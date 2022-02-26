10 beach villas in Goa that offer a spectacular Goan vacation

The grand beach villa shown in the recently released Gehraiyaan is not in Alibaug, as suggested in the movie. It’s Ahilya By The Sea. Sequestered in a quaint corner of Dolphin Bay, the serene villa makes for a great private escape. It has nine beautifully embellished rooms spread across three independent villas. The property features two swimming pools. A sister concern of Ahilya Fort, Maheshwar, the property also houses a spa, where you can rejuvenate with an array of massages and therapies.

What makes the Ahilya experience special is their superlative cuisine. On offer is an a la carte menu with Goan, Italian, and French dishes. The property also made it to Travel+Leisure’s “It List” in 2016. It’s a place of lazy mornings and long siestas. Take a refreshing morning stroll through their gorgeously landscaped gardens and acquaint yourself with a large variety of exotic tropical flowery plants.