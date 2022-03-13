Gorgeous villas in Alibaug that are perfect for a long weekend getaway

Featuring a swimming pool, steam room, jacuzzi, and outdoor showers, Moksh Villa is perfect to beat the heat and get some much-needed respite. One of the best villas in Alibaug, Moksh offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains. On offer here are air-conditioned units that come with a flat-screen TV, free WiFi, a fully-equipped kitchenette, and a private bathroom.

The villa has a spacious dining and seating area, where you can spend a lazy afternoon glued to a book or listening to your all-time favourite songs. The villa is 13km from Alibaug. Nature lovers would love some early morning birdwatching at their gorgeous orchards.

Image courtesy: Vista Rooms