10 dreamiest island resorts around the world to book with your beau this year

What could be more romantic than you and your beau sipping cocktails at some of the world’s dreamiest island resorts?

There’s no better way to unwind from your hectic lives than by booking a stay at a remote private-island resort designed to fulfil all of your tropical fantasies. Whether you want to stargaze over a candlelight beach dinner in Fiji or luxuriate in an outdoor couples’ massage in Bora Bora, these ten island resorts for couples make it easy to turn up the heat.

Bookmark these romantic island resorts for your next vacay

Conrad Bora Bora Nui

Conrad Bora Bora Nui is a blissful and luxurious resort that offers relaxation and unrivalled views. You will get to experience the longest private stretch of soft white sand beaches nestled between the soaring backdrop of Mount Otemanu and the mesmerising lagoon on a private island – Motu To’opua. There are a variety of activities available for adventure lovers, ranging from hiking to swimming with sharks. Enjoy a picnic prepared by their chefs, a glass of champagne, and take in the serenity with your beau.

Book Here

Kandima, Maldives

Kandima introduces the ultimate ‘Castaway Island Experience’. Imagine spending your time with loved ones on a hidden private island that is exclusive to you. The castaway island experience is ideal for intimate celebrations ranging from exchanging/renewing vows to milestone birthdays, romantic honeymoon surprises, or curated gourmet journeys to remember — from barbeques to stunning sundowners or even indulgent picnics.

Book Here

The Cove at Atlantis, Bahamas

The exquisite retreat, nestled along a protected cove between two private white sand beaches and offering exclusive experiences and personalised service, is ideal for luxury travel couples looking for a romantic getaway. Enjoy candlelight dinners at the Caribbean’s only outdoor gaming, complemented by beachside dining at Sip Sip by celebrated Bahamian Chef Julie Lightbourn. Guests of The Cove can enjoy indoor gaming at Sea Glass, exceptional cuisine at Fish by world-renowned and Michelin-starred Chef José Andrés, and shopping at Escape Boutique. With access to Atlantis’ Aquaventure — featuring a plethora of slides and pools, Atlantis Casino, five miles of pristine beaches, diverse dining, spa, golf, shopping, a plethora of attractions, and more — The Cove have more than enough to keep you entertained.

Book Here

Cavo Tagoo Mykonos

The first thing that comes to mind when you think of Mykonos is bright white buildings, turquoise blue skies, and golden sandy beaches. The Cavo Tagoo Mykonos Hotel, located a 10-minute walk from the beach, is a great place to stay in Mykonos for a romantic getaway. The hotel has its own cave pool, which allows you to soak up the sun all day while lying on the pool’s sunbed and spending quality time with your beau while admiring the breathtaking views around you. Cavo Tagoo is a place where all of your needs will be met, and your fantasies of a perfect romantic vacation will be realised.

North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort, Seychelles

There’s a reason the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose this exclusive Seychelles island for their honeymoon—there are only eleven villas on the entire island, each with its own plunge pool, dining pavilion, outdoor deck, and electric golf cart to get around. For every type of travel couple, there are guided walks, island excursions, fishing charters, and sunset cruises. Whatever adventure you choose, all roads lead back to the West Beach Bar, which serves some of the best cocktails in Seychelles. Sit back and sip — as you watch the sunset with your love, you can see giant tortoises on the beach and hear birds singing from the treetops.

Book Here

Cempedak Private Island, Indonesia

Tranquillity reigns supreme at this adults-only private island. Because each of the twenty villas is made of sustainable bamboo, you and your beau will undoubtedly feel at one with the lush jungle landscape here. There are two beaches in front of the hotel, as well as a third, more secluded beach a short walk away. The spa here provides holistic, locally-inspired treatments inspired by Balinese techniques, and all treatment rooms overlook the ocean, allowing you and your other half to relax to the sound of ocean waves. This is the perfect romantic holiday destination to turn up the heat.

Tadrai Island Resort, Fiji

This adults-only hotel ensures that honeymooners and couples can spend quality time together without being interrupted by children. Hole up with your honey in one of the villas, which have private terraces with small plunge pools facing the ocean, enjoy free activities like kayaking, fishing, hiking, snorkelling, and sailing, relax on the beach or in the beautiful infinity pool, or simply enjoy the views sipping cocktails with your beau.

Book Here

Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun, Mexico

This resort’s secluded location on a private white-sand beach makes it one of the top-picks in Mexico for couples. Couples have a variety of high-quality dining options, including French cuisine and romantic dinners for two on the beach, in addition to the buffet. More to fall in love with: a full-service spa with beachfront couples’ treatments, several swimming pools, and water sports like kayaking and snorkelling. This is an ideal location for couples looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Book Here

Zoetry Agua Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Zoetry Agua Punta Cana is ideal for couples, with an uncrowded white-sand beach, spacious suites, a pristine pool, a gorgeous spa, and free on-site activities such as yoga, snorkelling, and horseback riding. To top it all off, the atmosphere is serene, ideal for rekindling romance. Enjoy a romantic candlelight dinner with your beau overlooking the sea.

Book Here

COMO Parrot Cay, Turks & Caicos

Discover for yourself why this magnificent private island resort has become a haven for couples and celebrities. The resort’s two-mile beach is one of the most sweeping and secluded in Turks and Caicos. Consider attending one of the gym’s free yoga or Pilates classes if the two of you are physically active. After working up a sweat, indulge in a truly sublime spa treatment at this Asian-inspired spa, which offers everything from Balinese massage to Ayurvedic therapy.

Book Here

All images: Courtesy Resorts and Shutterstock