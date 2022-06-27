Best three star hotels in Europe that speak of underrated luxury

While five-star properties offer the best of all things luxury, three-star hotels provide the amalgamation of comfort, function and pocket-friendly, that is the one reason, these properties are the hidden treasures of Europe. Check out some of the best three-star hotels in Europe for your next comfy getaway.

When it comes to luxury, the higher-end five and seven-star properties usually take the cake. However, several boutique and big brands have cropped up in recent years, offering a homely vibe with the luxury of a three-star hotel.

Europe is home to some of the most luxurious properties, but a vast majority of the hotels in the region are mid-category, three-star hotels. These properties have bespoke services, scenic settings and easy, affordable access – making them the apt choice for those planning a visit to the stunning continent and its countrysides.

These simple, rural hideouts offer serene escapes from the bustling city life, some with stunning old-style architecture and an increasing focus on sustainability and green living. Some of these properties promote community-style living, scenic mountain views, and a lot more that make them severely underrated and underrepresented – especially on the star scale.

But these bespoke properties have a lot more to offer. Charming old houses, faded-grandeur chateaux and unpolished palazzi, and a strong sense of space are just some of the many elements that call one out to these three-star properties, some of the best in Europe. What makes them all the more special is the character they exude – from homegrown meals to a warm welcome, the generosity of the hosts (and the staff) are just some things to attract you to these spaces.

So, if you’re looking to spend some time around the continent and are willing to explore places that are simple, warm and luxurious, all at the same time, do check out some of the best three-star hotels in Europe to gain a comforting, more wholesome stay and experience. Check out the full list here.

Best three-star hotels in Europe for you to check into