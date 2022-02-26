10 beach villas in Goa that offer a spectacular Goan vacation

If the recently released Gehraiyaan got you contemplating about a beach vacay with your mains, we’ve got your back. Goa is the first destination that comes to mind while planning a beach holiday. No wonder the place has no dearth of luxury stays for the discerning traveller. If you are the kind of traveller, who prefers having an entire villa to yourself, this listicle deserves your attention.
10 beach villas in Goa that promise a fantastic staycation
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Ahilya By The Sea, Nerul
- Bluefish Villa, Calangute
- Villa Casa Estrella, Candolim
- Orabella Villas & Suites, Calangute
- Summertime Villa, North Goa
- EKO Stay Gold Casa Palacio Villa, Candolim
- 1918 by Vacasso, Anjuna
- Tranquil Haven, Siolim
- Nature's Abode by Vista Rooms, Morjim
- Margarita Private Pool Villa, Moira
1 /10
The grand beach villa shown in the recently released Gehraiyaan is not in Alibaug, as suggested in the movie. It’s Ahilya By The Sea. Sequestered in a quaint corner of Dolphin Bay, the serene villa makes for a great private escape. It has nine beautifully embellished rooms spread across three independent villas. The property features two swimming pools. A sister concern of Ahilya Fort, Maheshwar, the property also houses a spa, where you can rejuvenate with an array of massages and therapies.
What makes the Ahilya experience special is their superlative cuisine. On offer is an a la carte menu with Goan, Italian, and French dishes. The property also made it to Travel+Leisure’s “It List” in 2016. It’s a place of lazy mornings and long siestas. Take a refreshing morning stroll through their gorgeously landscaped gardens and acquaint yourself with a large variety of exotic tropical flowery plants.
Nestled in the heart of North Goa, Villa Bluefish dates to the early 1930s. Exuding old Goa vibes, the charming villa is a seamless amalgamation of heritage and modern sophistication. The Portuguese villa has six bedrooms, a large private swimming pool, an open-air jacuzzi, and a kitchen. Featuring high ceilings, gorgeous skylights, and large rooms, the villa is a good specimen of the Portuguese style of architecture.
You can cook your own meals in the kitchen, which comes with all the necessary modern appliances. They can also arrange a chef at an additional cost. Housekeeping and concierge services are offered. There’s a washing machine and electric iron too. The Calangute beach is at a short distance, where you could go for an evening stroll, or enjoy Goan cuisine with some chilled beer, among other beach activities.
This 4-bedroom luxury villa is a nice blend of modern and traditional. Built like a resort, the villa houses a private swimming pool, surrounded by lush gardens. The villa offers stunning sunsets, thanks to its proximity to the seashore. The living rooms come with all mod cons and the villa also features a well-equipped kitchen. The loungers by the pool are perfect to spend a soulful evening with your loved ones.
All bedrooms in the villa are ensuite with bathrooms. The property is equipped with a flat-screen television, a dining area, and a lovely patio near the pool. Free WiFi and private parking are also available. They also arrange bicycle and car rentals for guests. The villa is in proximity to the Candolim, Calangute, and Sinquerim beaches.
Orabella Villa and Suites is one of Goa’s best-kept secrets. Tucked away in a corner near Calangute, the luxury villa features suites and duplex chalets. The family holiday home-styled property is an interesting mix of Asian and western.
Blessed with soulful vibes, the quaint villa is a short stroll away from the beach and offers easy access to some of the best restaurants, bars, and spas in Goa. They have a high-quality gym too. Their specially heated and temperature-controlled jacuzzi is all yours to enjoy. The villa has a well-maintained swimming pool too, where you can laze with a tasty mocktail.
Perched atop a hilltop near the Calangute beach, Summertime Villa overlooks lush green paddy fields. The villa features two acres of private gardens that serve as the habitat for a large variety of birds and butterflies. The villa has one of the largest pools you’ll come across in Goa. It has an artificial but enchanting waterfall, and a koi pond too.
The double-height living-dining area is abundant in natural light and offers an airy atmosphere. The property comes with three master suites of the same size. These suites feature large dressing areas, palatial bathrooms, and imposing furniture sourced from Bali and different corners of India. The villa’s staff, which includes a cook, a gardener, and a security guard is extremely helpful and polite.
This luxury villa in Candolim offers four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It has a dining area and a well-equipped kitchen. The patio sits next to a private swimming pool. The villa has a nice garden too. Guests can also access the terrace, which offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea, especially during sunrises and sunsets.
For breakfast, they serve wholesome Asian meals. While two bedrooms have extra-large beds, one bedroom has two single beds, and the fourth bedroom has a large double bed. The living room also features a sofa bed. Please note that the property keeps a damage deposit of INR 5000, which must be paid in cash.
7 /10
Located at a short distance from the famous Anjuna Beach, 1918 by Vacasso is one of the most sought-after villas in this area. The property comes with an outdoor swimming pool, a lush garden, a lovely patio, and spacious rooms. The staff is friendly and would go out of their way to ensure a comfortable stay for their guests.
The property is divided into different categories of villas. The deluxe villa has two large bedrooms. The villa with the garden view has five bedrooms, and there’s a third villa with two bedrooms. Every room is well-lit and elegantly decorated. The villa is perfect if you are travelling with a large group of friends or family. From here, you can visit nearby attractions like Ozran Beach, Vagator Beach, and the Anjuna Flea Market.
8 /10
Tucked in the quiet neighbourhood of Siolim in North Goa, Tranquil Haven is owned by actor Arjun Mathur. Tastefully painted in shades of turquoise, greens, and blues, the villa gets abundant sunlight. It has spacious bedrooms with interesting names. For instance, the regal master bedroom is called Starry Night and the second bedroom is called Jungle Beat. Both bedrooms have attached modern bathrooms.
The peaceful garden in the villa is dotted with gardenia, guava, jasmine, banana, and frangipani trees. The property also features a modular kitchen, in case you are looking forward to honing your culinary skills during your vacation. The home is opulently decorated with souvenirs and handicrafts bought by Arjun and his partner from across the world. They have also kept some wonderful books from their precious collection for their guests. Free WiFi, 4K smart TV, and landline phone are also available.
This beautiful villa in Morjim offers the perfect environs to unwind in the lap of nature and reconnect with your loved ones. Dotted with swaying palms and surrounded by pepper plantations, the villa features tastefully done wooden interiors and exterior. Located at a kissing distance from the beach, the villa offers three bedrooms with king-sized beds and attached bathrooms.
The rooms are airconditioned and receive a strong WiFi network. The poolside deck is the best place to watch stunning sunsets over a glass of wine. There are a couple of good Russian food joints near the villa. The living room can easily accommodate six to eight people and comes with a music system. The dining area seats up to four to six people. You can prepare your own leas in the kitchen at no additional charges.
Nestled in the little Goan hamlet of Moira, the villa is fondly known as Sintra. A two-bedroom house that comes with baths and balconies ensuite, a spacious living room, a private pool, a charming patio, and a well-kept garden, the property fits the bill for a pleasant family holiday.
The living room also features a sofa cum bed and a restroom. The villa is perfect for hosting birthdays, anniversaries, and reunions. It’s also ideal for spending a laidback vacation by yourself. When here, you can hire a scooter and explore North Goa. Moira is famous as the fabled village of wise fools and has a certain mystery to it.