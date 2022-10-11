Top 10 picturesque Instagrammable hotels in India you need to visit

Want to slip into the welcoming embrace of nature and disconnect from the daily humdrum of life? From snow-capped mountains to lush green forests, the picturesque surroundings of these exquisite places make for some of the most Instagrammable hotels in India which you can add to your travel bucket list.

These beautiful hotels not just have luxurious rooms that offer breathtaking views but also come with impeccable service, feature exotic decor, such as marbled corridors and elaborate chandeliers, and include an array of bespoke amenities like private dining and infinity pools. So, book a stay at these hotels which offers unique experiences to elevate your vacation like never before and give your Instagram followers some inspiration to travel.

Here are some of the most beautiful hotels in India to enhance your Instagram feed

The Khyber Himalayan Resort and Spa, Kashmir

Experience panoramic views of the Himalayan ranges from this luxury resort in Gulmarg designed to please your senses. One of the most beautiful hotels in India, it is spread over 29,000 square meters of a sylvan coniferous forest and has the exquisite The Khyber Spa by L’Occitaine which offers indulgent treatments, especially curated from the eastern and eastern parts of the world.

Nestled amid the lush meadows of the Pir Panjal range, the resort itself is built in pine and slate wood, and the design is true to the Kashmiri style of architecture. The sky-high ceilings and ceiling-to-floor glass windows in the exotic rooms are designed for guests to experience the snowy surroundings outside from the comfort of the luxury hotel.

The Khyber also offers one of the best skiing experiences in the world and boasts the highest gold club in the world, according to their official website.

book your stay on agoda

book your stay on booking.com

Neemrana Fort-Palace, Rajasthan

Rajasthan is known for its majestic palaces, iconic architecture and the many kings and queens they have housed. In order to preserve their grandeur, some of these palaces have now been turned into heritage hotels. Among the famous names are Udaipur’s Taj Lake Palace, Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace and Neemrana Fort-Palace.

When it comes to Neemrana Fort-Palace, a lover of history and art can find solace here. The burgeoning 76-room luxury boutique hotel has a heritage which spans over six centuries. Its most authentic feature is that the original construction and architecture of the nine palace wings have been retained to give guests the most immersive and holistic Rajput royal experience.

While the main attraction of this Neemrana property is the 14-tiered, grand structure that has been resurrected from the ruins; the hanging gardens, the most awe-inspiring sunsets and the view from India’s first-ever zipline near Neemrana make it arguably the most Instagrammable hotel in India.

Book your stay on agoda

Book your stay on booking.com

Rambagh Palace, Rajasthan

Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, also known as Pink City, has a special place in the modern history of our country because it was home to one of the most iconic queens India has ever seen — Maharani Gayatri Devi. A world icon for grandeur, Rambagh Palace personifies her style and the rich history of the valiant Rajputs, including her husband, Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II. Labelled the ‘crown’ of Taj Group of luxury hotels, staying here is an experience of a lifetime.

One of the most coveted Instagrammable hotels in India, Rambagh Palace invites you to its breathtakingly beautiful Mughal verdant green gardens, 78 plush rooms and suites and an 18th-century French-style ballroom adorned with a grand crystal chandelier. Every chamber is structured with delicate hand-carved marble filigrees, latticework, sandstone balustrades, cupolas and cenotaphs — the symbols of the glorious Rajput grandeur which has stood the test of the time.

Book your stay on agoda

Book your stay on booking.com

Kumarakom Lake Resort, Kerala

Kumarakom Lake Resort truly tops the list of most Instagrammable hotels. A 16th-century traditional Kerala home structure, smack in the middle of the awe-inspiring backwaters, is a part of nature’s mystique in God’s Own Country. The property is world-recognised for its uber-luxurious yet traditional accommodation well-equipped with modern amenities and the open-roof bath creates the perfect place for guests to have an exquisite experience during their stay.

While visitors can unwind on a balmy summer evening at the infinity rooftop pool that overlooks the sprawling, calm Lake Kumarakom, they can also avail some of the best Ayurvedic treatments and wellness packages specially curated for the mind, body and soul.

Book your stay on agoda

Book your stay on booking.com

Soulitude in the Himalayas, Uttarakhand

If you are looking for a place where you can breathe cool crisp, chilly air amid lush greenery, then Soulitude in the Himalayas is the one for you. Nestled in the mighty Kumaon Range of the Himalayas, the premium hotel in Gagar is where you can capture the magic of nature in every photograph, making this one of the most Instagrammable hotels in India.

From this relatively lesser-known tourist destination, you can view the mountain ranges of Nanda Devi, Trishul, Panchachuli, Pindari Glacier, Nandakot, Nandaghunti and Kamet. Additionally, travellers can participate in activities such as walks by the Mystical Lake, mountain hikes, bird watching, star gazing and playing golf at the nearby Raj Bhawan Golf Course.

There are 11 beautiful rooms with a spectacular view of the Himalayas and modern amenities. Warm wooden interiors further amplify the luxurious ambience of the exquisite rooms that offer utmost comfort to their guests.

Book your stay on agoda

Book your stay on booking.com

The Oberoi Amarvilas, Uttar Pradesh

Is there anything more symbolic of everlasting love than the iconic Taj Mahal? This wonder of the world captures the imagination of travellers all over the world. The Oberoi Amarvilas pays a tribute to this monument of love and is located just 600 metres away from the Taj Mahal.

The five-star hotel is reminiscent of the Mughal era with its grand architecture and beautifully maintained gardens. Oberoi Amarvilas’ premises are peppered with fountains, terraced lawns, reflection pools and pavilions, which make it perfect for professional photographers and Instagramers alike.

While the decor of the rooms and suites showcase Mughal-inspired design, wooden floors, marble ensuite bathrooms and antique furniture, the amenities include a private butler service. Weary travellers can rejuvenate themselves at The Oberoi Spa, which overlooks lush greenery and the Taj Mahal at a distance.

Book your stay on agoda

Book your stay on booking.com

Taj Mahal Palace, Maharashtra

Be a part of India’s rich history and witness the British colonial influence on this massive architectural marvel. The iconic hotel is the crowning jewel and the first landmark of Mumbai’s harbour. The Gateway Of India is clearly visible from here.

The luxury hotel features Victorian-style decor and the famous central cantilevered staircase built by Sorabji Contractor. While the hotel is designed to pamper all guests with its luxurious amenities, its most striking feature is the distinctive massive 17-metre-high central dome. The red-tiled Florentine gothic dome adorns the main structure of the hotel. This beautiful structure carved with Victorian Gothic and Romanesque details is hard to miss.

Check out the Harbour Bar, which is India’s first nightclub and a toast to the social scene of the then Bombay. This is where jazz and cabaret performances were hosted from the 1920s to the 1950s. Be a part of the incredibly rich history at Taj Mahal Palace as you choose from its 285 rooms and suites for a luxurious stay.

Book your stay on agoda

Book your stay on booking.com

Primrose Villas, Karnataka

Tucked away in the Western Ghats, Primrose Villas are just a three-and-a-half drive away from Bengaluru. A uniquely romantic setting in the sleepy town of Chikmagalur, the exquisite hotel offers a tranquil retreat in the gorgeous mountain ranges.

Even though all villas have walls made entirely of glass so that you do not miss the sunrise or the sunset, the property ensures utmost privacy. Decorated in authentic Victorian and Jacobean style, each villa has an approximately six-metre-high ceiling and features antique furniture and spacious compounds.

So, cuddle up with your special someone in one of these cosy villas that comes with a functional fireplace. It would be a mistake not to visit this Instagram-worthy hotel.

Book your stay here

Alila Diwa Goa, Goa

Lush paddy fields, Goa’s famous golden beaches, awe-inspiring sunsets and towering palm trees make up this excellent ultra-luxurious hotel, constructed to blend seamlessly with the Goan ecosystem. Staying at Alila Diwa is all about indulging in sun, sand and seafood in the true blue susegad style.

What makes this resort one of the most Instagrammable hotels in India is the carefully brought-about Portuguese influences in their architecture while ensuring that the design does not overpower the natural beauty of the destination. Wide verandahs and high roofs blend seamlessly with polished Kota stone, muted tones of teak and local red laterite stone, and terrazzo flooring. Adding a subtle sheen to the decor are brass lanterns that give a magical glow to the place.

High The Edge Bar by Goan sculptor Subodh Kerkar is not to be missed, especially by art lovers, because of the centrepiece installed at the bar, which personifies the Goan culture complete with its Portuguese influence.

Book your stay on agoda

Book your stay on booking.com

JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa, Uttarakhand

Misty mountain tops hidden away in thick clouds are a sight to behold, and this five-star luxury Instagrammable hotel is situated in the midst of these gorgeous surroundings. Located in the Garhwal Himalayan ranges of Mussoorie, while the plush property offers a panoramic view of the walking trails, the valley and other spectacles of nature, the rustling of Oak trees on a breezy night will put you to sleep.

The hotel which has around 115 state-of-the-art rooms and suites provides spa and indoor golf facilities. One of the best places for a staycation, the hotel’s most notable feature is that every room and suite gives an incredible view of the valley.

Book your stay on agoda

Book your stay on booking.com

(Hero and Featured image credit: The Khyber Himalayan Resort and Spa)