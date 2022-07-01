These celebrity homestays in India and abroad are perfect for a fancy vacation

We’ve all envied celebrities at some point in life, and been intrigued by their swanky cars, comfortable lives, and super luxurious homes. There have also been many times when we wanted to get a closer peek into our favourite celebs’ lives and exist in the same spaces that they often occupy. And that dream is now a reality, thanks to some of the most stunning celebrity homestays in India and abroad! These super luxurious spaces are the right blend of quirk and glamour, and make for a bespoke vacation that will call you back time and again.

So, if you are looking to vacation like the stars, check out these celebrity homestays before you pack your bags for your next adventure!

Celebrity-owned homestays in India and abroad

Homestays in India

Bougainvillea, Madh Island – Mandira Bedi

Among the Bollywood celebrities who own holiday homes is actor and anchor Mandira Bedi, whose home in Madh Island is listed online. Complete with a comfortable pool, super luxurious rooms and high walls to ensure privacy, the property is a stunning retreat close to Mumbai for those looking for a luxe staycation.

Tranquil Haven, Goa – Arjun Mathur

Made In Heaven‘s Arjun Mathur owns a holiday home called Tranquil Haven with his partner, Tiya, in the cool state of Goa. The place, like its name, is a cosy, comfortable space filled with calm hues, quirky decor and a luxe vibe. Rent the entire home for the weekend and sip on some wine as you rest on the hammock to make the most of your time!

The Eagles Nest, Sikkim – Bhaichung Bhutia

Former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia is also a coach, and the sports star runs a homestay, too! If you’re heading to Sikkim for a tranquil vacation, it is worth giving his homestay, The Eagle’s Nest, a visit. Indulge in fun activities such as treks and hikes, or simply watch the sun go down as you sip on a cup of hot chai and unwind with a book or two.

Homestays abroad

I GOT YOU BABE/MID-CENTURY FMR, Los Angeles – Sonny and Cher

Termed an architectural landmark by the LA Conservancy, Sonny and Cher’s former home exudes a bohemian vibe, filled with open spaces, lots of light and big, airy rooms. Book this celebrity homestay for a weekend and enjoy the life the iconic pop duo used to have!

The Rubber House, New York – Eugene Loring

The Rubber House was built originally for famed choreographer Eugene Loring and his partner, who was a chef. The place is a stunning property with a muted, multi-toned palette, and aims to bring guests closer to nature.

Craftsman Gem Sparkling Between Mountain & Ocean, Topanga – Mickey Rooney

This holiday home in Topanga was owned by both Charlie Chaplin and Mickey Rooney, and it exudes a super luxurious vibe, complete with views of the Grand Canyon. Indulge in a comfortable stay here and be part of Hollywood history like none other!

Sinatra House, Palm Springs – Frank Sinatra

This listing is a sprawling bungalow once owned by Frank Sinatra. The stunning property is a comfortable, luxe space complete with a private pool, patio, 6.5 bathrooms, concierge services and more.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Sinatra House