best food to try: Assorted Tandoori Veg Kebab at ta BLU Rooftop Bar, Chicken Biryani at Durbar restaurant, Margherita Pizza at Zolocrust
Address: Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Opposite Fortis Hospital, Near Jaipur Airport, Jaipur, Rajasthan
Nearby tourist spots: Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal, City Palace
How to reach:
By air: Jaipur International Airport, 2.6kms
By train: Jaipur Junction Railway Station, 10.1km
By road: Jaipur bus station: 10.5kms
Ratings:
Booking.com: 5/5
MakeMyTrip: 5/5
Trip Advisor: 4.5/5
Approximate Price: Rs 4,875
If you’re visiting Jaipur and looking for a reliable and comfortable hotel that meets all your needs, look no further than Holiday Inn Jaipur. Suitable for short trips, business meets, or a quick getaway with friends, the hotel provides all leading amenities. With its favourable location near all the tourist spots and major entry points to the city, the hotel delivers as per the trustworthy name it bears.
Attractions: Spa, salon, outdoor swimming pool
Best food to try: Mutton Rara at Monarch restaurant, Spicy Buckwheat Soba Noodles at Chao Chinese Bistro, Jalapeno Margherita at Roadhouse Bar & Grill
Address: Commercial Plot No 1, Jaipur, Rajasthan
Nearby tourist spots: Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal, Jantar Mantar
How to reach:
By air: Jaipur International Airport, 10.7kms
By train: Jaipur Junction Railway Station, 4.1km
By road: Jaipur bus station: 6.8kms
Ratings:
MakeMyTrip: 5/5
Booking.com: 5/5
Trip Advisor: 4.5/5
Approximate Price: Rs 5,529
Forget all worries as you submit yourself to the comforts of Crowne Plaza Jaipur. At your service with A-1 facilities, peerless service, and superlative cuisines, the renowned five-star hotel ensures you a leisurely stay in Pink City. Whether you’re in town for business or pleasure; with its convenient location and attractive packages, you’re at risk of being a frequent visitor.
Attractions: Spa, fitness centre, outdoor swimming pool
Best food to try: Paneer Khada Masala at The Royal Root restaurant, Penne Pasta at Socorro restaurant
Address: Tonk Rd, Sitapura Industrial Area, Sitapura, Jaipur, Rajasthan
Nearby tourist spots: Amer Fort, Nahargarh Fort, Leopard safari at Jhalana forest
How to reach:
By air: Jaipur International Airport, 9.2kms
By train: Jaipur Junction Railway Station, 18km
By road: Jaipur bus station: 21.5kms
Ratings:
MakeMyTrip: 5/5
Trip Advisor: 4.5/5
Approximate Price: Rs 4,850
Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Booking.com
This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Jaipur has diverse stay options all across the state. Unwind in the lap of luxury at ITC Rajputana, The LaLit Jaipur, or The Oberoi Raj Vilas. Head to Trident Jaipur or Holiday Inn Jaipur City Centre for a fun time with friends. Opt for Rajmahal Palace RAAS or Samode Haveli for a dream destination wedding.
Answer: Hawa Mahal, Jal Mahal, City Palace, Amber Fort, Birla Mandir, Jantar Mantar, Patrika Gate, Nahargarh Fort, Mansagar Lake, Albert Hall, Bapu Bazaar are some of the top tourist attractions in Jaipur.
Answer: Curated city excursions, culinary tours, watching Kalbeliya folk dances, safari at Sariska Tiger Reserve and Jhalana Forest, and hot air balloon rides are some of the best things to do in Jaipur.
Answer: Trident Jaipur, Holiday Inn Jaipur City Centre, Lemon Tree Premier, Mandawa Haveli, Umaid Mahal, and Fort Chandragupt are some of the in-budget stay options in Jaipur.
Answer: Amanbagh, Alila Bishangarh, Rambagh Palace, Jai Mahal Palace, The Leela Palace Jaipur, Devi Ratn, and The Oberoi Rajvilas are some of the most expensive stay options in Jaipur.
Answer: Yes, Amanbagh, Alila Bishangarh, Le Meridien Jaipur Resort & Spa, Devi Ratn, and Royal Heritage Haveli Jaipur are some of the luxury resorts in Jaipur.
Answer: Yes, Dera Jaipur Homestay, Camellia – A Boutique Home, Pratap Bhawan Cuisine & Homestay, Magpie Villa, Pink Valley Homestay, Padlia House, Girisadan Homestay are some of the homestay options in Jaipur.
Answer: Dal Bukhara, Dal Makhni, Rajasthani Thaali, Gilaafi Seekh Kebab, Junglee Maans, Laal Maans, Gatta Curry, and Paneer Tikka are some of the best foods to explore in Jaipur.
Answer: Amanbagh, Fairmont Jaipur, Clarks Amer, Crowne Plaza Jaipur Tonk Road, Alila Bishangarh, Trident Jaipur, Hilton Jaipur, Le Meridien Jaipur Resort & Spa are some of the options for a workcation in Jaipur.
Answer: Some of the best hotels near Jaipur Airport are The LaLit Jaipur, Jaipur Marriott Hotel, and Clarks Amer. ITC Rajputana, Rajmahal Palace RAAS, and Rambagh Palace are close to railway stations.