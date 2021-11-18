10 dreamiest island resorts around the world to book with your beau this year

What could be more romantic than you and your beau sipping cocktails at some of the world’s dreamiest island resorts?
There’s no better way to unwind from your hectic lives than by booking a stay at a remote private-island resort designed to fulfil all of your tropical fantasies. Whether you want to stargaze over a candlelight beach dinner in Fiji or luxuriate in an outdoor couples’ massage in Bora Bora, these ten island resorts for couples make it easy to turn up the heat.
Bookmark these romantic island resorts for your next vacay
Conrad Bora Bora Nui
Conrad Bora Bora Nui is a blissful and luxurious resort that offers relaxation and unrivalled views. You will get to experience the longest private stretch of soft white sand beaches nestled between the soaring backdrop of Mount Otemanu and the mesmerising lagoon on a private island – Motu To’opua. There are a variety of activities available for adventure lovers, ranging from hiking to swimming with sharks. Enjoy a picnic prepared by their chefs, a glass of champagne, and take in the serenity with your beau.
Kandima, Maldives
Kandima introduces the ultimate ‘Castaway Island Experience’. Imagine spending your time with loved ones on a hidden private island that is exclusive to you. The castaway island experience is ideal for intimate celebrations ranging from exchanging/renewing vows to milestone birthdays, romantic honeymoon surprises, or curated gourmet journeys to remember — from barbeques to stunning sundowners or even indulgent picnics.
The Cove at Atlantis, Bahamas
The exquisite retreat, nestled along a protected cove between two private white sand beaches and offering exclusive experiences and personalised service, is ideal for luxury travel couples looking for a romantic getaway. Enjoy candlelight dinners at the Caribbean’s only outdoor gaming, complemented by beachside dining at Sip Sip by celebrated Bahamian Chef Julie Lightbourn. Guests of The Cove can enjoy indoor gaming at Sea Glass, exceptional cuisine at Fish by world-renowned and Michelin-starred Chef José Andrés, and shopping at Escape Boutique. With access to Atlantis’ Aquaventure — featuring a plethora of slides and pools, Atlantis Casino, five miles of pristine beaches, diverse dining, spa, golf, shopping, a plethora of attractions, and more — The Cove have more than enough to keep you entertained.
Cavo Tagoo Mykonos
North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort, Seychelles
There’s a reason the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose this exclusive Seychelles island for their honeymoon—there are only eleven villas on the entire island, each with its own plunge pool, dining pavilion, outdoor deck, and electric golf cart to get around. For every type of travel couple, there are guided walks, island excursions, fishing charters, and sunset cruises. Whatever adventure you choose, all roads lead back to the West Beach Bar, which serves some of the best cocktails in Seychelles. Sit back and sip — as you watch the sunset with your love, you can see giant tortoises on the beach and hear birds singing from the treetops.
Cempedak Private Island, Indonesia
Tadrai Island Resort, Fiji
Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun, Mexico
This resort’s secluded location on a private white-sand beach makes it one of the top-picks in Mexico for couples. Couples have a variety of high-quality dining options, including French cuisine and romantic dinners for two on the beach, in addition to the buffet. More to fall in love with: a full-service spa with beachfront couples’ treatments, several swimming pools, and water sports like kayaking and snorkelling. This is an ideal location for couples looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Zoetry Agua Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Zoetry Agua Punta Cana is ideal for couples, with an uncrowded white-sand beach, spacious suites, a pristine pool, a gorgeous spa, and free on-site activities such as yoga, snorkelling, and horseback riding. To top it all off, the atmosphere is serene, ideal for rekindling romance. Enjoy a romantic candlelight dinner with your beau overlooking the sea.
COMO Parrot Cay, Turks & Caicos
Discover for yourself why this magnificent private island resort has become a haven for couples and celebrities. The resort’s two-mile beach is one of the most sweeping and secluded in Turks and Caicos. Consider attending one of the gym’s free yoga or Pilates classes if the two of you are physically active. After working up a sweat, indulge in a truly sublime spa treatment at this Asian-inspired spa, which offers everything from Balinese massage to Ayurvedic therapy.
