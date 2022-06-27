Best three star hotels in Europe that speak of underrated luxury

While five-star properties offer the best of all things luxury, three-star hotels provide the amalgamation of comfort, function and pocket-friendly, that is the one reason, these properties are the hidden treasures of Europe. Check out some of the best three-star hotels in Europe for your next comfy getaway.
When it comes to luxury, the higher-end five and seven-star properties usually take the cake. However, several boutique and big brands have cropped up in recent years, offering a homely vibe with the luxury of a three-star hotel.
Europe is home to some of the most luxurious properties, but a vast majority of the hotels in the region are mid-category, three-star hotels. These properties have bespoke services, scenic settings and easy, affordable access – making them the apt choice for those planning a visit to the stunning continent and its countrysides.
These simple, rural hideouts offer serene escapes from the bustling city life, some with stunning old-style architecture and an increasing focus on sustainability and green living. Some of these properties promote community-style living, scenic mountain views, and a lot more that make them severely underrated and underrepresented – especially on the star scale.
But these bespoke properties have a lot more to offer. Charming old houses, faded-grandeur chateaux and unpolished palazzi, and a strong sense of space are just some of the many elements that call one out to these three-star properties, some of the best in Europe. What makes them all the more special is the character they exude – from homegrown meals to a warm welcome, the generosity of the hosts (and the staff) are just some things to attract you to these spaces.
So, if you’re looking to spend some time around the continent and are willing to explore places that are simple, warm and luxurious, all at the same time, do check out some of the best three-star hotels in Europe to gain a comforting, more wholesome stay and experience. Check out the full list here.
Best three-star hotels in Europe for you to check into
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Ca’n Gaià, Mallorca, Spain
- Los Jardines de Palerm, Ibiza, Spain
- Corral del Rey, Seville, Spain
- Chic&Basic Habana Hoose, Barcelona, Spain
- Hacienda de San Rafael, Andalucia, Spain
- AdAstra, Florence, Italy
- Hotel Gutkowski, Sicily, Italy
- Casa Olea, Lake Como, Italy
- Condominio Monti, Rome, Italy
- Hotel Palazzo Vannoni, Levanto, Italian Riviera, Italy
- La Maison de Lucie, Honfleur, France
- La Roseraie, Dordogne, France
- Hotel Le Sud, French Riviera, France
- Les Florêts, Provence, France
- Fleur de Sel, l’Île de Noirmoutier, France
- Companhia das Culturas, Algarve, Portugal
- The House of Sandeman, Porto, Portugal
- Chalet Saudade, Sintra, Portugal
- Monte Da Vilarinha, Alentejo, Portugal
- Mama Shelter, Lisbon, Portugal
A dreamy, ochre-stoned agrotourism spot in native gardens, the property is just a couple of kilometres away from the sandy south-east coast coves. The boutique property houses 12 rooms and suites in its cool, high-beamed interiors, some complete with green-shuttered windows and some others having private terraces.
Image: Courtesy of @can_gaia/Instagram
Ibiza is among the most popular destinations in Spain, and it’s no wonder that the destination is home to some of the most stunning properties that are boutique, comfortable and stunning. Among them is Los Jardines de Palerm: a reimagined finca hidden amid the most glorious, jungly gardens, outside the village of San José. The building, which dates back to the 17th century, has had a fresh, smart makeover, with cool, white, uncluttered rooms and wooden furniture, each opening onto a private terrace. The property comes with two infinity pools outside, and a path that leads to Ibiza’s highest point!
Image: Courtesy of @jardinesdepalerm_ibiza/Instagram
Seville is a beautiful place, and hotel Corral del Rey is the perfect boutique hotel that speaks of sophistication. The place was originally a 300-year-old house, and its interiors are magazine-like, almost, from the white hand-stitched quilts to original carved shutters!
Image: Courtesy of @corraldelrey/Instagram
This Chic&Basic property exudes a young, hip and chic vibe, and why now, chic is in its name! The property, in Barcelona’s El Born neighbourhood, has a Scottish punk-meets-Cuba feel to it, and its bold interiors are as luxe as they are inviting.
Image: Courtesy of chic&basic
With delicate bougainvillaeas clambering over its lemon and white walls, this property exudes a grand family home vibe. The place, with its inviting indoor and outdoor spaces, took about 10 years to restore, and now, complete with cane chairs in cool, shaded corners, fireplaces, and a lot more, feels like you’ve been invited into someone’s home to get a glimpse of their life.
Image: Courtesy of @hacysanrafael/Instagram
6 /20
Ad Astra in Italy is a quirky mix of modernity and history, coming together within this boutique hotel. The property has 14 rooms, complete with expansive gardens in the Oltrarno neighbourhood. Its chandeliers, books, fireplaces and flea market finds give it the feel of an artist’s accommodation.
Image: Courtesy of @adastraflorence/Instagram
Located on the seafront of Syracuse, this stunning property was originally two fishermen’s homes. Complete with 25 rooms, the spaces are simple, with a touch of vintage furniture. The shutters let in morning sunlight like none other, brightening up your entire space. And evenings at this sky blue property are equally comforting and fun.
Image: Courtesy of @gut.hotel/Instagram
Lake Como is no stranger to India, thanks to Deepika-Ranveer and several other celeb couples who got married here. The stunning lake is home to beautiful boutique properties, including the Casa Oleo. The place, with its 13 sophisticated, modern rooms, a pool and a garden, makes for a super cosy stay.
Image: Courtesy of Casa Oleo, Como Hotels
The stunning Condominio Monti is an example of a property that exudes a youthful, boho vibe in the heart of Rome’s Monti. Converted from an early 1900s apartment block, the place is modern, with velvet headboards, bold wallpapers, art-deco lighting and more that is suave and comforting at the same time, making for a great stay experience.
Image: Courtesy of @condominiomonti/Instagram
Among the most stunning structures at Palazzo Vannoni are its gorgeous ceilings. The ceilings steal the show at Palazzo Vannoni, in the old heart of Levanto on the Italian Riviera. The seaside town is just outside the Cinque Terre, making it a good base for exploring the candy-coloured coast on foot or by car. Levanto has its own smattering of pink and yellow houses, churches and castles, piazzas and restaurants – plus the only sandy beach on this stretch of coast (hotelpalazzovannoni.it).
Image: Courtesy of @hotelpalazzovannoni/Instagram
Tucked away in the quiet, medieval streets of Honfleur is this beautiful property, among the best three-star hotels in Europe. The place is furnished with antique pieces, warm hues, and oak-panelled walls that give it a sense of comfortable grandeur. Some rooms have terraces while the others let in some of the best views you can find in the region.
Image: Courtesy of @lamaisondelucie/Instagram
The stunning place, like its name, is adorned with flowers and greenery – think, lush gardens, lawns, trees, a pool, and a rose walk. The 14 rooms are also floral-themed, complete with French Country-style decor.
Image: Courtesy of @hotellaroseraiemontignac/Instagram
Hotel Le Sud enchants guests with its all-white interiors with pops of refreshing tones of citrus, bamboo and more. The courtyard garden along with the pool make it a cool place to unwind at, and the serene beauty of the property is sure to lure you in time and again.
Image: Courtesy of @hotel.le.sud/Instagram
The family-run property encompasses all the trademarks of Provence – sun-dappled stone terrace, wrought iron chairs, picturesque views of the forested slopes and a comfortable pool. The rooms are enchanting, too, so is the restaurant area, and what will definitely catch your eye is the wine collection here – making it a mix of modernity, luxury, and homely comfort set in tradition!
Image: Courtesy of @hotel_les_florets/Instagram
15 /20
The property is a chill, laid-back spot with stunning beaches nearby. With a garden, pool and 35 comfortable, breezy rooms, be sure to indulge yourself in comfortable, affordable luxury and make the most of your journey.
Image: Courtesy of @hotelrestaurantfleurdesel/Instagram
A couple of kms away from the beach, the property is located on the edge of a nature reserve. The sustainable space is also an organic agriturismo set in 40 hectares, featuring fruit trees and pines and converted farm buildings in Portuguese designs. No music or TV at the pool make their hammam experiences all the more special, allowing you to unwind in ways more than one to make it a comfortable, memorable stay for you.
Image: Courtesy of @companhiadasculturas/Instagram
Set in the old Sandeman port wine cellars building, the property is an edgy space that exudes tradition and art. The Portuguese designs blend well with vintage decor and art all around. Enjoy fun evening dinners with live DJ sets and a lot more when you’re there and make the most of your evenings!
Image: Courtesy of @sandemanporto/Instagram
The property, among the best three-star hotels in Europe, exudes a homely charm throughout its historic townhouse structure. With pastel exteriors of rose and sea blue, the property oozes comfort, romance and charm like none other.
Image: Courtesy of @chaletsaudade/Instagram
Monte Da Vilarinha is a former farm, which has now been given a quaint, quiet makeover. The place, with its all wood and cream-hued interiors, exudes a comforting vibe, and the crescent pool looks over the forested mountains, giving you some of the most splendid views.
Image: Courtesy of @montedavilarinha/Instagram
The property may not be a historical one, but the fun, vibrant space has its own dynamics that make it a top choice for tourists. From playful decor to a cocktail bar and DJ sets on its rooftop terrace, the property has it all (and then some more) to excite tourists.
Image: Courtesy of @mamashelterlisboa/Instagram
Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Christian Lambert/Unsplash