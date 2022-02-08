Delve into the Colonial past of Goa at these exotic heritage homes

A heritage home might be the perfect venue for a party or getaway when in Goa.

What could be a better vacation spot than Goa? Get ready to be transported back in time by its preserved history and artefacts. Traditional yet modern — these heritage homes in Goa are the most desirable abodes on our list!

Heritage homes and venues in Goa

Fort Tiracol Heritage

Experience a break from reality at Fort Tiracol Heritage Hotel. Originally a Portuguese fortress, Fort Tiracol now stands on a cliff overlooking the Arabian Sea and the Tiracol River estuary surrounded by kaleidoscopic landscapes.

An ideal hideaway for discerning travellers, it was once an armed fortress of the Portuguese. A breathtaking view of the Tiracol River meets the Arabian Sea can be found here. With seven charmingly designed and quiet rooms, this property has breathtaking views of the sea. The old Goan church that sits in the courtyard adds to the ambience of the property.

Address: Terekhol Village, Pernem Taluka, Goa

Getting there: From Dabolim International Airport in Goa, the Tiracol Fort Heritage Hotel is around a 120-minute drive away. After passing through many Goan villages, along the beaches of Ashvem, Arambol, and Morjim, you will arrive at the Kerim beach jetty. From here, take a ferry to cross over and arrive at your final destination in less than five minutes.

Panjim Inn

Located in Fontainhas, Goa, Panjim Inn was the first colonial mansion. This hotel is nestled in Asia’s only Latin quarter of Fontainhas, and it is both distinctive and absorbing. A humbling 130-year-old family mansion, The Verandah restaurant, and an in-house art gallery make the living experience even more vivid and real.

For the sapient traveller who wants to know Goa’s history, culture, cuisine, and art, the 17th-century heritage hotel is a combination of old-world Goan hospitality and fine dining. In addition to being one of the most centrally located hotels in Goa, Panjim Inn provides its guests with a perfect getaway.

Address: E-212, 31st January Road, Fontainhas, Panaji, Goa

Getting there: It’s about 25 km from the airport; 45 minutes via pre-paid taxis. The train stations are located at Margao (Madgaon), 35 km away (60 minutes by car), and at Vasco da Gama, 30 km away (45 minutes by car). The Panaji KTC bus stand in Panaji is 1.5 kilometres from the guesthouse and has buses plying throughout Goa.

Siolim House

Within the village of Siolim sits a notable old house called Siolim House. The house dates back to the 17th century and is one of the last remaining ones from that era in Goa. In Goa, everyone is familiar with the landmark Siolim church built by the family from this home to represent their power and prominence. It’s now a beautiful heritage hotel and you can stay there!

The hotel is located between Ashwem and Anjuna, which are both popular areas in Goa.

Address: Wadi, Siolim, Bardex, Goa

Getting there: Upon arrival at the airport, you can arrange to be picked up by the hotel front desk. The trip takes about one and a half-hour long. The nearest railway station is Thivim, and the closest bus stop is Mapusa. The hotel is near the St. Anthony’s Church in Siolim Village, which is located at the village’s entrance. You should take the small road down to Chapora Bay and the hotel is located on the left, a little further down.

Reis Magos Fort

It is unlikely to be on a tourist’s list of things to do in Goa. Partly, this makes sense if you have the fort all to yourself. In 1543, the Portuguese captured the Reis Magos Fort, which was originally built by Adil Shah of Bijapur in 1497. By the 1900s, the fort had been converted to prison rather than a defensive structure. Today, it serves as a cultural and heritage centre, restored by the late Mario Miranda and The Helen Hamlyn Trust

A tucked-away village called Verem sits on the banks of the pristine Mandovi River and is home to Reis Magos Fort. There is also the Reis Magos Church, the first church built in Bardez in 1555, which remains a white-washed structure. Both the fort and the church are splendid examples of Portuguese architecture still standing today.

Address: Nerul – Reis Margos Rd, besides three kings church, Bardez, Verem, Goa

Getting there: It is located just 11 km away from Panaji via Betim. This spot can also be reached early by the Panaji to Betim ferry. Taxis, auto-rickshaws, and other modes of transportation are all available.

Cotta Mansion

The Indo-Portuguese mansion’s lush green lawns and marble figurines give this property an air of grandiosity. The fresh breeze and the open sky will help you forget all your worries. This open-air lawn has been designed with inspiration from Indo Portuguese architecture. It is ideal for outdoor weddings and receptions with a grandiose effect. Make your reservation today!

Address: H.No. 734, Malwara, . P.O. St. Lourenco, Pequeno Mercurim, Agaçaim, Goa

Getting there: If you are travelling from Panjim to Margoa on the NH 17 highway, you need to follow the inner Goa Velha road. After Goa Velha, bypassing is not recommended. You will find the Cotta Mansion on the right side of the road once you take the internal Goa Velha road.

Figueiredo Mansion

There is nothing more spectacular and majestic than a mansion that has lived for 400 years. It can accommodate up to 800 guests, making it one of the largest of its kind in Goa. Those who appreciate history and artefacts of the past will find this place to be both vintage and modern. It was built by the Figueiredo family in Goa, and it now serves as a museum and inn. The inn has five rooms to choose from. There is a courtyard in the middle of the house and a large verandah surrounding the house.

Address: Loutolim, Goa

Get there: Getting to the hotel from the Goa Airport shouldn’t take more than 25-30 minutes. Get off at Margao if you’re coming by train or bus. It takes about 25-30 minutes to drive to the inn from there.

Casa Susegad

The luxuriously restored Casa Susegad is currently a five-bedroom boutique hotel available for rent with lavishly colourful interiors by British designer Carole Steen. A truly unique property in the heart of Goa, it boasts more than an acre of gorgeous, natural gardens, pools, ponds, and waterfalls. A stay at Casa Susegad is the perfect opportunity to unwind and recharge as well as to savour the exceptional cuisine and enjoy the charming and peaceful surroundings of Loutolim.

Address: Norman and Carole Steen, Casa Susegad (House No. 589), Orgao, Loutolim, Goa

Get there: The village of Loutolim has two defining features: Bigfoot (a tourist attraction of Goan Life) and the rather majestic church at the other end of the village. In front of the church, on the left side of the road, there is a small lane signed ‘Pilar Sisters’ and ‘Don Bosco’. There is also a speed breaker near this intersection.

After passing the Pilar Sisters (a large white two-story house), you’ll come across a row of four Indo-Portuguese houses, in various states of repair, on your left after you pass this Casa. The last and largest of these is Casa Susegad, which is painted Jodhpur blue.

Vivenda Dos Palhaços

This mansion has been around for nearly 100 years and is tucked away in the village of Majorda. Located in the very quiet village of Majorda, in South Goa, this modest Portuguese Mansion was carefully restored. A kilometre away lies the longest and most beautiful beach in Goa. The house features seven beautiful, uniquely themed bedrooms, a 12m swimming pool in the back garden, private dining, and sunbathing areas, and the high season tent.

Address: Costa Vaddo, Majorda, Goa

Getting there: It’s 25-30 minutes from the airport. Get off at Margao if you’re coming by train or bus. It takes about 20 minutes to drive to the hotel from there.

