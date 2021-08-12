Our favourite weekend escapes from Mumbai for the month of August

Mumbai’s hectic routine can take us from happy to grumpy in no time. Weekend getaways are a perfect solution to recharge our batteries and prepare ourselves for a daunting schedule. It gets even better when the destination promises to look after your well-being and gives you all the comforts you might crave. We found 7 properties around Mumbai and Pune can explore this weekend.

Thanks to its close proximity, good roads, ferry service, and pristine surroundings, it is not hard to see why Alibaug is the top weekend spot for many. The small town has no dearth of good places to unwind. One such is Avās Living. Avās Living comprises a modern spa with a few villas in a location that is isolated and peaceful. The Avās Spa merges traditional Ayurvedic treatments with data-driven, personalised wellness metrics that help you de-stress and relax to your very core. It features a collection of stylish villas that focus on taking you closer to nature. With an open plan, large windows, and plenty of greenery around, these villas seem like a perfect place to detoxify. There is an option of engaging yourself in activities like organic cooking and group bike rides.

Le Sutra specialises in boutique art hotels, art residences, and acclaimed restaurants. The brand has launched India’s first Conceptual Art Villa named Geometrica. Located in the scenic hill station of Lonavala, the three-bedroom villa is adorned with magnificent art-themed interiors which feature abstract geometrical patterns. Speaking of the artsy objects, special mention must be made of the neo-tantric Basalt stone sculpture along the poolside, which was hand-carved by a local artist in the span of 80 days. You can feast on some delicious Indo-European affair in the elegantly styled Anglo Indian Café & Bistro, which is close to the villa. After you are done admiring the décor of the villa and the café, open the windows to admire the lush green Sahyadri mountains.

If you want to live like a Royal but don’t want to travel to Rajasthan, Fort Jadhavgadh is where you should be looking at. Located on the outskirts of Pune, Jadhavgadh takes you back centuries, giving you the taste of the mighty Maratha kingdom. The fort was built in 1710 by Shri Pilaji Jadhavrao, a Maratha General in the army of Chattrapati Shahu Maharaj. Painstakingly restored to its former glory, Jadhavgadh happens to be the only heritage hotel in Maharashtra. The formidable fort is located on a hillock, which affords you brilliant views of the Jadhavwadi valley below. Jadhavgadh also boasts a swimming pool, a conference room and three eateries. While there, don’t miss the in-house museum, which contains everyday items dating back to the 17th century.

A group of friends wanting to leave Mumbai for that long-overdue holiday must add Casa Blanca to their list. Located in the quaint village of Karjat, Casa Blanca is a dream-come-true property that will impress you with its chic exteriors, bold interiors, and modern amenities. Lush green lawns, a cricket pitch, a swimming pool, volleyball net, a barbeque place — this has it all. There is also a poker table, a bar, and a dance floor for late-night parties. The four-bedroom property, is then, a perfect place to chill with your homies. Because of its location, the villa can treat you to stunning views of the surroundings.

Located along the sparkling waters of the Pavana dam, Amanzi is the place to go if you want to isolate yourself from everyday life in Mumbai. From cosy villas to grand houses, Amanzi offers its guests a variety of abodes for their stay. All the rooms are elegantly styled and give guests beautiful views of the tranquil waters. One of the best structures on their site is the Cocoon that is pictured here. It offers complete privacy to the guests while providing uninterrupted views of the picturesque surroundings. The dining experience is fulfilled by Arches restaurant that specialises in North Indian and South Asian delicacies. The area around the resort is famous for various adventure sports, including kayaking and trekking.

Steeped back in time, this Matheran house was built over 170 years ago by Captian Barr. The 11-room villa features an outstanding collection of classy furniture dating back at least a century. Since the house was built, it has changed numerous owners, and each one of them has added a unique flavour to its décor. On-site is a restaurant named ‘Verandah In The Forest’ that offers the best in European, Bohra, and Parsi cuisines. If you don’t like the menu, you can ask the chef to prepare something just for you. From horse rides to bird watching, this hill station will allow you all, making your stay even more special.

In another famous hill station of Maharashtra is another house that will bring a slice of old-world charm. Over the Hill in Mahabaleshwar looks like a house out of a painting. The Parsi-style architecture with wide-set verandahs, lion statues and poster beds make the residence extremely Instagram-worthy. Beautifully maintained, this 112-year old colonial estate features six bedrooms, wide-set verandahs, and an indoor library that doubles up as a lounge area. The verandahs overlook several trees dotting the lush greenery. Here, guests can enjoy home-cooked meals in the elegantly styled dining rooms or under a canopy of trees.

Images: Courtesy Brands; Hero Image: Courtesy Saffron Stays; Feature Image: Courtesy Avās Wellness