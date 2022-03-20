Reconnect with nature at these jungle resorts and lodges near Bengaluru

Situated amidst the tranquil and restorative environs of the Nagarhole National Park, Kabini River Lodge is a favourite among frequent wildlife lovers who visit Kabini. The resort boasts large grassy lawns, bushy surroundings, and vintage-styled luxurious and rustic rooms.

Spread across river Kabini’s edge, the resort exudes old-world charm with its vintage rooms that are decorated with rare antiquities. You would feel like staying at an erstwhile hunting lodge from the Raj era. On offer here for the discerning traveller are four Maharaja Cottages. If you are not in a mood for too much luxury, you may choose from the 10 cottages, 14 rooms, and six tents.

Image courtesy: Kabini River Lodge