Gorgeous villas in Alibaug that are perfect for a long weekend getaway

Looking forward to enjoying a long weekend with your mains? Or planning a bachelorette for your bestie? We’ve got your back. Summer is just around the corner, and most of you would like to escape the everyday city grind and recharge your drained selves. A stay at these villas in Alibaug may well be what the physician prescribed.
Embrace the slow life at these gorgeous villas in Alibaug
Featuring a swimming pool, steam room, jacuzzi, and outdoor showers, Moksh Villa is perfect to beat the heat and get some much-needed respite. One of the best villas in Alibaug, Moksh offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains. On offer here are air-conditioned units that come with a flat-screen TV, free WiFi, a fully-equipped kitchenette, and a private bathroom.
The villa has a spacious dining and seating area, where you can spend a lazy afternoon glued to a book or listening to your all-time favourite songs. The villa is 13km from Alibaug. Nature lovers would love some early morning birdwatching at their gorgeous orchards.
Image courtesy: Vista Rooms
Nestled in the quaint and lush Chondi village, Villa Magnolia by Lohono Stays has five bedrooms with attached bathrooms and balconies. The villa also features a private pool, a well-kept garden, and free private parking. The patio makes for a lovely spot to unwind. If you have kids with you, they can have fun at the children’s playground area.
The terrace offers impressive countryside views. Relax at the pool and marvel at the flowery trees that surround it. Use the swing in the patio to enjoy that precious undisturbed post-lunch nap. Four of the five bedrooms are on the ground floor, while the fifth is on the first floor. The villa is embellished with elegant vintage artefacts. The Asian breakfast served here is a taste you won’t find at other villas in Alibaug.
Image courtesy: Lohono Stays
Just a 15-minute drive from the Mandawa Jetty, Zen Villa offers five rooms with seven double beds. This makes it a good choice if you are travelling with a large group of around 20 people. The villa is one of the most luxurious villas in Alibaug and is highly recommended for hosting events like bachelorettes and Holi parties. It’s great if you are with a large group. They also have a full-time cook for a nominal price. The rooms are air-conditioned and feature en-suite bathrooms. Two rooms also overlook the pool. The villa also boasts a badminton court.
Image courtesy: Swanand Farm
This luxurious Portuguese house is perfect for those looking for a laidback holiday. The villa has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a large swimming pool, and a well-lit pool deck. The interiors feature contemporary furnishings, while the exteriors have a minimalist design.
The villa comes with a fully-equipped kitchen and a dining area. The balcony overlooks the pool and serves as a nice corner to spend some quality time with your loved ones. You can also organise a small afternoon picnic in the beautiful garden or go for a peaceful walk in the neighbourhood.
Image courtesy: Eko Stay
If you are looking for a holiday that will particularly cater to the foodie within you, look no further than Sea La Vie. They are known for serving some of the best seafood that you will taste in Alibaug. The 3-bedroom private villa is located near Mandwa jetty on Saral beach.
The villa has a private pool and lush greenery encompasses it on all sides. All corners of the villa offer stunning views of the beach and the multi-hued sky above it. The ground floor has two bedrooms with attached bathrooms. The best room is the master bedroom on the first floor. It can easily accommodate two extra guests. The main living room on the ground floor opens to the swimming pool.
Image courtesy: Saffron Stays
Nestled near Kihim Beach, this luxury 4bhk villa stands surrounded by verdant environs. The villa is equipped with all mod cons and offers free WiFi. The lush garden boasts an expansive pool. The terrace of the villa has a nice cabana for unwinding in the lap of nature.
The bedrooms offer sublime views, and the hallways are airy and bright. The villa is a nice blend of chic interiors and green forest views. The villa has three bedrooms on the ground floor and another on the first floor. All rooms are air-conditioned and come with attached bathrooms. The kitchen is well-equipped too.
Image courtesy: Hirea Villa
One of the best properties offered by Vista Rooms in Alibaug, Amara Villa promises a restful out-of-city staycation. Surrounded by meticulously landscaped gardens, the villa has an indoor swimming pool. The gorgeous boutique stay lies between Alibaug and Roha.
The garden has lovely sit-outs, while the pool comes with sun loungers, an open deck, and a separate kid’s pool. Bedecked with earthy interiors and elemental grandeur, the villa is every bit charming. The staff is polite and will cater to all your needs. They serve immersive veg and non-veg meals. The villa also features plenty of recreational common spaces and al fresco dining.
Image courtesy: Vista Rooms
Tucked in a quaint corner of the Akshi beach, this 6-bedroom pet-friendly villa by SaffronStays features beach-facing lawns, swaying coconut groves, and a large pool. The traditional architecture of the villa offers an old-world charm. The property has 17 doors and high ceilings, which make the villa naturally well-lit and breezy.
The four bedrooms on the ground floor include one inter-connected bedroom. All bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. The first floor has two bedrooms with attached bathrooms. The villa is decorated with Parsi and colonial-style furnishings, which blend well with modern furniture. The villa also features a shared lounge and free Wifi.
Image courtesy: Bookings.com
You can book Villa Beira Mar on AirBnB. The villa provides incredible views of the ocean. Sunsets here are typically blissful. Watching the waves hit the shore as the sky turns dark tangerine will fill you with positivity. The villa sits on Kihim Beach and sprawls over 1 acre. The palatial bungalow houses five bedrooms, well-manicured lawns, a gazebo, and a private swimming pool. There’s a games room too, which features a pool table and board games.
The villa can be easily reached by the Mandawa Jetty. It is perfect for a slow-paced and undisturbed beach holiday. The living area is decorated with beautiful cane furniture, while the plantation chairs in the balconies serve views of swaying frangipani trees. The furnishings in the villa are an interesting mix of European contemporary art and local handicrafts.
Image courtesy: Airbnb
Villa Verite by Lohono Stays comes with an outdoor swimming pool, a garden, five bedrooms, a living room, a fully-equipped kitchen, and five bathrooms. Also on offer at Villa Verite is a shared lounge, a concierge service, free private parking, and free WiFi.
They also offer a car rental service and a children’s play area. The stay includes an Asian breakfast. The villa is located at a distance of 2.3km from Kihim Beach. They also provide a servant quarter and beds for infants on special request. It’s a pet-friendly property. Room service is available at an added cost. From here, you can also go to Matheran (48km).
Image courtesy: Lohono Stays