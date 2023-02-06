ComingHomeToRosakue: Experience luxury and comfort with Rosakue’s elite homestays

Travel is for the soul. One seeks opportunities to witness a novelty in their life via the experiences they have. Travel accommodates the zest with which one trots newer places and indulges in diverse cultures. Elevating this experience by giving you a touch of home, Rosakue brings luxurious homestays that imbibe the local culture and serve you the best of the place through their hospitality, architecture and food but concoct it with elements and comfort that make you feel home. Rosakue with their Boutique Lifestyle Homes takes you to places, in the lap of luxury and make your travel experiences more memorable than ever before.

Rosakue is a curated collection of boutique home retreats offering curated lifestyle experiences for the bohemian and evolved traveler. Each property in the Rosakue portfolio has an aesthetic backdrop of refreshing, lush natural landscapes. Most host families are within driving distance of major cities and aresuitable for short weekends, longer stays and business trips. The entire Heritage Bungalows and Villas are available for group vacations and corporate events.

Experience what #ComingHomeToRosakue looks like!

Rosakue works with family-owned businesses to design unique lifestyle retreats that blend Eastern pleasures with Western efficiency. Led by handpicked industry experts, Rosakue is dedicated to offering a unique experience of hospitality, comfort and luxury while raising the bar on quality standards. The vision of #ComingHomeToRosakue evolves with each partnership they accept. Their efforts are to building warm and trusting relationships, not just financially, but emotionally as well.

Carving out a path less taken in a conventionally male-dominated industry, the CEO, Deepika Arora, a hospitality expert and Founder of ROSAKUE Hospitality (Boutique Lifestyle Homes) shares, “Travel has become more personal, more tangible, and more down-to-earth. Located in quiet and scenic locations, Rosakue Homestays luxury lifestyle homes are built without compromising on exacting standards. An ideal retreat for guests looking for an intimate stay in the city, from signature ceremonies such as greeting with dahi shakkar and discovering turmeric milk, to organic farming, mountain hiking, cultural trails and riverside picnics. We ensure that warm hospitality remains a fundamental theme. Our two brands include the traditional-style Bara Bungalow and the bohemian-style Rosa, each property showcases destinations, local culture and cuisine through architecture, decoration and food. Create anchors for local communities, create employment opportunities, showcase living traditions and support ecological living By doing so, it is our desire to advocate for sustainable tourism.”

Rosakue has handpicked industry experts to help operate hotel facilities. Rosakue’s corporate team comprises a group of management and hospitality professionals with proven industry experience in business development, marketing, human resources, engineering, and corporate communications. Each property has a resident manager and is supported by a team of trained staff, responsible for guest relations, catering, housekeeping, housekeeping and security. Through rigorous training and the implementation of rigorous processes at all our facilities, a highly safe and hygienic environment is ensured. Following are the categories of stays you can experiences with Rosakue.

Bara Bungalows

A traditional cottage style bungalow surrounded by tranquil nature, Bara Bungalow offers old-world spacious interiors with cozy fireplaces, wooden beams, colonial furniture, and timeless accessories. Wrapped in a rich tapestry of historical legends, Bara Bungalow evokes the stability and comfort of the good old days, while you enjoy the luxuries of today. A perfect blend of the vintage with the modern, Bara Bungalow is currently available in Jaipur, Nainital, Goa, and Shimla.

Rosa

A New Age home, far from home. Retreat to an urban crash-pad in a handpicked location curated for every comfort of a contemporary lifestyle. Rosa offers contemporary boutique hotel with eclectic interiors, quirky artwork and modern comforts. These are currently available in Nainital, Kolkata, Goa and Gurugram.

Rosakue

Full end-to-end operational support from a professionally trained team for all services including housekeeping, security and catering. So, go the extra step and spoil yourself with the upper-crust standards you deserve with comfort and the choicest of gourmet cuisine.

With its subtle style, sophisticated charm and boundless spirit, Rosakue Retreat has an aura of intimate luxury that encourages a lifestyle of leisure. Carefully chosen decor and accents evoke the comfort of a private residence and the nostalgia of an ancestral home. #ComingHomeToRosakue brings back memories of childhood summer vacations, barefoot walks, rain-splattered clothes, hair blowing in the wind, sunburns, breathless laughter, and gadget-free conversations. Rosakue is a place where you can be yourself and count every moment with the people who matter most to you.